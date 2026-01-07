"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, announced that concrete results had been achieved at the negotiations in Paris regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. Details remain non-public, but work is ongoing, and Ukrainian interests will be protected.
The new head of the President's Office, former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, announced the continuation of negotiations in Paris to achieve lasting peace and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, stating that "not all information can be public, but concrete results are already there," and work continues, writes UNN.
We continue important negotiations in Paris to achieve lasting peace and reliable security guarantees for our state. Not all information can be public, but concrete results are already there, and work continues. Ukrainian national interests will be protected.
Addition
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on January 7, in Paris, the Ukrainian and American teams would continue working on security guarantees and a basic framework for ending the war. From Ukraine, the head of the Office Kyrylo Budanov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, General Andriy Hnatov, First Deputy Head of the Office Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Advisor to the President's Office Oleksandr Bevz will be working.
