Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - Ukrenergo

Emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine due to a massive combined attack by Russia, reported NEC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

As a result of a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. - Ukrenergo reported.

Restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows, the NEC noted.

"Emergency shutdowns will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the statement said.

Ukrainians were advised to follow the announcements on the pages of distribution system operators (oblenergos). "If you currently have electricity, please use it sparingly," Ukrenergo emphasized.

The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage