Every third pensioner in Ukraine receives a pension of UAH 3,340 - Opendatabot

Despite the annual indexation of pensions, every third pensioner receives minimal payments of UAH 3,340. This is reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

According to the information, as of the beginning of April 2025, there are 10,331,375 pensioners in Ukraine. This is almost 177,000 less than in April 2024.

The average pension after the annual indexation increased to UAH 6,341, which is 10% more than last year. However, inflation for this period was 14.6%, so pension payments even decreased.

Every third Ukrainian pensioner receives UAH 3,340 in pension ($80). In total, this is more than 3 million people. At the same time, thanks to indexation, almost 7 times fewer Ukrainians have payments less than UAH 3,000. Currently, 398,000 citizens (3.9%) have such a pension - reports Opendatabot.

Instead, more than 1.5 million people (14.5%) have a pension of more than UAH 10,000. In this group, the average payment is UAH 15,640.

About 3 million pensioners (29%) receive slightly more than the average pension in the country - UAH 6,860. Another 2.1 million (20%) have a pension of UAH 4,500.

The highest pensions are traditionally in Kyiv: UAH 8,708 (37% more than the average). Next are Donetsk region - UAH 7,814 (+23%) and Luhansk region - UAH 7,314 (+15%). The lowest payments are in Ternopil region (UAH 4,931) and Chernivtsi region (UAH 5,100) - notes Opendatabot.

In addition, almost a third of Ukrainian pensioners - 2.9 million people - continue to work. Their average pension is UAH 6,863.

