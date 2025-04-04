Montenegro

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12606 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22123 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61002 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207584 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119240 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386502 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306979 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213120 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243898 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254946 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69019 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 19502 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40845 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125920 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126599 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207584 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386502 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251803 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306979 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 690 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12038 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41362 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69509 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55431 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Montenegro

News by theme

Ukraine may join the EU earlier than the Balkan countries - President of Lithuania

The President of Lithuania stated that Ukraine may complete the procedure of joining the EU before 2030, ahead of the Western Balkan countries such as Serbia and Montenegro. It all depends on the commitments.

Politics • March 20, 11:37 AM • 13680 views

"The last word is with Hungary": Orbán makes another statement regarding Ukraine's EU membership issue

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU requires unanimous support, and the final word remains with Hungary. He does not consider it fair to compare Ukraine with other candidate countries.

Politics • March 14, 08:59 AM • 15183 views

Zelenskyy meets with foreign ministers of Southeast Europe

The first meeting in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format was held in Kyiv with the participation of foreign ministers from 9 countries. They discussed defense, demining and support for Ukraine on its way to the EU.

Politics • January 18, 12:32 AM • 75644 views

Citizens protest in Montenegro's capital over mass murder with 12 dead

Residents of the capital of Montenegro protested the massacre, accusing the authorities of inaction. The protesters demanded the resignation of the heads of the police and the Interior Ministry because of the slow response to the tragedy.

News of the World • January 4, 12:35 AM • 52743 views

Riot on New Year's Eve: police and firefighters attacked across Germany

On New Year's Eve, there were targeted attacks on law enforcement and firefighters across Germany. The attackers used pyrotechnics, bottles and stones, and dozens of police officers were injured.

News of the World • January 2, 05:18 PM • 38507 views

Mass murder in Montenegro: 12 dead, including two children

A mass murder took place in the city of Cetinje in Montenegro, killing 12 people, including two children. The suspect, Azo Martinovic, committed suicide after being surrounded by police.

News of the World • January 2, 06:40 AM • 43676 views

Suspect in Montenegro massacre dies after suicide attempt

A mass shooting took place in the city of Cetinje, killing at least 10 people, including two children. The suspect, who shot at his friends and close acquaintances, died after a suicide attempt.

News of the World • January 2, 01:47 AM • 30718 views

Deadly shooting in Montenegro: police are searching for a suspect

There was a shooting in a bar in Cetinje that left 7 people dead, including two teenagers. Police are searching for Atso Martinovic and urging locals to stay at home.

Crimes and emergencies • January 1, 07:54 PM • 33213 views

Montenegro extradites “cryptocurrency king” to the US: details

Montenegro has agreed to extradite Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon to the United States after a lengthy legal battle. The country's Justice Minister signed the extradition document despite a request from South Korea.

Crimes and emergencies • December 28, 12:06 AM • 23363 views

Balkan countries paralyzed by massive snowfall and storms

Seven Balkan countries were hit by heavy snowfalls and storms, leading to a transportation collapse. In Bosnia, 150,000 homes were left without electricity, and the city of Drvar was completely cut off from the world.

Society • December 26, 04:43 AM • 21168 views

Six embassies in Kyiv were damaged by the Russian strike: Foreign Ministry reports on the aftermath

Russian shelling in Kyiv damaged a building with 6 embassies, including broken windows and damaged ceilings. There were no injuries among the diplomats.

War • December 20, 11:54 AM • 19751 views

Zelenskyy: Ambassadors of six countries start diplomatic missions to Ukraine

President Zelenskyy met with the ambassadors of Finland, Brazil, Ireland, Montenegro, Lithuania and Iceland, who had arrived to work in Ukraine. They had separate meetings and presented their credentials.

Politics • October 25, 05:26 PM • 17284 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia today for Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

The President of Ukraine will take part in the summit in Dubrovnik on October 9. The purpose of the meeting is to express the solidarity of Southeast European countries with Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

Politics • October 9, 08:52 AM • 14792 views

Floods and landslides in Bosnia and Herzegovina: at least 16 dead, dozens injured

Flash floods and landslides have hit parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, killing at least 16 people. Rescuers are searching for survivors in flooded areas where roads and bridges have been destroyed.

News of the World • October 5, 03:42 PM • 18883 views

Ukraine and Norway agree to extend "transport visa-free regime"

Ukraine and Norway have agreed to extend the "transport visa-free regime" for bilateral and transit traffic without permits until September 30, 2024.

Economy • July 3, 09:07 AM • 33637 views

It's official. Zelensky will take part in the EU Summit

The European Council meeting will start with an exchange of views with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which will provide an opportunity to discuss the situation on the ground and welcome Ukraine's path to European membership.

War • June 25, 09:27 PM • 26374 views

Mass blackout in Europe: several Balkan countries lost their lights at once

Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro experienced massive power outages, leaving many areas without electricity.

News of the World • June 21, 12:20 PM • 17082 views

The deadly heat wave is causing hundreds of deaths, wildfires across Europe, Asia and the United States

Hundreds, if not thousands, of deaths and numerous wildfires have occurred in Europe, Asia and the United States due to record high temperatures in recent days.

Health • June 21, 01:31 AM • 25440 views

Ukraine and the European Commission extended the "transport visa-free regime" - Prime Minister

Ukraine and the EU have extended the "transport visa-free regime" for a year with the possibility of extending it until the end of 2025, allowing road cargo transportation between Ukraine and the EU without special permits.

Economy • June 20, 10:47 AM • 20887 views

Iraq and Jordan refuse to sign joint communiqué on peace in Ukraine

Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.

Politics • June 16, 09:34 PM • 106240 views

Ukraine and Slovakia simplify opening of international bus routes

Ukraine and Slovakia have agreed to simplify the procedure for opening international bus routes between the two countries by eliminating the requirement for carriers to have a parity partner from another country.

Society • June 10, 12:57 PM • 16266 views

"Ukrainian bookshelf" can already be found in 50 countries: Costa Rica has joined the project

Costa Rica has become the 50th country to join the project of the first lady of Ukraine "Ukrainian bookshelf". The National Library in San Jose will receive about 20 books by various Russian authors in Ukrainian, Spanish and English. This is the first Ukrainian bookshelf in Central America.

Society • June 10, 12:27 PM • 18739 views

Ukraine's accession to the EU will help solve the food problem - Portuguese Foreign Minister

Portugal's Foreign Minister said that Ukraine's accession to the EU is of fundamental importance to Portugal because of potential economic opportunities, solving the food problem, and because Ukraine is a pro-Atlantic ally.

Politics • May 9, 10:31 AM • 27326 views

Eurovision Song Contest 2024: how to watch and how to vote

The semifinals and grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in Malmö, Sweden.

Culture • May 6, 01:15 PM • 104384 views

Ukraine and Montenegro agree on "transport visa-free regime" for freight transportation

Ukraine and Montenegro have agreed to establish a "transport visa-free regime" for freight transportation starting June 1, 2024, and are working to establish regular bus service and non-privileged passenger transportation between the two countries.

Economy • April 12, 09:00 AM • 26846 views

44 countries supported the creation of a special tribunal for Russia

44 countries support the creation of a special tribunal to investigate and prosecute the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and the Netherlands has offered to host it.

War • April 3, 04:02 AM • 35795 views

Two deputies from Montenegro went to "observe" the pseudo-elections in Russia

Two Montenegrin city deputies participated as international expert observers in Putin's pseudo-elections in Russia.

Politics • March 16, 04:24 PM • 46162 views

The vast majority of the population of NATO countries supports military assistance to Ukraine

The majority of the population in NATO countries supports their country's military assistance to Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

War • March 14, 11:58 AM • 32853 views

A strong earthquake has occurred in Montenegro

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5. 4 occurred in Montenegro at 4:06 am on March 14, with no reports of casualties, but there is a possibility of damage near the epicenter.

News of the World • March 14, 07:34 AM • 28096 views

Countries of Southeast Europe to take part in the Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that all countries of Southeast Europe will participate in the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Politics • February 29, 06:02 PM • 56879 views