NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made

Kyiv • UNN

 3064 views

The mother of Vladyslav Suvorov, Deputy Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, owns real estate worth UAH 5 million, and his wife purchased two Toyota RAV4 cars. The official's lifestyle will be investigated after a request is submitted to the NACP.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) may conduct a lifestyle check on Vladyslav Suvorov, the deputy head of the State Customs Service, whose mother owns real estate worth approximately UAH 5 million. The process could be initiated if a relevant request is received. Kateryna Butko, head of the public council at the NACP, stated this in an exclusive comment to UNN.

Elite real estate in Kyiv, registered in the mother's name

Almost Vladyslav Suvorov's entire career has been linked to work in customs authorities. In June 2020, he was appointed Deputy Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine. 

During this time, the Suvorov family acquired elite property. Since 2024, Vladyslav Suvorov, along with his wife and children, resides in an apartment of over 100 sq. m in the elite residential complex Greenville Park in Kyiv's Podil district. This apartment is registered in the name of the official's mother, Olha Suvorova, who, according to the declaration of Volodymyr Suvorov, the official's father, only has a pension as income.

The cost of such housing starts from 230 thousand dollars without renovation, although the father's declaration states that it was purchased in 2022 for 3.2 million UAH (approximately 87 thousand dollars at the exchange rate at that time). 

In addition, Olha Suvorova also owns two parking spaces in the same residential complex, purchased in 2025 for over UAH 400,000 each. 

It is worth noting that, according to data from the analytical platform YouControl, Olha Suvorova does not own any business. At the same time, her husband's declaration indicates that Olha Suvorova also owns a house in Izmail, and Volodymyr Suvorov has an official apartment there, which is owned by the Pridunaiska Customs.

Also, according to media reports, the commercial premises in Greenville Park are owned by Vladyslav Suvorov's wife's brother. 

Also, according to the customs officer's declaration, his wife, Maryna Suvorova, purchased two brand new TOYOTA RAV4 cars last year for over UAH 2 million each. The purchases occurred with a one-month difference. It should be noted that Maryna Suvorova works at the State Information and Analytical Center for Monitoring Foreign Commodity Markets (SE "Derzhzovnishinform") and her annual salary is slightly more than UAH 500,000.

In addition, the family's declarations consistently show significant amounts of cash, including foreign currency, year after year.

It should be noted that in 2021, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) had already conducted a check of Vladyslav Suvorov's declarations. At that time, he submitted an updated declaration for 2020, in which he indicated an apartment where his wife had a share. However, this was before the official's mother acquired elite real estate.

NACP may conduct a lifestyle monitoring of Suvorov

If the NACP receives a request regarding this story, it could be grounds for conducting a lifestyle monitoring. If, after examining not only open data but also, for example, bank accounts, etc., it is found that the mother could not have acquired this housing, then the NACP can send these materials to the SAP (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office - ed.) and they can then file a lawsuit with the Anti-Corruption Court for civil confiscation of all or part of the property (depending on how much money was missing for the acquisition).

- Kateryna Butko explained in a comment to UNN.

According to her, law enforcement agencies, depending on their jurisdiction, may also open a criminal case, for example, for illicit enrichment. However, she emphasized that in such a case, there is a rather short period for bringing to justice for the corresponding offense.

Recall

From 2013 to 2014, Deputy Head of the State Customs Service Vladyslav Suvorov worked as the head of a department in the Customs Affairs Department of the Ministry of Revenues and Duties under the leadership of the fugitive minister Oleksandr Klymenko, who is suspected of aiding the aggressor state.

At that time, his father, Volodymyr Suvorov, first worked at the Izmail customs office, and after its liquidation, he headed the Izmail customs post, where he remained until early 2015. According to media reports, the father got his leadership positions thanks to Stepan Deryvolkov, the deputy minister-fugitive Klymenko, who supervised customs during Yanukovych's time. According to media reports, Deryvolkov, like Klymenko, and most representatives of the fugitive president's regime, left for Russia after the Revolution of Dignity. 

As journalists report, it was Volodymyr Suvorov who was Deryvolkov's purse until his dismissal from the customs authorities. His main task at customs was to accompany the illegal schemes of the fugitive oligarch Serhiy Kurchenko with oil products, related to tax evasion. 

In 2015, a criminal case was opened, three customs officers were arrested, and Volodymyr Suvorov resigned from customs and, as alleged, left for annexed Crimea. Journalists speculated that Volodymyr Suvorov was then promised employment at the Russian customs.  

Ultimately, only ordinary customs officers were held accountable, while the leadership managed to avoid responsibility.  

It is worth noting that the aforementioned Stepan Deryvolkov also has close ties with the former head of the customs service during Yanukovych's time and former Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ihor Kaletnik. According to media reports, after Russia's annexation of Crimea, Kaletnik, along with Deryvolkov and a number of other Ukrainian customs officers, participated in meetings on the peninsula with the Russian Federal Customs Service. 

Apparently, it was Deryvolkov who helped Vladyslav Suvorov get a job at Klymenko's Ministry of Revenues and Duties in 2013 and later, after the fall of Yanukovych's regime, to remain in the customs authorities of Ukraine. 

Suvorov Sr. has already returned from annexed Crimea. He is currently in Ukrainian-controlled territory and, according to his declaration, works as the head of the communal institution "Center for Public Safety of Izmail". 

It can be assumed that Vladyslav Suvorov is still using the influence of former high-ranking customs officials to obtain the post of head of the State Customs Service. The latter, by promoting their person to the position of customs chief, are clearly trying to maintain and strengthen their own influence on one of the country's key bodies.

Lilia Podolyak

