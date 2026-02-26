Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is finalizing its energy recovery strategy and updated energy protection for next winter by March 1, and will then approve it. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

We discussed in detail with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko the preparation of our strategy for energy recovery and updated energy protection for next winter. We will finalize the strategy by March 1, and then approve it. So that the European Commission, European countries, America, global business, and Ukrainian companies that have the appropriate strength – so that everyone can join and work together with us, together with our people for greater resilience and greater opportunities for next winter. Of course, for the time this year, when Russian strikes may continue to hit our infrastructure, our cities - Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, all the positive experience of Ukrainian cities, the experience of Ukrainian communities that are going through this winter better than others – all this experience must be taken into account.

I count on proposals from the regions. This is your responsibility, and the regions must be truly prepared - Zelenskyy summarized.

