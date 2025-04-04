Prince Charles gave Meghan Markle the nickname “Wolfram” because of her resilient character and steadfastness. It was a sign of respect and a way to welcome her to the royal family.
The Princess of Wales has given an update on her condition after returning to Marsden Hospital. Catherine thanked the medical staff for their care and expressed optimism about the future.
Prince William has congratulated Kate Middleton on her 43rd birthday by posting a touching message and a new photo. He recognized her strength of spirit over the past year as she battled cancer.
The royal family attended a traditional Christmas service in Sandringham, but without Prince Andrew. Princess Kate, who is battling cancer, impressed the audience with her look in an elegant green coat.
Buckingham Palace has reported positive dynamics in King Charles' cancer treatment. In 2025, Charles plans to resume a full program of public duties, including foreign visits.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have published a Christmas card and will not appear at the traditional dinner at Buckingham Palace. The family is already in Norfolk with their children.
Scientists from Cambridge have developed a unique urine test to detect "zombie cells" that signal the early stages of lung cancer. The test was successfully tested in mice and plans to start human studies.
The royal residence suspends reception of guests due to renovations worth $369 million. State events will be temporarily moved to Windsor Castle, and King Charles will personally fund the renovation of his private rooms.
Queen Camilla resumes public duties after suffering a respiratory infection. Her schedule will be adjusted to avoid unnecessary stress, including shortening the duration of events.
Princess Catherine of Wales attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall after completing chemotherapy. This is her first major public event in the last 8 months since her cancer diagnosis.
The Princess of Wales joined her husband at a meeting with the families of the victims of the attack in Southport. This is Kate's first official appearance since completing chemotherapy, where she showed support for the affected community.
Princess Kate Middleton of Wales has returned to work for the first time since completing her cancer treatment. She met with the team of the Early Childhood Development Center at Windsor Castle to discuss her project.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his support for Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, after she announced her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy, wishing her a full and speedy recovery.
King Charles III, who is battling cancer, was spotted at Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, and Queen Consort Camilla assured well-wishers that he was feeling "very well" despite being unable to join her trip due to illness.
Prince Harry tried to ride a skeleton at a speed of almost 100 km/h while visiting the track for the upcoming Invictus Games in Canada.
The Queen spoke about King Charles III, who recovered from a three-day hospital stay for prostate treatment, while she herself opened a new cancer support center.