Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Slovakia's support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Kyiv views this as part of security guarantees for Ukraine, as stated by Zelenskyy after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovakia.
President Zelenskyy and Slovak Prime Minister Fico held a substantive conversation. Zelenskyy informed Fico about his conversation with Donald Trump and the results of the Coalition of the Willing meeting.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard. The parties discussed increasing investments in Ukrainian drone production and joint defense projects.
Ukraine and its allies are working out the details of security guarantees, which will include coordination of air and sea defense. Thousands of troops are planned to be deployed, although the exact number is not disclosed.
The President announced the existence of a security guarantee plan with partners, which includes air and sea defense. After the war, the Ukrainian army will be rearmed and modernized.
European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen stated that the EU does not plan to resume imports of Russian energy resources, even in the event of a peace agreement. The USA supports this position.
President Zelenskyy stated that 26 out of 35 countries are ready to provide real security support to Ukraine, including the USA. He also discussed with Trump paths to peace and disappointment with some European countries that finance Russia.
Ukraine is developing a new security architecture on land, sea, and in the air to deter Russian aggression. President Zelenskyy stated that this will help reduce the likelihood of the war continuing and push Russia towards a peace agreement.
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof called on Putin to sit down at the negotiating table and demonstrate readiness for peace. EU countries and partners plan to increase pressure on Russia and support the Ukrainian army.
European leaders tried to convince Donald Trump to increase pressure on the Russian economy, but they failed. The meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" aimed to agree on security guarantees and secure US support.
According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the EU is creating conditions for lasting peace in Ukraine. The first security guarantees are strong Ukrainian armed forces.
Germany promises a significant expansion of military aid to Ukraine, including equipment for four mechanized brigades. Berlin will also contribute to the development of Kyiv's offensive capabilities, particularly in missile production.
Giorgia Meloni stated that Italy would not send troops to Ukraine but was ready to support monitoring and training initiatives outside its borders. She also proposed a collective security mechanism for Ukraine, inspired by Article 5 of the Washington Treaty.
President Zelenskyy stated that there is a basic framework of security guarantees for Ukraine, which includes the identification of participating countries. 26 countries are already ready to provide military contingents or support them to ensure peace.
The President of Ukraine and European leaders discussed with Donald Trump pressuring Russia. It was about economic measures to end the war and deprive Russia of resources.
European Council President António Costa will arrive in Uzhhorod on September 5. He will participate in the Congress of Regional Authorities together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced a meeting of 35 participants of the "coalition of the willing" at the Élysée Palace. They have a political and military proposal regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.
President Zelenskyy stated that Putin will try to use the meeting in China as permission to continue the war. Russia rejects all peace initiatives, demonstrating a lack of agreement for peace.
President Zelenskyy held a meeting of the coalition of the willing with the participation of over 30 countries. Issues of ending the war, long-term security, and strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation were discussed.
Participants of the "Coalition of the Willing" have declared their readiness to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed this decision.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump, and European leaders are holding a joint video conference. The conversation began shortly after 3:00 PM Kyiv time.
Members of the Drone Coalition will gather in The Hague to support Ukraine. They will discuss the use of drones and counter-drone systems.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the military, as part of the "Drone Army Bonus" program, will receive electronic warfare equipment. Deliveries are made directly from the manufacturer to the front through the Ministry of Defense's digital system DOT-Chain Defence.
The Ukrainian delegation led by Yermak and Umerov held meetings in Paris. Security guarantees, sanctions against Russia, and the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war were discussed.
The plane carrying the head of the Spanish government to Paris for the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting broke down. Pedro Sanchez returned to Madrid and promises to join the summit on security guarantees for Ukraine via video link.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris. A summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" on security guarantees for Ukraine will be held there.