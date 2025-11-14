Los Angeles and Malibu prepare for landslide threat due to heavy rains
Los Angeles and Malibu are under threat of landslides due to potentially record-breaking rains expected on Friday. Up to 20 cm of precipitation could fall by Saturday, especially in areas affected by fires.
Details
An atmospheric river from the Pacific Ocean could bring 10-20 cm of precipitation by Saturday noon, especially in areas affected by last year's fires.
These areas are quite sensitive. If such a duration of precipitation and surges up to an inch per hour, it can cause a lot of problems in these areas
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works warned of the risk of moderate mudslides in Malibu, Hollywood Hills, and other fire-affected areas, as well as possible road blockages and threats to some structures. Heavy rainfall is forecast to begin to subside on Saturday afternoon, but another atmospheric river could add 2.5-5 cm of precipitation from Sunday.
