Russian command is transferring assault troops to motorcycles: ISW analysis

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
April 26, 02:39 PM • 20058 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 40414 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 29871 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 80152 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 52066 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 45708 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 49656 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 52555 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41447 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40926 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

The Philadelphia Zoo has shown baby giant tortoise for the first time, which became a mother at 100 years old

April 26, 05:30 PM • 5054 views

Pressure on Russia and strengthening of Ukrainian air defense: what the presidents of Ukraine and France talked about

April 26, 05:44 PM • 2728 views

Porsche is preparing a road version of its legendary Le Mans racing car

April 26, 05:57 PM • 3190 views

The enemy advanced in Kursk region - DeepState

April 26, 06:23 PM • 10778 views

Trump promised the President of Estonia not to withdraw from the peace process in Ukraine - media

April 26, 06:26 PM • 2908 views
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 80152 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 79862 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 109795 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 160722 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 321883 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 20058 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 28408 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 65170 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 57175 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 61284 views
Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

Russian command is transferring assault troops to motorcycles: ISW analysis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

Russia plans to use motorcycles in offensive operations to bypass Ukrainian drones, but the noise will interfere with hearing the approach of UAVs. This may also be due to a shortage of equipment.

Russian command is transferring assault troops to motorcycles: ISW analysis

Russia is likely preparing for the systematic integration of motorcycles into offensive operations in Ukraine in the summer and autumn of 2025. This conclusion was reached in a report of April 26 by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that with this tactical trick, the Russians probably want to compensate for the skill of using drones by the Ukrainian military.

On April 26, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video that probably shows units of the 299th (airborne) regiment of the Airborne Forces (98th Airborne Division) practicing offensive and defensive tactics on motorcycles in groups of two or three people at a Russian training ground. The video indicates that the Russian military is likely developing a tactical doctrine for the systematic offensive use of motorcycles and may be preparing to provide an increased number of motorcycles to Russian personnel in Ukraine.

- reports the Institute for the Study of War.

ISW researchers cite the words of the spokesman of the Kharkiv group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Pavlo Shamshin, who said, citing Ukrainian intelligence, that Russian soldiers are training their soldiers in combat tactics on motorcycles, which indicates that Russian troops are likely to increasingly integrate motorcycles into offensive operations in Ukraine in the summer and autumn of 2025.

Shamshin noted that motorcycles allow Russian soldiers to increase their speed and maneuverability, which is crucial to avoid strikes by Ukrainian drones, but the loud noise of the motorcycle prevents the driver from hearing approaching Ukrainian drones.

ISW observes an increasing trend towards Russian units carrying out mechanized and combined motorized assaults, as well as transporting infantry on motorcycles and civilian vehicles along the entire front line.

- says the ISW report.

In addition to trying to compensate for Ukrainian drone strikes, it is likely about overcoming the equipment shortage that arose as a result of heavy losses of armored vehicles in the summer and early autumn of 2024.

Let us remind you

Russian occupiers are planning to recruit homeless people into their army due to a personnel crisis. Russia is considering a law that would allow those who do not legally exist to serve.

Russians are changing tactics and resorting to massed assaults in the South - Voloshyn23.04.25, 16:47 • 5629 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Ukraine
