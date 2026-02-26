$43.240.02
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 6822 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
03:08 PM • 11709 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
02:09 PM • 12794 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 22968 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic Hides
February 26, 12:47 PM • 16339 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 76177 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 41947 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 50398 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 63540 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killer
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Ukraine is finalizing its energy recovery and updated protection strategy by March 1 for the next winter. President Zelenskyy called for taking into account the experience of the regions for greater resilience.

Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is finalizing its energy recovery strategy and updated energy protection for next winter by March 1, and will then approve it. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

We discussed in detail with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko the preparation of our strategy for energy recovery and updated energy protection for next winter. We will finalize the strategy by March 1, and then approve it. So that the European Commission, European countries, America, global business, and Ukrainian companies that have the appropriate strength – so that everyone can join and work together with us, together with our people for greater resilience and greater opportunities for next winter. Of course, for the time this year, when Russian strikes may continue to hit our infrastructure, our cities 

- Zelenskyy said.

Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal24.02.26, 20:23 • 25760 views

According to the President, all the positive experience of Ukrainian cities, the experience of Ukrainian communities that are going through this winter better than others – all this experience must be taken into account.

I count on proposals from the regions. This is your responsibility, and the regions must be truly prepared 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Ukraine's energy recovery will cost over $90 billion - Shmyhal26.02.26, 20:44 • 830 views

Antonina Tumanova

