Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision

Photo: wiki/Mickey_Rourke

American actor and former boxer Mickey Rourke has been officially stripped of his right to reside in a rented house in Los Angeles following a court decision in an eviction case. This was reported by UNN with reference to People.

Details

The corresponding decision was made on March 9 by the Los Angeles County Superior Court, which sided with the property owner Eric T. Goldie, who filed a lawsuit due to a breach of lease terms and demanded the return of the dwelling.

It is noted that the decision was made "by default." This means that the 73-year-old actor, presumably, did not file an official response to the lawsuit or did not appear in court within the legally established period.

As a result, the landlord gained the right to reclaim the house located on Drexel Avenue in Los Angeles. The court also ruled to annul the lease agreement, due to which Rourke no longer has legal grounds to reside in this dwelling.

The document emphasizes that the decision concerns exclusively the return of control over the property to the owner. The issue of financial compensation or debt recovery was not considered within the framework of this process.

According to the case materials, back in December, the actor was sent an official warning demanding that he pay off a rental debt of $59.1 thousand or vacate the dwelling within three days.

In January, paparazzi photographed Rourke carrying his belongings out of the house. Around the same period, a fundraising campaign appeared online on the GoFundMe platform, allegedly in support of the actor.

It was launched by a woman named Leah-Joelle Jones, who called herself an assistant to the actor's manager, Kimberly Hines.

Rourke himself stated that he had nothing to do with this fundraising. In a video published on January 5 on Instagram, he noted that he was surprised by the appearance of such a campaign and did not know who could have created it on his behalf.

The actor emphasized that he had never appealed to charitable platforms for financial assistance and does not plan to do so. According to him, he does not even know how such a fundraising system works.

Recall

Famous American actor and screenwriter Mickey Rourke, who previously called for the transfer of necessary weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced a fundraiser of one million dollars for the restoration of houses destroyed by Russia in Kherson.