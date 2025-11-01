$42.080.01
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 28482 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 29574 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 32833 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 47424 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 40182 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 35857 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36106 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30651 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 56865 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia legalizes mobilization of Ukrainians: "military lists" being prepared in Melitopol - CNSNovember 1, 03:18 AM • 18445 views
Denmark strengthens Greenland's defense amid Trump's annexation claims and growing Russian activity - BloombergNovember 1, 03:55 AM • 10501 views
Minus 900 soldiers and 349 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayNovember 1, 05:21 AM • 5856 views
"Mirror response to Russian missile strikes": ISW assesses prospects of US providing Tomahawk missiles to UkraineNovember 1, 05:40 AM • 14187 views
EU creates new system for rapid deployment of troops and equipment - CPD09:07 AM • 4058 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 28482 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 29574 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 55382 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 56865 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 49265 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo08:30 AM • 13106 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 55382 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 37235 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 45778 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 77765 views
News by theme
Exclusive
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto

Dietitian Liudmyla Fedorchenko explained how to safely follow a vegan diet and prevent vitamin and mineral deficiencies. She emphasized the importance of regular tests and supplements to maintain the health of vegans.

Society • November 1, 07:00 AM • 28539 views
Dog Misha, who was not allowed into the shelter at Teremky metro station, found a family - volunteer

Dog Misha, who was not allowed into the shelter at Teremky metro station during an air raid alert, has found a new family. This was reported by volunteer Snizhana from the animal protection organization "Plyushka".

Society • October 31, 07:43 PM • 11783 views
China sent three astronauts and four mice to its space stationPhoto

The Long March-2F rocket carrying the crew of the Shenzhou-21 mission launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

News of the World • October 31, 04:45 PM • 5150 views
Grey cranes nesting recorded in Chornobyl Reserve: what ecologists sayPhoto

Observations are conducted in wetlands and forest areas - where these birds build nests and raise chicks.

Society • October 31, 12:54 PM • 2984 views
Japan plans to hire hunters to cull bears after 12 deaths

The Japanese government will hire licensed hunters and personnel to deal with bears entering residential areas after 12 deaths this year. This is the highest figure since the 2000s, caused by food shortages and a decline in the hunter population.

News of the World • October 31, 09:59 AM • 2946 views
Frankenstein Day, World Lemur Day, International Black Sea Day: what is celebrated on October 31Photo

On October 31, the world celebrates a number of holidays, including Frankenstein Day in the USA and Great Britain, World Lemur Day, World Savings Day, and International Black Sea Day. Halloween, rooted in the ancient Celts, and Reformation Day in honor of Martin Luther also fall on this day.

Society • October 31, 04:30 AM • 4436 views
Netflix considers acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery – Reuters

Netflix has hired investment bank Moelis &amp; Co to evaluate a potential deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery's studio and streaming business. The company is interested in the Harry Potter and DC Comics franchises, but not in Warner Bros. Discovery's cable networks.

News of the World • October 31, 12:27 AM • 3300 views
Rare Iberian lynx with white fur spotted in Southern Spain

Amateur photographer Ángel Hidalgo captured an Iberian lynx with leucism in the wild in the Jaén mountain ranges in southern Spain. This confirms the success of programs to restore the population of Lynx pardinus, which began to recover on the Iberian Peninsula in 2011.

News of the World • October 30, 11:29 PM • 20538 views
Returned earlier than expected: humpback whales spotted near Akademik Vernadsky station

Ukrainian scientists have recorded the early return of humpback whales to the Antarctic Peninsula region near the Akademik Vernadsky station. This is the earliest spring registration of humpbacks in this area, both according to observations by Ukrainian scientists and data from Happywhale.

Society • October 30, 05:57 PM • 7392 views
Poland maintains an indefinite ban on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine - Ministry of Agriculture of the country

Poland will not lift the indefinite ban on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine, despite the new EU-Ukraine trade agreement. This ban applies to wheat, corn, rapeseed, sunflower seeds, flour, oilcake, and bran.

Economy • October 30, 12:38 PM • 3290 views
Truck with aggressive monkeys overturned in the USA: police warned residents about the danger

The truck was transporting rhesus macaques from Tulane University - several monkeys escaped. Local residents were warned about the animals' aggressiveness, and all but one of the monkeys were killed.

News of the World • October 29, 02:54 PM • 2451 views
Exclusive
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident

In Irpin, on October 25, a cat died from a shot, presumably from a pneumatic weapon, which caused a stir on social media. The Kyiv Oblast police are checking the circumstances of the incident and considering the version of an attack by another animal, awaiting the results of the examination.

Crimes and emergencies • October 29, 02:53 PM • 42846 views
Dragged an animal behind a car: the dog abuser from Ivano-Frankivsk was remanded in custody for 60 days

The court chose a pre-trial measure in the form of detention without the right to bail for a man who tied a dog to a car and dragged it along the road. The man faces five to eight years in prison for animal cruelty.

Crimes and emergencies • October 28, 05:59 PM • 2877 views
Plane crash in Kenya: pilot and 10 European tourists killedVideo

A plane carrying 10 European tourists and a Kenyan pilot crashed off the coast of Kenya. The plane crash occurred en route to the Maasai Mara reserve, and everyone on board died.

News of the World • October 28, 12:38 PM • 2721 views
Pregnant cat brutally killed in Zhytomyr region: law enforcement officers are investigating

The police of Zhytomyr region are establishing the circumstances of the brutal killing of a pregnant cat in the city of Chudniv, a video of which was found on social networks. No appeals regarding the incident were received by law enforcement officers.

Society • October 28, 08:45 AM • 2817 views
Plane with 12 people crashed en route to a popular tourist reserve in KenyaVideo

A small plane crashed in Kenya while en route to the Maasai Mara National Reserve. There were 12 people on board, and authorities are investigating the causes of the crash.

News of the World • October 28, 08:44 AM • 4321 views
Blue-furred dogs spotted in Chornobyl: scientists seek explanation for strange phenomenonPhoto

Dogs with blue fur have been observed in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. Volunteers suspect the animals may have come into contact with a chemical substance and are attempting to catch them for examination.

Society • October 27, 08:56 PM • 8188 views
Kyiv rescuers found homes for three kittens rescued from the site of a Russian strikePhoto

Kyiv rescuers rehomed three kittens found at the site of a fire after a Russian attack. Two male cats and one female cat will now have families.

Society • October 27, 12:54 PM • 3984 views
Ukrainian biologist arrested in Crimea for supporting krill fishing restrictionsPhoto

70-year-old Ukrainian biologist Leonid Pshenichnov has been arrested in occupied Crimea. He is accused of "treason" for supporting restrictions on Antarctic krill fishing, which allegedly harms Russia's economic interests.

Politics • October 27, 05:48 AM • 6767 views