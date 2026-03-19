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Andriy Dzhedzhula and his daughter involved in a serious car accident on a bridge in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4724 views

The showman was involved in an accident on the Darnytskyi Bridge while traveling with his daughter. The car sustained significant damage, but no one involved was injured.

Andriy Dzhedzhula and his daughter involved in a serious car accident on a bridge in Kyiv

Ukrainian showman Andriy Dzhedzhula was involved in a road accident in Kyiv this morning — his daughter Adel was in the car with him at the time of the accident. The incident occurred on the Darnytskyi Bridge, which the host himself considers one of the most dangerous sections of the capital, UNN reports with reference to the host's Instagram.

Details

According to Dzhedzhula, he was taking Adel to kindergarten when the accident happened. Another driver crashed into his car during a maneuver — while the showman's car, as he notes, was not moving at that moment.

Despite the force of the collision, the incident passed without casualties. Neither the TV presenter himself, nor his daughter, nor the other participants in the accident, sustained injuries. At the same time, the vehicle received significant damage: a crumpled fender, a punctured wheel, a damaged bumper, and rear optics. Because of this, the car had to be taken away by a tow truck from the scene of the accident.

Dzhedzhula himself reacted emotionally to the incident, comparing it to trips to frontline regions, which, according to him, passed without similar situations.

Everyone is alive and well! Thank God! I was taking Adel to kindergarten and at the turn, my car, which was standing still, was hit. And on the roads of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia regions during humanitarian missions, it was fine, but near the house — no. This is a deadly dangerous turn. Do not get in the left lane. Drive in the middle and right

— he shared.

Recall

Ukrainian TV presenter Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his youngest daughter Emilia. The sacrament took place several months ago, when the girl was 5 months old.

Stanislav Karmazin

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