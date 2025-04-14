Enemy forces have advanced near several settlements. This is reported by DeepState, reports UNN.

Details

Against the background of hostilities in eastern Ukraine, the enemy's armed forces have achieved some progress near several settlements at once. According to reports, the aggressor was able to advance in the area of Yampolivka, as well as in the settlements of Valentynivka, Preobrazhenka and Udachne.

Recall

It was recently reported that the Defenders have regained positions near the village of Kotlyne in the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk region, however, the terrorists have advanced near Katerynivka, Kalynove and Nadiivka.

Enemy troops advanced in the Kursk region - DeepState