The Prosecutor General's Office reacted to media reports regarding the provision of apartments to prosecutors

The Office of the Prosecutor General reacted to information circulating in the media regarding the provision of official housing to employees of prosecutor's offices. The OPG stated that the information regarding the provision of housing to prosecutors for participation in specific criminal proceedings is not true. This was reported by the OPG press service, according to UNN.

Details

As stated by the OPG, information is being disseminated in the information space, presented through speculative assumptions about the provision of official housing to employees of prosecutor's offices, and linked to the participation of prosecutors in specific criminal proceedings.

Such an interpretation does not correspond to the actual circumstances. At the end of 2025, official housing was provided to eight employees of prosecutor's offices in accordance with the requirements of the law, by decision of the housing commission and according to a single procedure that has been applied for many years and does not provide for taking into account the procedural activities of prosecutors. Some employees had been on the waiting list for official housing for more than ten years and had legal social grounds for receiving it. Among them, in particular, Oleksandr Hanilov, who had been on the waiting list for housing for 11 years since 2014, a father of 5 children. In such cases, it is about the realization of a right guaranteed by law, and not about any forms of encouragement - stated the OPG.

The prosecutor's office added that the procedural activities of prosecutors, their participation in criminal proceedings or the results of such proceedings are not provided for by law as a basis for making decisions on the provision of official housing and are not taken into account when making them.

The Office of the Prosecutor General draws the attention of contributors and media to the importance of separating facts from assumptions and evaluative judgments when publishing official data from the OPG in the public space - called on the OPG.

Context

Information appeared in the media that prosecutor Oleksandr Hanilov, who represented the prosecution in court against NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov and signed an agreement with the investigation with the SBU-kidnapped MP Fedir Khrystenko, received an apartment in Pechersk from the state.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko clarified issues that attracted public attention regarding his official apartment and participation in the competition for the position of head of NABU. He emphasized his right to official housing as a combatant and explained the circumstances of its privatization and subsequent sale.