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Do houseplants purify the air in your home: truth and myths

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3050 views

The expert explained the limited effectiveness of plants in absorbing toxins. Some popular species can be dangerous for humans and pets.

Do houseplants purify the air in your home: truth and myths

Houseplants are often called natural air "filters." Online, you can find dozens of tips on which flowers to keep at home to get rid of harmful substances. Anastasiia Davydova, a research fellow at the Department of Geobotany and Ecology of the Institute of Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, told a UNN journalist more about whether plants really effectively purify the air, and whether some of them can even be harmful to people or animals.

The idea that houseplants purify the air does indeed have a scientific basis. However, the results of studies are often misinterpreted in everyday life, the expert says. Most experiments were conducted in laboratory conditions, which differ significantly from ordinary apartments.

The widespread belief about the ability of houseplants to purify the air has a scientific basis, as it is based on laboratory studies. But this statement is true only for ideal conditions – a small room area, no air circulation, and a humidity percentage that is individual for certain plants. Therefore, to minimize the negative impact of volatile organic compounds, it is necessary to combine ventilation and the use of air purifiers.

- explains Anastasiia Davydova.

Despite this, some houseplants are still able to absorb certain harmful substances from the air.

Plants do absorb volatile organic compounds with varying intensity. For example, a study was conducted on the absorption capacity of some types of VOCs – benzene, toluene, benzaldehyde, and acetophenone – using four common houseplants: golden pothos, spider plant, arrowhead plant, and cordyline. All these species showed high efficiency in absorbing VOCs through their leaves. The highest indicators were found in cordyline – 87.5% and arrowhead plant – 81.7%, and the lowest – in spider plant, 68.5%.

- emphasizes the expert.

According to Anastasiia Davydova, this ability is related to the structure of tropical plant leaves. They have a relatively large surface area, actively evaporate water, and intensely photosynthesize. That is why they can partially absorb certain substances from the air.

Studies show that plants can absorb some volatile organic compounds. In particular, benzene, which is found in combustion products, solvents, and paints. Also, benzaldehyde, which is often found in air fresheners and scented candles. In addition, toluene, which can be released from paints, varnishes, glues, and new furniture made of chipboard or MDF. And also acetophenone, which is used in plastics, epoxy resins, and synthetic materials.

- explains Anastasiia Davydova.

However, even if plants are able to absorb some harmful compounds, their effect is not enough to significantly change the air quality in an ordinary home. For a noticeable effect, a very large amount of greenery would be needed.

Studies have shown that to achieve an effect close to that of an air purifier, a residential area needs 10 to 1000 plants per square meter. Such discrepancies are explained by the fact that different types of plants have different potential for absorbing VOCs. For example, succulents and tropical plants differ significantly in effectiveness.

- notes the research fellow of the Department of Geobotany and Ecology.

The specialist advises paying special attention to the safety of ornamental plants. Some popular species can even be toxic to humans or pets, in particular, the cell sap of their leaves.

There are many such plants, but they do not pose a danger if you do not actively contact the cell sap of the leaves. For example, dieffenbachia can cause irritation of mucous membranes and swelling of the tongue and throat, and monstera can cause oral irritation and vomiting. Similar symptoms can also be caused by spathiphyllum, dracaena, sansevieria, zamioculcas, or anthurium. Therefore, it is important to ensure that children and pets do not eat parts of ornamental plants, and adults should wear gloves when caring for them and wash their hands after contact with the leaves.

- explains Anastasiia Davydova.

Thus, houseplants can partially affect air quality, but one should not rely solely on them. The most effective way to maintain a healthy microclimate in the home remains regular ventilation, cleanliness, and, if necessary, the use of air purifiers. At the same time, plants remain an important element of the interior and can positively affect well-being and psychological comfort in the home.

Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant12.03.26, 11:55 • 68458 views

Alla Kiosak

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