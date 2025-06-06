The number of Ukrainians who are ready to endure the war as long as necessary has increased - survey

According to a sociological survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), most Ukrainians are ready to endure the war "as long as necessary." This is reported by UNN with reference to the press release of KIIS.

Between March and May-early June 2025, the figure increased, and now 60% of Ukrainians say they are "ready to endure as long as necessary" - KIIS reported the results of the survey with the question "How much longer are you willing to endure the war?".

Another 6%, as noted, are ready to endure 1 year, i.e., a relatively long period.

At the same time, they say that they are ready to endure a shorter period (several months or half a year) – 20% (in March 2025 it was 24%). The remaining 14% could not determine their answer.

In all regions, compared to the beginning of 2024, as indicated, there are fewer people who answered that they are "ready to endure as long as necessary." At the same time, in all regions, compared to March 2025, the indicator has increased.

Currently, the situation between the regions, as reported, does not differ very significantly. Against the background of others, only the East stands out somewhat, where 51% are ready to endure as long as necessary. In other regions – 60-62%. At the same time, firstly, even in the East, a significant part of the population (despite objective circumstances) maintains resilience and is ready for long-term resistance. Secondly, there is also a trend in the East that the indicator is now higher than it was in March 2025.

It is also reported that "regardless of age, more than half in all age categories are ready to endure the war as long as necessary."

"We see that Ukrainians continue to demonstrate extraordinary resilience and maintain the will to continue resistance. Our allies and enemies must realize that although Ukrainians want peace, Ukrainians will not surrender," commented Anton Hrushetskyi, Executive Director of KIIS.

Reference

The All-Ukrainian public opinion poll "Omnibus" of KIIS was conducted during May 15 - June 3, 2025 by telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. In all regions of Ukraine (territory controlled by the government of Ukraine), 1011 respondents were interviewed. The survey was conducted with adult citizens of Ukraine who at the time of the survey lived on the territory of Ukraine controlled by the government of Ukraine. Some of the respondents are IDPs who moved from the occupied territories.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% - for indicators close to 10%, 1.8% - for indicators close to 5%.

KIIS is a leading Ukrainian sociological center that has been regularly conducting public opinion research since the 1990s.

Supplement

