Catherine, Princess of Wales

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7526 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 15170 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56216 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 199150 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114930 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 378047 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302047 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212497 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243539 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254767 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

It became known what nickname King Charles gave Meghan Markle

Prince Charles gave Meghan Markle the nickname “Wolfram” because of her resilient character and steadfastness. It was a sign of respect and a way to welcome her to the royal family.

News of the World • January 27, 02:07 PM • 121232 views

Kate Middleton confirmed in remission for the first time after cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales has given an update on her condition after returning to Marsden Hospital. Catherine thanked the medical staff for their care and expressed optimism about the future.

News of the World • January 14, 07:58 PM • 26150 views

Prince William published a touching message to Kate on her 43rd birthday

Prince William has congratulated Kate Middleton on her 43rd birthday by posting a touching message and a new photo. He recognized her strength of spirit over the past year as she battled cancer.

UNN Lite • January 9, 10:48 AM • 141028 views

Royal family did not attend Christmas service in full: what happened

The royal family attended a traditional Christmas service in Sandringham, but without Prince Andrew. Princess Kate, who is battling cancer, impressed the audience with her look in an elegant green coat.

News of the World • December 25, 12:52 PM • 101502 views

King Charles to continue cancer treatment in 2025

Buckingham Palace has reported positive dynamics in King Charles' cancer treatment. In 2025, Charles plans to resume a full program of public duties, including foreign visits.

News of the World • December 20, 10:49 AM • 17972 views

Prince William and Kate publish touching Christmas card with children

The Prince and Princess of Wales have published a Christmas card and will not appear at the traditional dinner at Buckingham Palace. The family is already in Norfolk with their children.

News of the World • December 19, 03:02 PM • 116040 views

Scientists have developed a unique test that will help detect lung cancer at an early stage

Scientists from Cambridge have developed a unique urine test to detect "zombie cells" that signal the early stages of lung cancer. The test was successfully tested in mice and plans to start human studies.

Health • December 6, 09:36 AM • 15931 views

Buckingham Palace is closed for repairs and three years

The royal residence suspends reception of guests due to renovations worth $369 million. State events will be temporarily moved to Windsor Castle, and King Charles will personally fund the renovation of his private rooms.

News of the World • November 24, 04:51 AM • 35406 views

Queen Camilla returns to duty after illness - media

Queen Camilla resumes public duties after suffering a respiratory infection. Her schedule will be adjusted to avoid unnecessary stress, including shortening the duration of events.

News of the World • November 12, 03:40 PM • 20968 views

Kate Middleton attends royal event for the first time after chemotherapy

Princess Catherine of Wales attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall after completing chemotherapy. This is her first major public event in the last 8 months since her cancer diagnosis.

News of the World • November 10, 02:45 AM • 50114 views

Kate Middleton makes her first public appearance after chemotherapy

The Princess of Wales joined her husband at a meeting with the families of the victims of the attack in Southport. This is Kate's first official appearance since completing chemotherapy, where she showed support for the affected community.

News of the World • October 10, 05:21 PM • 17136 views

Kate Middleton returns to work after cancer treatment

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales has returned to work for the first time since completing her cancer treatment. She met with the team of the Early Childhood Development Center at Windsor Castle to discuss her project.

News of the World • September 19, 01:19 AM • 19489 views

Rishi Sunak supports Kate Middleton after announcing her fight against cancer

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his support for Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, after she announced her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy, wishing her a full and speedy recovery.

Society • March 23, 01:16 AM • 39418 views

King Charles is doing "very well" - Queen Camilla

King Charles III, who is battling cancer, was spotted at Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, and Queen Consort Camilla assured well-wishers that he was feeling "very well" despite being unable to join her trip due to illness.

News of the World • March 21, 02:03 PM • 26212 views

Prince Harry tried his hand at skeleton racing, reaching speeds of almost 100 km

Prince Harry tried to ride a skeleton at a speed of almost 100 km/h while visiting the track for the upcoming Invictus Games in Canada.

Sports • February 16, 08:55 AM • 29893 views

King's wife tells about Charles III's health condition

The Queen spoke about King Charles III, who recovered from a three-day hospital stay for prostate treatment, while she herself opened a new cancer support center.

News of the World • February 1, 01:00 AM • 32673 views