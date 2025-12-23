$42.250.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

YouTube

Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

As a result of a massive missile and drone attack by Russia on energy infrastructure, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. Restoration work will begin after the security situation stabilizes.

Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine due to a massive combined attack by Russia, reported NEC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

As a result of a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine.

- Ukrenergo reported.

Restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows, the NEC noted.

"Emergency shutdowns will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the statement said.

Ukrainians were advised to follow the announcements on the pages of distribution system operators (oblenergos). "If you currently have electricity, please use it sparingly," Ukrenergo emphasized.

The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage23.12.25, 07:45 • 10328 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine