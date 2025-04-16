Donetsk Oblast

The SSU and National Police conducted searches at the chancellery of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP – sources

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the National Police, are conducting searches in the chancellery of the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP). The searches are taking place at the residence of Metropolitan Antoniy Pakanych, new suspicions are possible.