The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 1492 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 21643 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 44852 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 128489 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 200687 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 79199 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 88399 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 67825 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 86416 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1504 views

The head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, announced that concrete results had been achieved at the negotiations in Paris regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. Details remain non-public, but work is ongoing, and Ukrainian interests will be protected.

"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris

The new head of the President's Office, former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, announced the continuation of negotiations in Paris to achieve lasting peace and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, stating that "not all information can be public, but concrete results are already there," and work continues, writes UNN.

We continue important negotiations in Paris to achieve lasting peace and reliable security guarantees for our state. Not all information can be public, but concrete results are already there, and work continues. Ukrainian national interests will be protected.

- Budanov wrote on Telegram.

Britain and France to deploy troops in Ukraine after peace deal - Starmer06.01.26, 21:57 • 5530 views

Addition

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on January 7, in Paris, the Ukrainian and American teams would continue working on security guarantees and a basic framework for ending the war. From Ukraine, the head of the Office Kyrylo Budanov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, General Andriy Hnatov, First Deputy Head of the Office Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Advisor to the President's Office Oleksandr Bevz will be working.

Ukrainian delegation continued discussing diplomatic path to end the war with Trump's envoys - Zelenskyy07.01.26, 00:31 • 16645 views

Julia Shramko

