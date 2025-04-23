$41.520.14
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia
02:18 PM • 8666 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15220 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 30580 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 22083 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 25414 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 25883 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 32845 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43223 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 65864 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 92630 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2642 views

Kensington Palace has shared a new photo of Prince Louis. The photo was taken in Norfolk by Josh Shinner, who previously photographed the family for their Christmas card.

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

Kensington Palace has released a new photograph of British Prince Louis to mark his seventh birthday, writes UNN.

Details

The youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, as noted by the BBC, appears in a photograph taken in Norfolk earlier this month and published on their social media.

The photograph shows a smiling schoolboy prince against a forest background.

The photograph was taken by Josh Shinner, who has already taken photographs of Prince William and Catherine's family, including their 2023 Christmas card.

The photograph was published on social media with the message: "Wishing Prince Louis a happy seventh birthday!" along with a celebratory cake emoji.

Prince William and Catherine spent Easter in Norfolk, where the photograph was taken - the family has a house in Anmer Hall, part of the Sandringham estate.

Prince Louis, the King's grandson, is fourth in line to the throne.

Prince William published a touching message to Kate on her 43rd birthday09.01.25, 12:48 • 141061 view

Louis' father, Prince William, will attend Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday, where he will represent King Charles.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Pope Francis
William, Prince of Wales
Charles III
