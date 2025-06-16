Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios

US President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit, Axios reports, citing a White House official, writes UNN.

Details

"On Sunday evening, a White House official said that Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the summit," the publication writes.

It is also indicated that Trump is expected to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Addition

The last personal meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump took place during the funeral of Pope Francis in April.