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CPD: Russia launched a large-scale campaign to discredit Ukraine in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

The CPD uncovered Russian fakes about "energy blackmail" and Ukraine's "blocking" of the Druzhba oil pipeline. According to analysts, the Kremlin continues to try to undermine the trust of European partners in Kyiv.

CPD: Russia launched a large-scale campaign to discredit Ukraine in Europe

Russia has launched a large-scale disinformation campaign in Europe to discredit Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that resources controlled by Russia are spreading unsubstantiated accusations against Ukraine of "energy terrorism" due to its alleged desire to block energy supplies to Europe.

The CCD indicates that the main narratives of this campaign are:

  • "Ukraine's energy blackmail threatens Europeans";
    • "Ukraine demands money, weapons, and soldiers from European countries to support the war";
      • "the 'Druzhba' oil pipeline has no technical defects, Ukraine is blackmailing Hungary";
        • "Kyiv is trying to block gas supplies to Europe via the 'TurkStream' and 'Blue Stream' gas pipelines."

          All these narratives are untrue, manipulative, and spread in the interests of Russia. The Kremlin's goal is to sow distrust between Ukraine and European partners, present Kyiv as an unreliable ally, and weaken the level of international support for Ukraine.

          - the report says.

          The CCD emphasizes that in reality, it is Russia that systematically uses energy as a weapon against Europe and an instrument of geopolitical influence. It is also Russia that refuses to end the war and is responsible for shelling energy infrastructure, which affects European countries.

          Recall

          The European Commission stated that it does not yet have new data on oil supplies through the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. At the same time, Brussels continues consultations with Ukraine and EU countries that express concern about possible disruptions, and assures that Europe is prepared for risks through diversification of energy supply.

          Kremlin involves scientific institutions to create disinformation about "crimes of Ukrainian Nazis" - Center for Countering Disinformation25.12.25, 07:15 • 5179 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          Politics
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