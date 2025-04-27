Russian command is transferring assault troops to motorcycles: ISW analysis

Russia is likely preparing for the systematic integration of motorcycles into offensive operations in Ukraine in the summer and autumn of 2025. This conclusion was reached in a report of April 26 by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

It is noted that with this tactical trick, the Russians probably want to compensate for the skill of using drones by the Ukrainian military.

On April 26, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video that probably shows units of the 299th (airborne) regiment of the Airborne Forces (98th Airborne Division) practicing offensive and defensive tactics on motorcycles in groups of two or three people at a Russian training ground. The video indicates that the Russian military is likely developing a tactical doctrine for the systematic offensive use of motorcycles and may be preparing to provide an increased number of motorcycles to Russian personnel in Ukraine. - reports the Institute for the Study of War.

ISW researchers cite the words of the spokesman of the Kharkiv group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Pavlo Shamshin, who said, citing Ukrainian intelligence, that Russian soldiers are training their soldiers in combat tactics on motorcycles, which indicates that Russian troops are likely to increasingly integrate motorcycles into offensive operations in Ukraine in the summer and autumn of 2025.

Shamshin noted that motorcycles allow Russian soldiers to increase their speed and maneuverability, which is crucial to avoid strikes by Ukrainian drones, but the loud noise of the motorcycle prevents the driver from hearing approaching Ukrainian drones.

ISW observes an increasing trend towards Russian units carrying out mechanized and combined motorized assaults, as well as transporting infantry on motorcycles and civilian vehicles along the entire front line. - says the ISW report.

In addition to trying to compensate for Ukrainian drone strikes, it is likely about overcoming the equipment shortage that arose as a result of heavy losses of armored vehicles in the summer and early autumn of 2024.

Russian occupiers are planning to recruit homeless people into their army due to a personnel crisis. Russia is considering a law that would allow those who do not legally exist to serve.

