Britain and France to deploy troops in Ukraine after peace deal - Starmer

After signing a peace agreement, Great Britain and France plan to create military centers in Ukraine and deploy their troops, said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, reports UNN.

Details

"We had a very constructive meeting, which built on the excellent progress made in negotiations over the past days and weeks. The goal of the 'coalition of the willing' is to help achieve lasting peace and work with the US to guarantee Ukraine's security in the long term. Today's joint declaration clearly states this. In addition, together with President Zelenskyy and President Macron,

Today we went even further. We signed a declaration of intent to deploy troops in Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement. - said Starmer.

He emphasized that the agreement paves the way for the creation of a legal framework under which British, French and partner troops could operate on the territory of Ukraine, ensuring the security of Ukraine's air and sea space.

"Today we discussed these issues in detail. Therefore, I can say that after the ceasefire. Great Britain and France will create "military centers" throughout Ukraine and build secure facilities for storing weapons and military equipment to support Ukraine's defense needs. We also agreed on further important steps. First, we will participate in the monitoring and verification of any ceasefire under US leadership. Second, we will support the long-term supply of weapons for Ukraine's defense. And third, we will work on binding commitments to support Ukraine in the event of a future armed attack by Russia. This is about creating a practical framework on which peace will be based. But we will only be able to reach a peace agreement if Putin is willing to compromise," Starmer added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron held a brief signing ceremony for a declaration of intent regarding the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine after the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting.