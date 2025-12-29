In Vyshhorod, powerful generators were installed and connected near residential buildings - SES

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
Exclusive
06:57 PM • 4920 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
06:48 PM • 9148 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
06:36 PM • 9254 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
03:53 PM • 13057 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 15794 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 15492 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 19176 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 20686 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 20855 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 37259 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
4.8m/s
86%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 24265 views
Hyundai cannot buy back its former plant in Russia due to the war in Ukraine - ReutersDecember 29, 01:27 PM • 7482 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes03:34 PM • 11293 views
Lavrov stated that Ukrainian drones attacked Putin's residence: he threatened a retaliatory strike and a review of Russia's negotiating position03:44 PM • 4610 views
Trump announced a strike on a "large target" in Venezuela - Bloomberg03:59 PM • 6674 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 24268 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 26809 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 38328 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 145775 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 189475 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Benjamin Netanyahu
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Israel
Kostiantynivka
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes03:34 PM • 11300 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 26638 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 36873 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 47389 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 145779 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Film
Forbes
WhatsApp

In Vyshhorod, powerful generators were installed and connected near residential buildings - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, SES specialists installed and connected powerful generators near residential buildings. This will ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity, light, and heat to residents.

In Vyshhorod, powerful generators were installed and connected near residential buildings - SES

In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, State Emergency Service specialists delivered, installed, and connected powerful generators near residential buildings. This will ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity, light, and heat in residents' homes. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

"In the city, the Points of Invincibility, deployed by rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Kyiv region together with volunteers, continue to operate. Currently, 2 stationary Points of Invincibility, 6 from State Emergency Service units, and 5 from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society are functioning," the report says.

It is noted that rescuers pay special attention to the power supply of multi-story buildings.

"State Emergency Service specialists delivered, installed, and connected powerful generators near residential buildings and ensure their constant maintenance. This guarantees an uninterrupted supply of electricity, light, and heat in residents' homes. The operation of the generators is under constant control of rescuers, which is especially important for families with children and elderly people," the State Emergency Service added.

Recall

After a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region, more than 9,000 consumers are still without electricity, blackout schedules are in effect, and in some regions there are emergency blackouts, including on the left bank of Kyiv and in some districts of the Kyiv region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Vyshhorod
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv