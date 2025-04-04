Los Angeles

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15832 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28940 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64899 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213975 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122699 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391966 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310831 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213766 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244232 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255110 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131989 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213975 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391966 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254391 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310831 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3150 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14285 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45515 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72123 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57211 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Los Angeles

News by theme

Val Kilmer, the movie star who played Batman and Jim Morrison, has died at the age of 65

Hollywood actor Val Kilmer has died in Los Angeles at the age of 65. The cause of death was pneumonia caused by throat cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2014.

News of the World • April 2, 05:25 AM • 6779 views

Sprint legend Johnson intends to carry out a revolution in athletics by organizing the "Grand Slam Track"

Athletics stars will gather for the Grand Slam Track series of competitions. The total prize fund will be 12.9 million dollars, events will be broadcast in 189 countries.

Sports • April 1, 02:42 PM • 24470 views

Plane with 200 passengers turned around over the Indian Ocean due to a passenger: details of the incident

A Jetstar plane flying from Bali to Melbourne with 200 passengers turned back due to an inadequate passenger who tried to open the door. The offender was removed from the flight.

News of the World • April 1, 12:35 PM • 8064 views

Awkward Moment: Boeing with 257 passengers on board suddenly turned around during the flight for an amazing reason

A Boeing 787 aircraft en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai made an unexpected U-turn over the Pacific Ocean. The reason was the pilot who forgot his passport, which led to a seven-hour delay.

News of the World • March 25, 02:18 PM • 20552 views

Bam Margera will appear in the upcoming video game "Pro Skater"

Tony Hawk convinced Activision to bring skateboarder Bam Margera back to the game «Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4». Margera recorded his movements for character animation. The game is scheduled for release on July 11.

UNN Lite • March 25, 08:19 AM • 64737 views

Kanye West fled to Tokyo after a fight with Kim online

Rapper Kanye West has traveled to Tokyo following disputes with Kim Kardashian over their daughter North's music collaboration with Playboi Carti. West criticized Carti and stated that the man has the final say regarding the children.

News of the World • March 25, 07:13 AM • 77400 views

Justin Bieber's disrespectful post fueled rumors of marital problems with Hailey

While Hailey Bieber was resting, Justin posted a meme with a child showing middle fingers, allegedly behind the girl's back. He also called actress Charlotte Lawrence "My sweetheart".

UNN Lite • March 24, 08:17 AM • 61413 views

Actor Wings Hauser, known for his roles in the 1980s and 1990s series, has died

American actor Wings Hauser has died at the age of 76 after a long illness. He was known for his roles in the series "The A-Team", "Beverly Hills 90210" and "Walker, Texas Ranger".

News of the World • March 21, 06:41 PM • 20161 views

Demi Moore shared rare photos with Bruce Willis on his 70th birthday

Demi Moore celebrated Bruce Willis' 70th birthday by posting rare family photos amidst his battle with dementia. The photos show the actor with his daughters and granddaughter.

News of the World • March 20, 03:29 PM • 108124 views

Boxing included in the program of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles: details of the IOC decision

The IOC officially included boxing in the program of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, after stripping the IBA of recognition and creating World Boxing. Oleksandr Khyzhniak will be able to defend his title.

Sports • March 20, 12:40 PM • 17838 views

Starbucks must pay $50 million to a man for burns from hot coffee in Los Angeles

A California court has ordered Starbucks to pay Michael Garcia $50 million for burns sustained from spilled hot coffee in 2020. The company plans to appeal the verdict.

News of the World • March 16, 02:53 AM • 25028 views

Macaulay Culkin "cried" over his brother Kieran's victory at the "Oscars"

Macaulay Culkin cried during his younger brother Kieran's victory at the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor. Kieran received the award for his role as Benny Kaplan in the film "True Pain."

UNN Lite • March 4, 06:57 PM • 116210 views

Earthquake in Hollywood occurs during the after-party after the Oscars

A 3. 9-magnitude earthquake struck North Hollywood during the post-Oscar celebration. Eyewitnesses reported strong shaking and swaying of high-rise buildings, but there were no casualties.

News of the World • March 3, 10:45 AM • 214475 views

The Oscar-2025 ceremony was held in Los Angeles: the list of winners

The 97th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles. Anora, The Brutalist and Wicked: The Conjuring received the most awards, while Brazil and Latvia won statuettes for the first time.

News of the World • March 3, 04:20 AM • 196793 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 3 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Among the nominees are Anora, The Brutalist and Emilia Perez, and comedian Conan O'Brien will host the event.

Culture • February 28, 02:39 PM • 479235 views

Gene Hackman, a Hollywood legend known for the films The French Connection, Bonnie and Clyde

Hollywood actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe. Hackman was known for his roles in the films The French Connection, Bonnie and Clyde, and Unforgiven.

News of the World • February 27, 09:52 AM • 27582 views

“Not ready to give up": Kanye West and Bianca Censorio repair relationship after high-profile breakup

The couple Kanye West and Bianca Censor have decided to give their marriage a second chance after a recent breakup. The couple appeared together at the premiere of a new movie, where Bianca played the main role.

News of the World • February 25, 10:08 AM • 129111 views

Nicolas Cage's ex-girlfriend sues him and their son for assault

Christina Fulton has filed a lawsuit against Nicolas Cage and their son Weston for a brutal attack in 2024. She accuses Cage of negligence regarding her son's aggressive behavior and seeks compensation for her injuries.

News of the World • February 21, 11:06 AM • 145361 views

Modern Marilyn: Golden Globe-nominated Pamela Anderson continues to impress with her acting comeback

Pamela Anderson, 57, returns to Hollywood with a Golden Globe nomination and a SAG Award for her role in a Gia Coppola film. The actress has ditched makeup and is receiving critical acclaim.

News of the World • February 20, 07:48 PM • 147800 views

Will Smith hints at Hancock 2 with Zendaya

17 years after the release of Hancock, Will Smith hinted at a possible sequel to the movie. According to him, Zendaya is being considered for a role in the sequel to the superhero blockbuster.

News of the World • February 20, 08:19 AM • 134104 views

Blake Lively case: Justin Baldoni's lawyer complains about the actor's loss of a “significant” amount of work

Bryan Friedman says Justin Baldoni has lost his job opportunities due to harassment allegations. The actor refuses to mediate until he is exonerated of the allegations by Blake Lively.

News of the World • February 19, 10:04 AM • 196321 views

A$AP Rocky acquitted in shooting case: rapper thanks jury for “saving lives”

A Los Angeles court has found rapper A$AP Rocky not guilty in a shooting case that had sentenced him to 24 years in prison. Rihanna supported her husband in court and did not hold back her tears after the acquittal.

News of the World • February 19, 07:54 AM • 174691 views

“Conclave and Brutalist triumph at BAFTA 2025: 4 awards each

The Conclave and The Brutalist each won four awards at the BAFTA 2025 ceremony. “The Conclave won the Best British Film and Best Film prizes, and The Brutalist won in the Director's category.

News of the World • February 17, 06:10 PM • 121009 views

Left back of “Polissya” Artem Smolyakov joins the club from MLS

19-year-old Polissya defender Artem Smolyakov has signed a contract with Los Angeles until 2028. He will become a partner of world champions Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud.

Sports • February 14, 09:12 PM • 31886 views

Green Day inspired a new comedy movie about the adventures of young musicians

Live Nation Productions has started filming New Years Rev, a comedy about three friends who travel to Los Angeles to see Green Day perform. The film stars Mason Thames, Kylar Coffman and the stars of The Office.

News of the World • February 11, 03:01 PM • 132157 views

Kanye West released T-shirts with a swastika

Ye (Kanye West) has started selling T-shirts with Nazi symbols on the Yeezy website via Shopify. The Anti-Defamation League condemned the artist's actions, pointing to the label “HH-01” as a code name for “Heil Hitler.

News of the World • February 11, 08:18 AM • 133484 views

New scandal around Diddy: rapper accused of raping street performer

A street musician has filed a lawsuit against Sean Combs, accusing him of rape after slipping drugs into a drink. The incident allegedly took place in November 2022 in Los Angeles.

News of the World • February 11, 07:19 AM • 133968 views

Hollywood producer found guilty of double murder and rape of seven women

David Pierce was found guilty of murdering two women and raping seven others in Los Angeles. The producer gave the victims fentanyl and a “rape drug,” for which he faces life in prison.

News of the World • February 10, 07:41 AM • 28114 views

In the United States, a man spent two years in prison because he could not prove his identity

In the United States, Matthew Kierans spent 36 years impersonating William Woods by stealing his identity. The real Woods was imprisoned and committed to a mental hospital trying to prove his identity until a DNA test revealed the truth.

News of the World • February 8, 06:49 AM • 30960 views

Mike Tyson fought against YouTuber Jake Paul because of legal problems: what is known

Mike Tyson has admitted that he agreed to fight Jake Paul out of fear of a lawsuit. The legendary boxer lost the fight on points, despite serious health problems.

Sports • February 6, 04:43 PM • 35860 views