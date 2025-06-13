$41.490.02
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2854 views

Due to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, caused by Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Ukrainians are advised to refrain from traveling to certain countries. Recommendations are published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainians refrain from traveling to Israel, Iran and a number of other countries in the Middle East due to the escalation of the situation in the region caused by Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The relevant recommendations are published on the MFA website, writes UNN.

In connection with the aggravation of the security situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that citizens of Ukraine refrain from traveling to the State of Israel, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Iraq, the Lebanese Republic and the Syrian Arab Republic until the situation stabilizes

- is stated in the recommendations.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also informed that all citizens of Ukraine who are in the countries of the region are recommended to remain vigilant, carefully monitor the messages of local competent authorities of the countries of stay, strictly adhere to security measures and always have documents proving their identity with them.

"If you find yourself in an emergency situation, or your life or health is threatened, we recommend that you immediately contact the nearest foreign diplomatic institution of Ukraine, or the 24-hour "hotline" of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: +38-044-238-15-88, e-mail address [email protected]", - emphasized in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Addition

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Netanyahu: Israel's operation against Iran will last as long as necessary13.06.25, 04:41 • 4340 views

Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. It was noted that dozens of Israeli aircraft "completed the first stage", which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.

IDF confirms elimination of Iranian army and IRGC commanders13.06.25, 08:57 • 2748 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Israel
Iraq
Lebanon
Jordan
Syria
Iran
