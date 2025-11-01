Dietitian Liudmyla Fedorchenko explained how to safely follow a vegan diet and prevent vitamin and mineral deficiencies. She emphasized the importance of regular tests and supplements to maintain the health of vegans.
Dog Misha, who was not allowed into the shelter at Teremky metro station during an air raid alert, has found a new family. This was reported by volunteer Snizhana from the animal protection organization "Plyushka".
The Long March-2F rocket carrying the crew of the Shenzhou-21 mission launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
Observations are conducted in wetlands and forest areas - where these birds build nests and raise chicks.
The Japanese government will hire licensed hunters and personnel to deal with bears entering residential areas after 12 deaths this year. This is the highest figure since the 2000s, caused by food shortages and a decline in the hunter population.
On October 31, the world celebrates a number of holidays, including Frankenstein Day in the USA and Great Britain, World Lemur Day, World Savings Day, and International Black Sea Day. Halloween, rooted in the ancient Celts, and Reformation Day in honor of Martin Luther also fall on this day.
Netflix has hired investment bank Moelis & Co to evaluate a potential deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery's studio and streaming business. The company is interested in the Harry Potter and DC Comics franchises, but not in Warner Bros. Discovery's cable networks.
Amateur photographer Ángel Hidalgo captured an Iberian lynx with leucism in the wild in the Jaén mountain ranges in southern Spain. This confirms the success of programs to restore the population of Lynx pardinus, which began to recover on the Iberian Peninsula in 2011.
Ukrainian scientists have recorded the early return of humpback whales to the Antarctic Peninsula region near the Akademik Vernadsky station. This is the earliest spring registration of humpbacks in this area, both according to observations by Ukrainian scientists and data from Happywhale.
Poland will not lift the indefinite ban on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine, despite the new EU-Ukraine trade agreement. This ban applies to wheat, corn, rapeseed, sunflower seeds, flour, oilcake, and bran.
The truck was transporting rhesus macaques from Tulane University - several monkeys escaped. Local residents were warned about the animals' aggressiveness, and all but one of the monkeys were killed.
In Irpin, on October 25, a cat died from a shot, presumably from a pneumatic weapon, which caused a stir on social media. The Kyiv Oblast police are checking the circumstances of the incident and considering the version of an attack by another animal, awaiting the results of the examination.
The court chose a pre-trial measure in the form of detention without the right to bail for a man who tied a dog to a car and dragged it along the road. The man faces five to eight years in prison for animal cruelty.
A plane carrying 10 European tourists and a Kenyan pilot crashed off the coast of Kenya. The plane crash occurred en route to the Maasai Mara reserve, and everyone on board died.
The police of Zhytomyr region are establishing the circumstances of the brutal killing of a pregnant cat in the city of Chudniv, a video of which was found on social networks. No appeals regarding the incident were received by law enforcement officers.
A small plane crashed in Kenya while en route to the Maasai Mara National Reserve. There were 12 people on board, and authorities are investigating the causes of the crash.
Dogs with blue fur have been observed in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. Volunteers suspect the animals may have come into contact with a chemical substance and are attempting to catch them for examination.
Kyiv rescuers rehomed three kittens found at the site of a fire after a Russian attack. Two male cats and one female cat will now have families.
70-year-old Ukrainian biologist Leonid Pshenichnov has been arrested in occupied Crimea. He is accused of "treason" for supporting restrictions on Antarctic krill fishing, which allegedly harms Russia's economic interests.