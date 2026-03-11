$43.860.0351.040.33
03:03 PM • 192 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 1502 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 7132 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 12602 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
09:10 AM • 21250 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 32423 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 31724 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44061 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 118099 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87447 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3792 views

The court deprived the actor of his right to rent due to a debt of $59,000 and ignoring the lawsuit. Rourke has already moved out his belongings and denied involvement in fundraising.

Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision
Photo: wiki/Mickey_Rourke

American actor and former boxer Mickey Rourke has been officially stripped of his right to reside in a rented house in Los Angeles following a court decision in an eviction case. This was reported by UNN with reference to People.

Details

The corresponding decision was made on March 9 by the Los Angeles County Superior Court, which sided with the property owner Eric T. Goldie, who filed a lawsuit due to a breach of lease terms and demanded the return of the dwelling.

It is noted that the decision was made "by default." This means that the 73-year-old actor, presumably, did not file an official response to the lawsuit or did not appear in court within the legally established period.

As a result, the landlord gained the right to reclaim the house located on Drexel Avenue in Los Angeles. The court also ruled to annul the lease agreement, due to which Rourke no longer has legal grounds to reside in this dwelling.

The document emphasizes that the decision concerns exclusively the return of control over the property to the owner. The issue of financial compensation or debt recovery was not considered within the framework of this process.

According to the case materials, back in December, the actor was sent an official warning demanding that he pay off a rental debt of $59.1 thousand or vacate the dwelling within three days.

In January, paparazzi photographed Rourke carrying his belongings out of the house. Around the same period, a fundraising campaign appeared online on the GoFundMe platform, allegedly in support of the actor.

It was launched by a woman named Leah-Joelle Jones, who called herself an assistant to the actor's manager, Kimberly Hines.

Rourke himself stated that he had nothing to do with this fundraising. In a video published on January 5 on Instagram, he noted that he was surprised by the appearance of such a campaign and did not know who could have created it on his behalf.

The actor emphasized that he had never appealed to charitable platforms for financial assistance and does not plan to do so. According to him, he does not even know how such a fundraising system works.

Recall

Famous American actor and screenwriter Mickey Rourke, who previously called for the transfer of necessary weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced a fundraiser of one million dollars for the restoration of houses destroyed by Russia in Kherson.

Stanislav Karmazin

