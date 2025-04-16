Every third pensioner in Ukraine receives a pension of UAH 3,340 - Opendatabot

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16230 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 69311 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38103 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43363 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50634 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92017 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84141 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35361 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60509 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109330 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 69436 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 90090 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92071 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84190 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 183991 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52576 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29424 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30443 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31725 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34003 views
Every third pensioner in Ukraine receives a pension of UAH 3,340 - Opendatabot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2958 views

Despite indexation, every third pensioner in Ukraine receives a minimum payment of UAH 3,340. The highest pensions are in Kyiv - UAH 8,708, the lowest - in the Ternopil region (UAH 4,931).

Every third pensioner in Ukraine receives a pension of UAH 3,340 - Opendatabot

Despite the annual indexation of pensions, every third pensioner receives minimal payments of UAH 3,340. This is reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

According to the information, as of the beginning of April 2025, there are 10,331,375 pensioners in Ukraine. This is almost 177,000 less than in April 2024.

The average pension after the annual indexation increased to UAH 6,341, which is 10% more than last year. However, inflation for this period was 14.6%, so pension payments even decreased.

Every third Ukrainian pensioner receives UAH 3,340 in pension ($80). In total, this is more than 3 million people. At the same time, thanks to indexation, almost 7 times fewer Ukrainians have payments less than UAH 3,000. Currently, 398,000 citizens (3.9%) have such a pension

- reports Opendatabot.

Instead, more than 1.5 million people (14.5%) have a pension of more than UAH 10,000. In this group, the average payment is UAH 15,640.

The relevant committee has finalized the draft law on limiting the payment of pensions to working prosecutors09.04.25, 14:42 • 10435 views

About 3 million pensioners (29%) receive slightly more than the average pension in the country - UAH 6,860. Another 2.1 million (20%) have a pension of UAH 4,500.

The highest pensions are traditionally in Kyiv: UAH 8,708 (37% more than the average). Next are Donetsk region - UAH 7,814 (+23%) and Luhansk region - UAH 7,314 (+15%). The lowest payments are in Ternopil region (UAH 4,931) and Chernivtsi region (UAH 5,100)

- notes Opendatabot.

In addition, almost a third of Ukrainian pensioners - 2.9 million people - continue to work. Their average pension is UAH 6,863.

Pension payments to Ukrainians abroad, IDPs and in the TOT: Ombudsman explains new mechanism14.04.25, 14:17 • 10786 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyEconomyFinance
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
