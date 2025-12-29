In Vyshhorod, powerful generators were installed and connected near residential buildings - SES

In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, State Emergency Service specialists delivered, installed, and connected powerful generators near residential buildings. This will ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity, light, and heat in residents' homes. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

"In the city, the Points of Invincibility, deployed by rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Kyiv region together with volunteers, continue to operate. Currently, 2 stationary Points of Invincibility, 6 from State Emergency Service units, and 5 from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society are functioning," the report says.

It is noted that rescuers pay special attention to the power supply of multi-story buildings.

"State Emergency Service specialists delivered, installed, and connected powerful generators near residential buildings and ensure their constant maintenance. This guarantees an uninterrupted supply of electricity, light, and heat in residents' homes. The operation of the generators is under constant control of rescuers, which is especially important for families with children and elderly people," the State Emergency Service added.

Recall

After a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region, more than 9,000 consumers are still without electricity, blackout schedules are in effect, and in some regions there are emergency blackouts, including on the left bank of Kyiv and in some districts of the Kyiv region.