Los Angeles and Malibu prepare for landslide threat due to heavy rains

Los Angeles and Malibu areas affected by fires are under threat of landslides due to potentially record-breaking rains expected late Friday evening. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

An atmospheric river from the Pacific Ocean could bring 10-20 cm of precipitation by Saturday noon, especially in areas affected by last year's fires.

Storm "Claudia" hits Europe: yellow warning declared in several countries due to heavy rains and floods

These areas are quite sensitive. If such a duration of precipitation and surges up to an inch per hour, it can cause a lot of problems in these areas