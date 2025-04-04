Hollywood actor Val Kilmer has died in Los Angeles at the age of 65. The cause of death was pneumonia caused by throat cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2014.
Athletics stars will gather for the Grand Slam Track series of competitions. The total prize fund will be 12.9 million dollars, events will be broadcast in 189 countries.
A Jetstar plane flying from Bali to Melbourne with 200 passengers turned back due to an inadequate passenger who tried to open the door. The offender was removed from the flight.
A Boeing 787 aircraft en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai made an unexpected U-turn over the Pacific Ocean. The reason was the pilot who forgot his passport, which led to a seven-hour delay.
Tony Hawk convinced Activision to bring skateboarder Bam Margera back to the game «Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4». Margera recorded his movements for character animation. The game is scheduled for release on July 11.
Rapper Kanye West has traveled to Tokyo following disputes with Kim Kardashian over their daughter North's music collaboration with Playboi Carti. West criticized Carti and stated that the man has the final say regarding the children.
While Hailey Bieber was resting, Justin posted a meme with a child showing middle fingers, allegedly behind the girl's back. He also called actress Charlotte Lawrence "My sweetheart".
American actor Wings Hauser has died at the age of 76 after a long illness. He was known for his roles in the series "The A-Team", "Beverly Hills 90210" and "Walker, Texas Ranger".
Demi Moore celebrated Bruce Willis' 70th birthday by posting rare family photos amidst his battle with dementia. The photos show the actor with his daughters and granddaughter.
The IOC officially included boxing in the program of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, after stripping the IBA of recognition and creating World Boxing. Oleksandr Khyzhniak will be able to defend his title.
A California court has ordered Starbucks to pay Michael Garcia $50 million for burns sustained from spilled hot coffee in 2020. The company plans to appeal the verdict.
Macaulay Culkin cried during his younger brother Kieran's victory at the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor. Kieran received the award for his role as Benny Kaplan in the film "True Pain."
A 3. 9-magnitude earthquake struck North Hollywood during the post-Oscar celebration. Eyewitnesses reported strong shaking and swaying of high-rise buildings, but there were no casualties.
The 97th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles. Anora, The Brutalist and Wicked: The Conjuring received the most awards, while Brazil and Latvia won statuettes for the first time.
The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 3 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Among the nominees are Anora, The Brutalist and Emilia Perez, and comedian Conan O'Brien will host the event.
Hollywood actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe. Hackman was known for his roles in the films The French Connection, Bonnie and Clyde, and Unforgiven.
The couple Kanye West and Bianca Censor have decided to give their marriage a second chance after a recent breakup. The couple appeared together at the premiere of a new movie, where Bianca played the main role.
Christina Fulton has filed a lawsuit against Nicolas Cage and their son Weston for a brutal attack in 2024. She accuses Cage of negligence regarding her son's aggressive behavior and seeks compensation for her injuries.
Pamela Anderson, 57, returns to Hollywood with a Golden Globe nomination and a SAG Award for her role in a Gia Coppola film. The actress has ditched makeup and is receiving critical acclaim.
17 years after the release of Hancock, Will Smith hinted at a possible sequel to the movie. According to him, Zendaya is being considered for a role in the sequel to the superhero blockbuster.
Bryan Friedman says Justin Baldoni has lost his job opportunities due to harassment allegations. The actor refuses to mediate until he is exonerated of the allegations by Blake Lively.
A Los Angeles court has found rapper A$AP Rocky not guilty in a shooting case that had sentenced him to 24 years in prison. Rihanna supported her husband in court and did not hold back her tears after the acquittal.
The Conclave and The Brutalist each won four awards at the BAFTA 2025 ceremony. “The Conclave won the Best British Film and Best Film prizes, and The Brutalist won in the Director's category.
19-year-old Polissya defender Artem Smolyakov has signed a contract with Los Angeles until 2028. He will become a partner of world champions Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud.
Live Nation Productions has started filming New Years Rev, a comedy about three friends who travel to Los Angeles to see Green Day perform. The film stars Mason Thames, Kylar Coffman and the stars of The Office.
Ye (Kanye West) has started selling T-shirts with Nazi symbols on the Yeezy website via Shopify. The Anti-Defamation League condemned the artist's actions, pointing to the label “HH-01” as a code name for “Heil Hitler.
A street musician has filed a lawsuit against Sean Combs, accusing him of rape after slipping drugs into a drink. The incident allegedly took place in November 2022 in Los Angeles.
David Pierce was found guilty of murdering two women and raping seven others in Los Angeles. The producer gave the victims fentanyl and a “rape drug,” for which he faces life in prison.
In the United States, Matthew Kierans spent 36 years impersonating William Woods by stealing his identity. The real Woods was imprisoned and committed to a mental hospital trying to prove his identity until a DNA test revealed the truth.
Mike Tyson has admitted that he agreed to fight Jake Paul out of fear of a lawsuit. The legendary boxer lost the fight on points, despite serious health problems.