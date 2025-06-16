$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
05:14 AM • 2310 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 34731 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 100780 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 96132 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 90683 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 84608 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 69128 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 56979 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 126495 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 70032 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.6m/s
57%
748mm
Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: the capital is attacked by strike drones, air defense is workingJune 15, 09:19 PM • 25623 views
Iran must stop its nuclear program if it wants the attacks to stop - Israeli Prime MinisterJune 15, 10:20 PM • 34921 views
The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNS12:24 AM • 25043 views
Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to Ukraine02:17 AM • 24028 views
Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)02:54 AM • 29293 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 65117 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 137072 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 196770 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 203334 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 218986 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
United States
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 30043 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 27710 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 126502 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 66603 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 115396 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Truth Social
YouTube

Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

A White House official stated that Trump will meet with Zelenskyy, Carney, and Sheinbaum at the summit. Zelenskyy and Trump last met at Pope Francis' funeral in April.

Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios

US President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit, Axios reports, citing a White House official, writes UNN.

Details

"On Sunday evening, a White House official said that Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the summit," the publication writes.

It is also indicated that Trump is expected to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Addition

The last personal meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump took place during the funeral of Pope Francis in April.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Mexico
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9