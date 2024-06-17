$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12635 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 128143 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 130330 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 144653 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 202820 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241279 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149093 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370346 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182773 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149866 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Iraq and Jordan refuse to sign joint communiqué on peace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106240 views

Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures from the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit, bringing the document aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine to 78 countries.

Iraq and Jordan refuse to sign joint communiqué on peace in Ukraine

Switzerland has published a list of countries that support the joint communiqué. Iraq and Jordan have now refused to sign. This was reported by the Government of Switzerland, according to UNN.

Details

On June 16, 2024, the Swiss government published a list of countries that support the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit.

According to the new data, 78 countries remain on the list, not 80 as previously known. Iraq and Jordan have withdrawn their signatures from the document.

Representatives of all continents remained among the participating countries, which demonstrates the global interest in working together on important issues to achieve peace in Ukraine.

List of countries that support the joint communiqué: Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Benin, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cape Verde, Canada, Chile, Comoros, Costa Rica, Côte d'Ivoire, Council of Europe, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Gambia, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United States of America, the United States of America, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the United States of America, the United States of America, the United States of America, the United States of America, the United States of America, Ecuador, Estonia, European Commission, European Council, European Parliament, Fiji, Finland, France, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kosovo, Latvia, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, Rwanda, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Serbia, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Somalia, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, East Timor, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay.

Recall

The joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland contains specific goals set by the participants to achieve peace in Ukraine, including ensuring the safe use of nuclear energy, preventing attacks on civilian infrastructure, releasing all prisoners of war, and returning illegally deported Ukrainian children.

The communiqué contains specific goals that the participants of the Summit have set for themselves - the President of Switzerland16.06.24, 16:48 • 25350 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
