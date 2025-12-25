Port Pivdennyi resumed operations after oil spill

The port of Pivdennyi is open for vessels to enter and exit after an oil spill. This was reported by the Administration of Seaports of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that work in the port's water area is carried out taking into account the necessary safety measures and relevant restrictions.

Oily spots were also recorded in the water area of the Chornomorsk port. All relevant services, specialized vessels, and oil spill response vessels are involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling in both water areas (Chornomorsk port and Pivdennyi port). - the message says.

Recall

As a result of Russian strikes on the Pivdennyi port in Odesa region, a spill of vegetable oil into the Black Sea occurred. The port's water area was temporarily closed to eliminate the consequences.

