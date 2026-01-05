The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions

Orthodox Christians in Ukraine will celebrate the Christian holiday of Epiphany on Tuesday, January 6. The Baptism of the Lord or Theophany is one of the main twelve holidays of the Orthodox tradition. UNN tells about the traditions and superstitions on this day, and also reminds about the rules of conduct on water bodies.

Epiphany

The Baptism of the Lord is the last of the Christmas cycle holidays. On this day, believers celebrate the Sacrament of Baptism, which Jesus Christ performed at the age of 30 on the Jordan River. When he came out on the shore, the voice of God the Father was heard from heaven, calling Jesus his Son. And the Holy Spirit descended on him in the form of a dove.

Therefore, this holiday is also called Theophany. Believers believe that the Baptism of the Lord testifies to the mystery of the Holy Trinity. Because on this very day, God appeared in three hypostases: God the Father - in voice, the Son of God - in flesh, the Holy Spirit - in the form of a dove.

Starting from 2024, the holiday of Theophany is celebrated according to the new church calendar - that is, 13 days earlier than before (January 19).

Traditions and superstitions

On this day, believers consecrate water, which is the main symbol of the holiday. Christians believe that water consecrated on Epiphany has healing properties, it can cure ailments, so it is stored all year round and does not spoil.

According to ancient traditions, water consecration was carried out outdoors on the banks of rivers, lakes or streams. In addition, before Epiphany, people cut a large cross out of ice and placed it near the ice hole, into which they later dived. They believed that in this way they cleansed themselves of sins and gained health for the whole year.

Ancestors believed that the entire next year depended on the weather on this day:

if on this day the weather is clear, but frosty, the summer will be hot and dry;

snowfall promises a generous harvest for the whole year;

a blizzard on Epiphany means a blizzard in April too;

if you saw frost on a tree and clouds in the sky, it means a fertile year;

a warm day promises a lot of bread;

if the day was sunny and warm, such weather will last for several more weeks.

In addition, according to beliefs, on this day one should not wash, perform any divinations, or cry. People believed that whoever sheds tears on this holiday will cry next year. Physical labor is also forbidden on this day.

Kyiv has identified safe locations for swimming on Epiphany: where rescuers will be on duty

Locations for Epiphany bathing in Kyiv

KP "Pleso" called on Kyiv residents and guests of the capital to refrain from mass gatherings and traditional bathing in open water bodies due to the security situation.

At the same time, to ensure public safety and prompt response to emergencies in Kyiv on January 6, 2026, specially prepared locations for immersion in water on the occasion of Epiphany will operate in the capital. They are equipped taking into account safety requirements and will operate from 08:00 to 17:00 - stated in the KP.

Official immersion locations:

Holosiivskyi district: "Halernyi" beach;

Desnianskyi district: "Troieshchyna" beach;

Dniprovskyi district: "Dityachyi", "Venetsiya", "Telbin", "Veselka", "Raiduha" beaches;

Obolonskyi district: Verbne and Yordanske lakes, "Pushcha-Vodytsia" beach, "Natalka" recreation area, beach on Obolonskyi island

The enterprise added that in accordance with the decision of the City Defense Council, citizens are not recommended to visit beaches in the city.

KCSA urged Kyiv residents to refrain from mass events on Epiphany

Safety on water bodies

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urged to remember caution and responsibility:

where immersions are allowed, choose only equipped places;

do not enter the water while intoxicated;

do not leave children unattended.

In case of emergency, contact the relevant services for help - by phone 101, 102, 103 or 112 - urged the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The State Emergency Service added that according to ancient tradition, Ukrainians will dive into ice holes, honoring the holiday and hardening their spirit, but swimming in icy water is dangerous.

Be careful and cautious: choose only official places, consider your health and follow safety rules. Let prudence and responsibility be the basis of a calm celebration. We advise you to refrain from attending mass events and strictly comply with the requirements and restrictions established during martial law - urged the State Emergency Service.

Atmospheric fronts will cause a deterioration in the weather, and by the end of the week there is a tendency for a significant cold snap - forecaster