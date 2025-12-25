Port Pivdennyi resumed operations after oil spill

$42.100.05
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 17757 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 24238 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 30720 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 71145 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Popular news
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 16181 views
Will get a weak and dependent Russia and an exhausted Europe: the National Security and Defense Council suggested why China might benefit from the continuation of the war in UkraineDecember 24, 03:32 PM • 4262 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán: "2026 could be the last year for peace in Europe"December 24, 03:37 PM • 3164 views
On Christmas Eve, Russia struck a cemetery and the Alley of Heroes in Cherkasy - mayorVideoDecember 24, 04:24 PM • 4804 views
"Kupiansk is f***ed": Russian war correspondents admitted the loss of the city despite Putin's statementsDecember 24, 05:26 PM • 7776 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 17757 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 16235 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 24118 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 24241 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 30723 views
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 11850 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 23323 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 11605 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 37224 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 33306 views
Port Pivdennyi resumed operations after oil spill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Port Pivdennyi is open to vessels after an oil spill, with operations being conducted under restrictions. Oily slicks have also been detected in the waters of Chornomorsk port, and cleanup efforts are ongoing.

Port Pivdennyi resumed operations after oil spill

The port of Pivdennyi is open for vessels to enter and exit after an oil spill. This was reported by the Administration of Seaports of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that work in the port's water area is carried out taking into account the necessary safety measures and relevant restrictions.

Oily spots were also recorded in the water area of the Chornomorsk port. All relevant services, specialized vessels, and oil spill response vessels are involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling in both water areas (Chornomorsk port and Pivdennyi port).

- the message says.

Recall

As a result of Russian strikes on the Pivdennyi port in Odesa region, a spill of vegetable oil into the Black Sea occurred. The port's water area was temporarily closed to eliminate the consequences.

Oily slicks in the sea in Odesa appeared after an oil spill due to a Russian attack: consequences shown24.12.25, 12:00 • 2756 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EventsUNN-Odesa
Odesa Oblast
Black Sea