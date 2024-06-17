Iraq and Jordan refuse to sign joint communiqué on peace in Ukraine

Switzerland has published a list of countries that support the joint communiqué. Iraq and Jordan have now refused to sign. This was reported by the Government of Switzerland, according to UNN.

On June 16, 2024, the Swiss government published a list of countries that support the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit.

According to the new data, 78 countries remain on the list, not 80 as previously known. Iraq and Jordan have withdrawn their signatures from the document.

Representatives of all continents remained among the participating countries, which demonstrates the global interest in working together on important issues to achieve peace in Ukraine.

List of countries that support the joint communiqué: Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Benin, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cape Verde, Canada, Chile, Comoros, Costa Rica, Côte d'Ivoire, Council of Europe, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, European Commission, European Council, European Parliament, Fiji, Finland, France, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kosovo, Latvia, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, Rwanda, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Serbia, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Somalia, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, East Timor, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay.

The joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland contains specific goals set by the participants to achieve peace in Ukraine, including ensuring the safe use of nuclear energy, preventing attacks on civilian infrastructure, releasing all prisoners of war, and returning illegally deported Ukrainian children.

