The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 14049 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 29149 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
01:13 PM • 20743 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
12:32 PM • 27094 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 35208 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 92749 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 67649 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 92486 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 97831 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 68793 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
1.7m/s
79%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisorPhotoJanuary 5, 09:55 AM • 18925 views
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significantJanuary 5, 11:49 AM • 24311 views
I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignationJanuary 5, 12:06 PM • 24052 views
Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it aboutJanuary 5, 12:22 PM • 14173 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 27829 views
Publications
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions06:15 PM • 298 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 29120 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 27829 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 92732 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 154902 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vasyl Malyuk
Emmanuel Macron
J. D. Vance
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
France
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 51938 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 46532 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 43809 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 51952 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 97061 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Gold

The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Orthodox Christians in Ukraine will celebrate Epiphany on January 6 according to the new calendar. Learn about the traditions, superstitions of the holiday, official bathing spots in Kyiv, and safety rules on water bodies.

The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions

Orthodox Christians in Ukraine will celebrate the Christian holiday of Epiphany on Tuesday, January 6. The Baptism of the Lord or Theophany is one of the main twelve holidays of the Orthodox tradition. UNN tells about the traditions and superstitions on this day, and also reminds about the rules of conduct on water bodies.

Epiphany

The Baptism of the Lord is the last of the Christmas cycle holidays. On this day, believers celebrate the Sacrament of Baptism, which Jesus Christ performed at the age of 30 on the Jordan River. When he came out on the shore, the voice of God the Father was heard from heaven, calling Jesus his Son. And the Holy Spirit descended on him in the form of a dove.

Therefore, this holiday is also called Theophany. Believers believe that the Baptism of the Lord testifies to the mystery of the Holy Trinity. Because on this very day, God appeared in three hypostases: God the Father - in voice, the Son of God - in flesh, the Holy Spirit - in the form of a dove.

Starting from 2024, the holiday of Theophany is celebrated according to the new church calendar - that is, 13 days earlier than before (January 19).

Traditions and superstitions

On this day, believers consecrate water, which is the main symbol of the holiday. Christians believe that water consecrated on Epiphany has healing properties, it can cure ailments, so it is stored all year round and does not spoil.

According to ancient traditions, water consecration was carried out outdoors on the banks of rivers, lakes or streams. In addition, before Epiphany, people cut a large cross out of ice and placed it near the ice hole, into which they later dived. They believed that in this way they cleansed themselves of sins and gained health for the whole year.

Ancestors believed that the entire next year depended on the weather on this day:

  • if on this day the weather is clear, but frosty, the summer will be hot and dry;
    • snowfall promises a generous harvest for the whole year;
      • a blizzard on Epiphany means a blizzard in April too;
        • if you saw frost on a tree and clouds in the sky, it means a fertile year;
          • a warm day promises a lot of bread;
            • if the day was sunny and warm, such weather will last for several more weeks.

              In addition, according to beliefs, on this day one should not wash, perform any divinations, or cry. People believed that whoever sheds tears on this holiday will cry next year. Physical labor is also forbidden on this day.

              Kyiv has identified safe locations for swimming on Epiphany: where rescuers will be on duty03.01.25, 14:32 • 29698 views

              Locations for Epiphany bathing in Kyiv

              KP "Pleso" called on Kyiv residents and guests of the capital to refrain from mass gatherings and traditional bathing in open water bodies due to the security situation.

              At the same time, to ensure public safety and prompt response to emergencies in Kyiv on January 6, 2026, specially prepared locations for immersion in water on the occasion of Epiphany will operate in the capital. They are equipped taking into account safety requirements and will operate from 08:00 to 17:00

              - stated in the KP.

              Official immersion locations:

              • Holosiivskyi district: "Halernyi" beach;
                • Desnianskyi district: "Troieshchyna" beach;
                  • Dniprovskyi district: "Dityachyi", "Venetsiya", "Telbin", "Veselka", "Raiduha" beaches;
                    • Obolonskyi district: Verbne and Yordanske lakes, "Pushcha-Vodytsia" beach, "Natalka" recreation area, beach on Obolonskyi island

                      The enterprise added that in accordance with the decision of the City Defense Council, citizens are not recommended to visit beaches in the city.

                      KCSA urged Kyiv residents to refrain from mass events on Epiphany05.01.26, 16:25 • 2810 views

                      Safety on water bodies

                      The Ministry of Internal Affairs urged to remember caution and responsibility:

                      • where immersions are allowed, choose only equipped places;
                        • do not enter the water while intoxicated;
                          • do not leave children unattended.

                            In case of emergency, contact the relevant services for help - by phone 101, 102, 103 or 112

                            - urged the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

                            The State Emergency Service added that according to ancient tradition, Ukrainians will dive into ice holes, honoring the holiday and hardening their spirit, but swimming in icy water is dangerous.

                            Be careful and cautious: choose only official places, consider your health and follow safety rules. Let prudence and responsibility be the basis of a calm celebration. We advise you to refrain from attending mass events and strictly comply with the requirements and restrictions established during martial law

                            - urged the State Emergency Service.

                            Atmospheric fronts will cause a deterioration in the weather, and by the end of the week there is a tendency for a significant cold snap - forecaster05.01.26, 14:59 • 4854 views

                            Antonina Tumanova

                            SocietyPublications
                            Martial law
                            War in Ukraine
                            Snow in Ukraine
                            State Emergency Service of Ukraine
                            Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
                            Ukraine
                            Kyiv