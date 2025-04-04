The President of Lithuania stated that Ukraine may complete the procedure of joining the EU before 2030, ahead of the Western Balkan countries such as Serbia and Montenegro. It all depends on the commitments.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU requires unanimous support, and the final word remains with Hungary. He does not consider it fair to compare Ukraine with other candidate countries.
The first meeting in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format was held in Kyiv with the participation of foreign ministers from 9 countries. They discussed defense, demining and support for Ukraine on its way to the EU.
Residents of the capital of Montenegro protested the massacre, accusing the authorities of inaction. The protesters demanded the resignation of the heads of the police and the Interior Ministry because of the slow response to the tragedy.
On New Year's Eve, there were targeted attacks on law enforcement and firefighters across Germany. The attackers used pyrotechnics, bottles and stones, and dozens of police officers were injured.
A mass murder took place in the city of Cetinje in Montenegro, killing 12 people, including two children. The suspect, Azo Martinovic, committed suicide after being surrounded by police.
A mass shooting took place in the city of Cetinje, killing at least 10 people, including two children. The suspect, who shot at his friends and close acquaintances, died after a suicide attempt.
There was a shooting in a bar in Cetinje that left 7 people dead, including two teenagers. Police are searching for Atso Martinovic and urging locals to stay at home.
Montenegro has agreed to extradite Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon to the United States after a lengthy legal battle. The country's Justice Minister signed the extradition document despite a request from South Korea.
Seven Balkan countries were hit by heavy snowfalls and storms, leading to a transportation collapse. In Bosnia, 150,000 homes were left without electricity, and the city of Drvar was completely cut off from the world.
Russian shelling in Kyiv damaged a building with 6 embassies, including broken windows and damaged ceilings. There were no injuries among the diplomats.
President Zelenskyy met with the ambassadors of Finland, Brazil, Ireland, Montenegro, Lithuania and Iceland, who had arrived to work in Ukraine. They had separate meetings and presented their credentials.
The President of Ukraine will take part in the summit in Dubrovnik on October 9. The purpose of the meeting is to express the solidarity of Southeast European countries with Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.
Flash floods and landslides have hit parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, killing at least 16 people. Rescuers are searching for survivors in flooded areas where roads and bridges have been destroyed.
Ukraine and Norway have agreed to extend the "transport visa-free regime" for bilateral and transit traffic without permits until September 30, 2024.
The European Council meeting will start with an exchange of views with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which will provide an opportunity to discuss the situation on the ground and welcome Ukraine's path to European membership.
Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro experienced massive power outages, leaving many areas without electricity.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of deaths and numerous wildfires have occurred in Europe, Asia and the United States due to record high temperatures in recent days.
Ukraine and the EU have extended the "transport visa-free regime" for a year with the possibility of extending it until the end of 2025, allowing road cargo transportation between Ukraine and the EU without special permits.
Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.
Ukraine and Slovakia have agreed to simplify the procedure for opening international bus routes between the two countries by eliminating the requirement for carriers to have a parity partner from another country.
Costa Rica has become the 50th country to join the project of the first lady of Ukraine "Ukrainian bookshelf". The National Library in San Jose will receive about 20 books by various Russian authors in Ukrainian, Spanish and English. This is the first Ukrainian bookshelf in Central America.
Portugal's Foreign Minister said that Ukraine's accession to the EU is of fundamental importance to Portugal because of potential economic opportunities, solving the food problem, and because Ukraine is a pro-Atlantic ally.
The semifinals and grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in Malmö, Sweden.
Ukraine and Montenegro have agreed to establish a "transport visa-free regime" for freight transportation starting June 1, 2024, and are working to establish regular bus service and non-privileged passenger transportation between the two countries.
44 countries support the creation of a special tribunal to investigate and prosecute the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and the Netherlands has offered to host it.
Two Montenegrin city deputies participated as international expert observers in Putin's pseudo-elections in Russia.
The majority of the population in NATO countries supports their country's military assistance to Ukraine in the fight against Russia.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5. 4 occurred in Montenegro at 4:06 am on March 14, with no reports of casualties, but there is a possibility of damage near the epicenter.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that all countries of Southeast Europe will participate in the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.