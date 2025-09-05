$41.350.02
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
04:35 PM • 2112 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 10010 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
12:12 PM • 11835 views
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 22908 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 33100 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 29258 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 51437 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
September 4, 05:30 PM • 41266 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 53787 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATO
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk about
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
03:10 PM
"Coalition of the Willing"

International Initiative
The "Coalition of the Willing" is an initiative announced on March 2, 2025, by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer after a meeting of 18 world leaders. This initiative aims to consolidate European support for Ukraine and create conditions for long-term peace.
News by theme
Slovakia supports Ukraine's movement towards the European Union - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Slovakia's support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Kyiv views this as part of security guarantees for Ukraine, as stated by Zelenskyy after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovakia.

Politics • 03:17 PM
Zelenskyy and Fico's meeting concluded - Media

President Zelenskyy and Slovak Prime Minister Fico held a substantive conversation. Zelenskyy informed Fico about his conversation with Donald Trump and the results of the Coalition of the Willing meeting.

Politics • 02:18 PM
Zelenskyy and Swedish Foreign Minister discussed investments in drones and defense projects

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard. The parties discussed increasing investments in Ukrainian drone production and joint defense projects.

Politics • 01:15 PM
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine

Ukraine and its allies are working out the details of security guarantees, which will include coordination of air and sea defense. Thousands of troops are planned to be deployed, although the exact number is not disclosed.

Politics • 12:12 PM
Ukraine has security plans: details not yet disclosed - Zelenskyy

The President announced the existence of a security guarantee plan with partners, which includes air and sea defense. After the war, the Ukrainian army will be rearmed and modernized.

War in Ukraine • September 5, 10:36 AM
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner

European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen stated that the EU does not plan to resume imports of Russian energy resources, even in the event of a peace agreement. The USA supports this position.

News of the World • September 5, 10:18 AM
America is ready to participate: Zelenskyy on security guarantees for Ukraine

President Zelenskyy stated that 26 out of 35 countries are ready to provide real security support to Ukraine, including the USA. He also discussed with Trump paths to peace and disappointment with some European countries that finance Russia.

Politics • September 5, 09:43 AM
Zelenskyy announced a "force" that will pressure Russia to stop the war

President Zelenskyy announced the start of building a security system that will pressure Russia to stop the war. 35 countries are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, 26 of them - real support.

Politics • September 5, 09:35 AM
Ukraine is working on creating a new security architecture to deter Russia - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is developing a new security architecture on land, sea, and in the air to deter Russian aggression. President Zelenskyy stated that this will help reduce the likelihood of the war continuing and push Russia towards a peace agreement.

War in Ukraine • September 5, 09:17 AM
Putin must sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible - Dutch Prime Minister

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof called on Putin to sit down at the negotiating table and demonstrate readiness for peace. EU countries and partners plan to increase pressure on Russia and support the Ukrainian army.

Politics • September 5, 03:59 AM
European leaders pressured Trump on support for Ukraine - The Guardian

European leaders tried to convince Donald Trump to increase pressure on the Russian economy, but they failed. The meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" aimed to agree on security guarantees and secure US support.

Politics • September 5, 02:58 AM
"Creating conditions for lasting peace": von der Leyen summarized the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris

According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the EU is creating conditions for lasting peace in Ukraine. The first security guarantees are strong Ukrainian armed forces.

Politics • September 5, 01:57 AM
"Almost 500 combat vehicles per year": Germany significantly expands military support for Ukraine

Germany promises a significant expansion of military aid to Ukraine, including equipment for four mechanized brigades. Berlin will also contribute to the development of Kyiv's offensive capabilities, particularly in missile production.

War in Ukraine • September 5, 01:24 AM
Italy does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine: Giorgia Meloni reacted to the meeting of the "coalition of the willing"

Giorgia Meloni stated that Italy would not send troops to Ukraine but was ready to support monitoring and training initiatives outside its borders. She also proposed a collective security mechanism for Ukraine, inspired by Article 5 of the Washington Treaty.

War in Ukraine • September 4, 09:58 PM
Zelenskyy: "We understand what the basis for real security guarantees should be, the basic framework exists"

President Zelenskyy stated that there is a basic framework of security guarantees for Ukraine, which includes the identification of participating countries. 26 countries are already ready to provide military contingents or support them to ensure peace.

Politics • September 4, 04:42 PM
It was about pressuring Russia to end the war: Zelenskyy revealed details of conversation with Trump and European leaders

The President of Ukraine and European leaders discussed with Donald Trump pressuring Russia. It was about economic measures to end the war and deprive Russia of resources.

Politics • September 4, 04:23 PM
European Council President Costa to meet Zelenskyy in Uzhhorod tomorrow

European Council President António Costa will arrive in Uzhhorod on September 5. He will participate in the Congress of Regional Authorities together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Politics • September 4, 03:39 PM
On the table are political and military proposals from 35 leaders regarding security guarantees for Ukraine - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a meeting of 35 participants of the "coalition of the willing" at the Élysée Palace. They have a political and military proposal regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.

War in Ukraine • September 4, 03:12 PM
Putin will try to use the meeting in China as permission to continue the war - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy stated that Putin will try to use the meeting in China as permission to continue the war. Russia rejects all peace initiatives, demonstrating a lack of agreement for peace.

Politics • September 4, 03:00 PM
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron

26 countries have expressed their readiness to send military contingents or support them to ensure peace in Ukraine. These forces will not fight against Russia but will guarantee peace and send a strategic signal.

Politics • September 4, 02:39 PM
Zelenskyy discussed with coalition partners those willing to end the war and long-term security

President Zelenskyy held a meeting of the coalition of the willing with the participation of over 30 countries. Issues of ending the war, long-term security, and strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation were discussed.

Politics • September 4, 02:15 PM
Participants of the "Coalition of the Willing" are ready to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles - British government

Participants of the "Coalition of the Willing" have declared their readiness to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed this decision.

Politics • September 4, 12:48 PM
Zelenskyy, Trump, and European leaders began a joint phone conference - Media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump, and European leaders are holding a joint video conference. The conversation began shortly after 3:00 PM Kyiv time.

Politics • September 4, 12:46 PM
The Hague to host Drone Coalition meeting

Members of the Drone Coalition will gather in The Hague to support Ukraine. They will discuss the use of drones and counter-drone systems.

Politics • September 4, 12:38 PM
As part of the "Drone Army Bonus" program, the military will be able to receive electronic warfare equipment directly from the manufacturer - Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the military, as part of the "Drone Army Bonus" program, will receive electronic warfare equipment. Deliveries are made directly from the manufacturer to the front through the Ministry of Defense's digital system DOT-Chain Defence.

War in Ukraine • September 4, 12:16 PM
Yermak and Umerov held important consultations with key international partners of Ukraine: details

The Ukrainian delegation led by Yermak and Umerov held meetings in Paris. Security guarantees, sanctions against Russia, and the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war were discussed.

Politics • September 4, 10:45 AM
Plane broke down: Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez didn't make it to Paris, but will attend the meeting in support of Ukraine online

The plane carrying the head of the Spanish government to Paris for the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting broke down. Pedro Sanchez returned to Madrid and promises to join the summit on security guarantees for Ukraine via video link.

Politics • September 4, 09:08 AM
Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace: the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" begins

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris. A summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" on security guarantees for Ukraine will be held there.

Politics • September 4, 08:52 AM