Donetsk Oblast

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 13309 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 52097 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 31534 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 36575 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 44612 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 83299 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 76501 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35002 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60255 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 108680 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

News by theme

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Ivano-Frankivsk region has canceled mass events for Easter due to security threats. In Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions, the curfew has been shortened on the festive night.

Society • 11:16 AM • 39287 views

Every third pensioner in Ukraine receives a pension of UAH 3,340 - Opendatabot

Despite indexation, every third pensioner in Ukraine receives a minimum payment of UAH 3,340. The highest pensions are in Kyiv - UAH 8,708, the lowest - in the Ternopil region (UAH 4,931).

Society • April 16, 06:35 AM • 2768 views

The SSU and National Police conducted searches at the chancellery of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP – sources

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the National Police, are conducting searches in the chancellery of the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP). The searches are taking place at the residence of Metropolitan Antoniy Pakanych, new suspicions are possible.

War • April 15, 10:57 AM • 7550 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 52 UAVs: 26 drones were shot down, 19 did not reach their targets

On the night of April 15, russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 52 drones. 26 «Shahed» were shot down, 19 simulators were lost, Sumy and Donetsk regions were affected.

War • April 15, 10:09 AM • 4002 views

More than 44,000 unemployed people received referrals to work under the "Army of Reconstruction" program: the leading regions are named

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 44,000 Ukrainians have received referrals to restoration work from the State Employment Service. 342 million hryvnias were allocated for wages.

Society • April 14, 09:04 PM • 5920 views

The occupiers advanced near several settlements - DeepState

According to DeepState, enemy troops have advanced near several settlements in eastern Ukraine, including Yampolivka, Valentynivka, Preobrazhenka, and Udachne.

War • April 13, 10:18 PM • 16974 views

More than 40 attacks in Donetsk sector: most of them in Pokrovske direction where the enemy is desperately trying to advance - General Staff

During the day, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 82 times. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky direction, where he carried out 27 attacks.

War • April 13, 03:12 PM • 2899 views

In Donetsk region, 3 civilians were killed and 5 were wounded due to enemy shelling

As a result of the occupiers' attacks in Donetsk region on April 12, three civilians were killed in Pokrovsk, Lyman and Myrne. Five more people were wounded of varying degrees of severity.

War • April 13, 05:44 AM • 4342 views

120 clashes, 135 airstrikes, over 6600 shellings per day: maps of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On April 12, 120 combat clashes took place on the front. The enemy launched 135 air strikes and more than 6,600 shellings, involving 2,709 kamikaze drones.

War • April 13, 05:38 AM • 4729 views

149 combat clashes at the front: Pokrovsk direction remains the epicenter of the confrontation

During the day, 149 combat clashes took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 40 assaults. The Russians launched 101 airstrikes and more than 6,400 shellings.

War • April 12, 06:01 AM • 11391 views

russian army closely approached the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region: DeepState maps

According to DeepState, the enemy has successes near Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka and Kotlyarivka, where 5 km remain to the Dnipropetrovsk region. The occupiers continue to advance.

War • April 11, 11:07 PM • 29051 views

The Russians have found weaknesses in the defense: DeepState reported on active enemy advances

The enemy captured Panteleimonivka, Oleksandropil of Donetsk region and advanced in the area of Arkhangelsk. According to preliminary data, the occupiers also captured Kalynove.

War • April 11, 07:39 PM • 15327 views

Witkoff suggested that Trump "allow" Russia to take four regions of Ukraine - media

U. S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff suggested that Trump support the "transfer" of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions to Russia.

War • April 11, 06:41 PM • 54439 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 39 drones: air defense forces shot down 24 drones

On April 10-11, Russians attacked Ukraine with a missile and 39 strike drones. Air defense forces shot down 24 drones.

War • April 11, 07:19 AM • 8504 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced near Chasov Yar, the enemy near Toretsk and Pokrovsk: ISW maps

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have advanced in the area of Chasov Yar. Russian occupiers also have advances near Toretsk and Pokrovsk, according to the ISW report.

War • April 11, 04:20 AM • 5260 views

Zelenskyy on the attack on Dnipro: Russia ignores diplomacy, continuing attacks on peaceful cities

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia neglects diplomacy, attacking Dnipro, Nikopol, and other regions where there are dead and wounded, including children. He called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation.

War • April 10, 06:55 PM • 10042 views

Obviously, these are not isolated cases: Zelenskyy on Russia's recruitment of Chinese citizens for the war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy emphasized Russia's systematic work to recruit Chinese citizens for the war in Ukraine. The SBU is conducting procedural actions with prisoners in Donetsk region.

War • April 10, 02:23 PM • 10745 views

Donetsk region was subjected to a massive attack by Russian drones, 4 dead in 24 hours

A massive drone attack damaged Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Sloviansk and Serhiivka. Four people died and two were injured in a day, and 43 civilian objects were destroyed.

War • April 10, 07:42 AM • 10823 views

UPC MP cleric adjusted Russian strikes on the Armed Forces in exchange for "evacuation" of his family

In Donetsk region, the SBU detained an FSB agent, Archpriest of the UPC (MP), who adjusted Russian strikes. He collected data on the Armed Forces in exchange for a promise to "evacuate" his family to Russia.

War • April 10, 07:26 AM • 10732 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 145 drones overnight: 85 were shot down

On the night of April 10, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 145 drones, including Shahed. The Defense Forces shot down 85 strike UAVs, but six regions were affected.

War • April 10, 06:09 AM • 11349 views

The Russian army is having success in Donbas: what is known

According to DeepState, Russian troops have achieved success in four settlements of the Donetsk region. In particular, the enemy advanced near Druzhba, Rozlyv, Rozdolne and Nadiivka.

War • April 9, 11:39 PM • 65133 views

The occupiers are reviving "Cossack" formations in the temporarily occupied territories for control and repression

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia is creating "Cossack societies" for control, repression and pressure. 10 such formations have already been registered in the Luhansk region.

Society • April 9, 11:13 PM • 11873 views

One is a "tourist", the other is recruited: new details of the interrogation of Chinese prisoners

The SBU interrogated two Chinese citizens captured in the Donetsk region. They told how they were recruited into the Russian army and about their first combat mission.

War • April 9, 08:37 PM • 10309 views