Australia sends reconnaissance aircraft and missiles to UAE

Australia will provide the United Arab Emirates with a reconnaissance aircraft and missiles to protect Australians and other civilians there. This was reported by CNN, informs UNN.

Details

According to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the country will send an E-7A Wedgetail radar aircraft to provide long-range reconnaissance and air space security in the region. In turn, Defense Minister Richard Marles added that the aircraft will be operated by 85 crew members.

Australia will also send an unspecified number of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) for defensive purposes.

This equipment is being deployed for the defense of the Gulf countries, particularly the UAE, where a significant number of Australians reside. - said Marles.

Earlier, Albanese insisted that his government was not taking offensive actions against Iran and would not deploy Australian troops in that country.

Recall

The Australian government is exploring the possibility of providing assistance to states that have been targets of Iranian missile strikes and drone attacks amid the large-scale conflict in the Middle East.

Australia denies reports of mass repatriation of ISIS militants' families from Syrian camps