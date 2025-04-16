Donetsk Oblast

Ivano-Frankivsk region has canceled mass events for Easter due to security threats. In Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions, the curfew has been shortened on the festive night.
Despite indexation, every third pensioner in Ukraine receives a minimum payment of UAH 3,340. The highest pensions are in Kyiv - UAH 8,708, the lowest - in the Ternopil region (UAH 4,931).
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the National Police, are conducting searches in the chancellery of the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP). The searches are taking place at the residence of Metropolitan Antoniy Pakanych, new suspicions are possible.
On the night of April 15, russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 52 drones. 26 «Shahed» were shot down, 19 simulators were lost, Sumy and Donetsk regions were affected.
Since the beginning of 2025, more than 44,000 Ukrainians have received referrals to restoration work from the State Employment Service. 342 million hryvnias were allocated for wages.
According to DeepState, enemy troops have advanced near several settlements in eastern Ukraine, including Yampolivka, Valentynivka, Preobrazhenka, and Udachne.
During the day, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 82 times. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky direction, where he carried out 27 attacks.
As a result of the occupiers' attacks in Donetsk region on April 12, three civilians were killed in Pokrovsk, Lyman and Myrne. Five more people were wounded of varying degrees of severity.
On April 12, 120 combat clashes took place on the front. The enemy launched 135 air strikes and more than 6,600 shellings, involving 2,709 kamikaze drones.
During the day, 149 combat clashes took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 40 assaults. The Russians launched 101 airstrikes and more than 6,400 shellings.
According to DeepState, the enemy has successes near Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka and Kotlyarivka, where 5 km remain to the Dnipropetrovsk region. The occupiers continue to advance.
The enemy captured Panteleimonivka, Oleksandropil of Donetsk region and advanced in the area of Arkhangelsk. According to preliminary data, the occupiers also captured Kalynove.
U. S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff suggested that Trump support the "transfer" of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions to Russia.
On April 10-11, Russians attacked Ukraine with a missile and 39 strike drones. Air defense forces shot down 24 drones.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine have advanced in the area of Chasov Yar. Russian occupiers also have advances near Toretsk and Pokrovsk, according to the ISW report.
President Zelenskyy stated that Russia neglects diplomacy, attacking Dnipro, Nikopol, and other regions where there are dead and wounded, including children. He called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation.
Zelenskyy emphasized Russia's systematic work to recruit Chinese citizens for the war in Ukraine. The SBU is conducting procedural actions with prisoners in Donetsk region.
A massive drone attack damaged Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Sloviansk and Serhiivka. Four people died and two were injured in a day, and 43 civilian objects were destroyed.
In Donetsk region, the SBU detained an FSB agent, Archpriest of the UPC (MP), who adjusted Russian strikes. He collected data on the Armed Forces in exchange for a promise to "evacuate" his family to Russia.
On the night of April 10, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 145 drones, including Shahed. The Defense Forces shot down 85 strike UAVs, but six regions were affected.
According to DeepState, Russian troops have achieved success in four settlements of the Donetsk region. In particular, the enemy advanced near Druzhba, Rozlyv, Rozdolne and Nadiivka.
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia is creating "Cossack societies" for control, repression and pressure. 10 such formations have already been registered in the Luhansk region.
The SBU interrogated two Chinese citizens captured in the Donetsk region. They told how they were recruited into the Russian army and about their first combat mission.