New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

Kensington Palace has released a new photograph of British Prince Louis to mark his seventh birthday, writes UNN.

The youngest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, as noted by the BBC, appears in a photograph taken in Norfolk earlier this month and published on their social media.

The photograph shows a smiling schoolboy prince against a forest background.

The photograph was taken by Josh Shinner, who has already taken photographs of Prince William and Catherine's family, including their 2023 Christmas card.

The photograph was published on social media with the message: "Wishing Prince Louis a happy seventh birthday!" along with a celebratory cake emoji.

Prince William and Catherine spent Easter in Norfolk, where the photograph was taken - the family has a house in Anmer Hall, part of the Sandringham estate.

Prince Louis, the King's grandson, is fourth in line to the throne.

Louis' father, Prince William, will attend Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday, where he will represent King Charles.