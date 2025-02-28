Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Popular news
Publications
Exclusive

Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Last news • Technologies
Meta is reportedly preparing a separate AI application to challenge ChatGPT

Meta is reportedly preparing a separate AI application to challenge ChatGPT

Meta plans to launch an autonomous AI application in the second quarter of the year. The company is also considering the possibility of introducing a paid subscription similar to OpenAI.

News of the World • 08:11 AM • 4574 views
Blue Origin is preparing a historic flight: who will be part of the first female crew in 62 years

Blue Origin is preparing a historic flight: who will be part of the first female crew in 62 years

Jeff Bezos has announced the launch of a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew of six, including Katy Perry and his fiancée. This will be the first such flight since Valentina Tereshkova in 1963.

News of the World • February 27, 08:03 PM • 18172 views
Amazon unveils Ocelot, a revolutionary quantum chip that could change the future of computing

Amazon unveils Ocelot, a revolutionary quantum chip that could change the future of computing

Amazon Web Services has announced Ocelot, the first quantum chip capable of reducing error correction costs by up to 90%. The innovative chip design solves the problem of “noise” and increases the efficiency of quantum computing.

Technologies • February 27, 04:09 PM • 15957 views
Musk's Starlink is in line for a deal with the FAA to modernize the US air traffic control system

Musk's Starlink is in line for a deal with the FAA to modernize the US air traffic control system

The US FAA plans to use the Starlink system to modernize air traffic control networks. Musk's company has already installed equipment in two FAA facilities and is bidding for a $2 billion contract.

News of the World • February 27, 11:40 AM • 20093 views
Athena launched to the Moon: a new module from SpaceX with an innovative communication station

Athena launched to the Moon: a new module from SpaceX with an innovative communication station

Intuitive Machines' Athena lunar lander has successfully launched on a Falcon 9 rocket. The device will land on the Moon on March 6 and test the soil near the South Pole.

News of the World • February 27, 08:00 AM • 23788 views
Incredible robbery on the Bybit crypto exchange: billions were stolen due to hacking of a secure wallet - expertise

Incredible robbery on the Bybit crypto exchange: billions were stolen due to hacking of a secure wallet - expertise

Crypto exchange Bybit has published the results of a $1. 46 billion hack. The FBI confirms the involvement of the North Korean hacker group Lazarus Group in the attack through a compromised Safe wallet.

News of the World • February 27, 07:53 AM • 23760 views
Nvidia sharply increased sales in the fourth quarter due to demand for AI chips

Nvidia sharply increased sales in the fourth quarter due to demand for AI chips

Nvidia reported revenue of $39. 3 billion in the fourth quarter, up 78% year-on-year. The company expects further sales growth to reach $43 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Economy • February 27, 06:48 AM • 25625 views
Speeds up to 450 km/h: China tests a new high-speed train

Speeds up to 450 km/h: China tests a new high-speed train

China Railway has started testing a new CR450 train capable of reaching speeds of up to 450 km/h. The model features improved energy efficiency, comfort and safety compared to its predecessor, the CR400.

News of the World • February 27, 04:32 AM • 26650 views
“Kyiv Digital has launched an accessibility map

“Kyiv Digital has launched an accessibility map

The Kyiv Digital app has launched an online map of accessibility with information on barrier-free entry and other amenities. More than 1,200 facilities have already been marked on the map, and their number will continue to grow.

Kyiv • February 26, 03:19 PM • 31658 views
People in high-tech countries sleep longer and better, but there is a nuance - research

People in high-tech countries sleep longer and better, but there is a nuance - research

People in high-tech countries sleep 45 minutes longer and have 14% better sleep efficiency. However, this leads to a disruption of natural circadian rhythms, which can cause health problems.

Health • February 26, 08:22 AM • 25272 views
A new sport using drones and robots has appeared in Ukraine

A new sport using drones and robots has appeared in Ukraine

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has officially recognized military-technology sport as a non-Olympic sport in Ukraine. Competitions will be held in four areas using drones and robotic systems.

Sports • February 26, 08:21 AM • 20794 views
Russians are attacking Sumy with new drones - they are invisible and quiet

Russians are attacking Sumy with new drones - they are invisible and quiet

Russia is using a new type of stealthy drones to attack Sumy, which has already resulted in the death of one person. The drones have bi-tiered wings, a push rotor, and a 3 kg warhead.

Society • February 26, 03:46 AM • 110550 views
Poland to provide Ukraine with 5 thousand more Starlink soon

Poland to provide Ukraine with 5 thousand more Starlink soon

Poland has ordered an additional 5,000 Starlink terminals for Ukraine and is paying for their subscription fees. Currently, there are 25,000 such devices in Ukraine, most of which are financed by foreign partners.

War • February 26, 02:59 AM • 28951 views
Hackers attack Ukrainian notaries to gain access to state registers of Ukraine

Hackers attack Ukrainian notaries to gain access to state registers of Ukraine

Cybercriminals are sending phishing emails to notaries to gain remote access to their computers. CERT-UA has identified affected computers in six regions of Ukraine.

Crimes and emergencies • February 25, 10:04 PM • 24744 views
Ukrainian insurtech enters the European level: UKASKO as part of the AUB delegation in Brussels

Ukrainian insurtech enters the European level: UKASKO as part of the AUB delegation in Brussels

UKASKO representatives took part in meetings with European officials and financial institutions in Brussels. The delegation discussed digital transformation and the implementation of insurtech solutions in the financial sector.

Economy • February 25, 05:18 PM • 24191 views
Tesla to update autopilot software in China: plans to add driver assistance system - Reuters

Tesla to update autopilot software in China: plans to add driver assistance system - Reuters

Tesla plans to release an update to its autopilot software for Chinese users with features for city roads. The new version will be simplified compared to the American one due to the peculiarities of Chinese roads.

News of the World • February 25, 10:51 AM • 24865 views
Ukraine showed partners new military developments: from fiber-optic FPV to river drones

Ukraine showed partners new military developments: from fiber-optic FPV to river drones

President Zelenskyy presented new developments of the Ukrainian defense industry to partners, including fiber-optic FPV drones and robotic platforms. During the three years of war, the defense industry has developed significantly and plans to increase drone production.

War • February 25, 09:49 AM • 50606 views
Does asteroid 2024 YR4 threaten the Earth: final calculations

Does asteroid 2024 YR4 threaten the Earth: final calculations

NASA has confirmed that the asteroid 2024 YR4 does not threaten the Earth in the next 100 years. There is only a 1.7% chance of its collision with the Moon, and in March, the object will be studied by the James Webb Telescope.

News of the World • February 25, 09:44 AM • 28529 views
Huawei doubles production of AI chips: a key step in the fight for China's technological independence

Huawei doubles production of AI chips: a key step in the fight for China's technological independence

China's Huawei has increased the yield of quality Ascend 910C chips from 20% to 40% over the year, making production profitable. The company plans to produce 100,000 910C processors this year, challenging Nvidia's market dominance.

News of the World • February 25, 09:31 AM • 29090 views
Bitcoin has fallen to a 6-week low: what is the reason

Bitcoin has fallen to a 6-week low: what is the reason

Bitcoin hits a 6-week low due to Trump's announcement of new tariffs and a hacker attack on the Bybit exchange with a loss of $1. 5 billion. The cryptocurrency market shows a general decline, including Ethereum, XRP, and other altcoins.

Economy • February 25, 08:36 AM • 29755 views
DPRK hackers steal $1.5 billion from Dubai crypto exchange during asset transfer

DPRK hackers steal $1.5 billion from Dubai crypto exchange during asset transfer

Crypto exchange Bybit has lost $1. 5 billion due to a hacker attack while moving Ethereum between wallets. According to Arkham Intelligence, the North Korean group Lazarus is behind the hack.

News of the World • February 24, 04:22 PM • 24300 views
Apple is preparing a major breakthrough in the US: what's behind the $500 billion investment

Apple is preparing a major breakthrough in the US: what's behind the $500 billion investment

Apple has announced large-scale investments in the US worth $500 billion over the next 4 years. The company will open a new server factory in Texas and create 20,000 new jobs.

News of the World • February 24, 02:45 PM • 22120 views
A unique testing ground for AI in demining will appear in Ukraine

A unique testing ground for AI in demining will appear in Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense will create a special training ground to test the latest demining technologies, including artificial intelligence solutions. The facility will form a bank of innovative solutions and a coordination platform for humanitarian demining.

War • February 24, 02:05 PM • 23366 views
A balance between progress and security: 50 years ago, scientists created a model of self-regulation of science without politicians

A balance between progress and security: 50 years ago, scientists created a model of self-regulation of science without politicians

In 1975, at a conference in Asilomar, scientists developed rules for exploring the “uncharted territories” of science. These principles of self-regulation became the basis for the development of genetic engineering, nanotechnology, and AI.

News of the World • February 24, 12:20 PM • 25997 views
Chornobyl NPP: dismantling of the structure continues to eliminate smoldering centers, radiation background remains unchanged

Chornobyl NPP: dismantling of the structure continues to eliminate smoldering centers, radiation background remains unchanged

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service are dismantling the structure and eliminating smoldering centers at the Chernobyl NPP Shelter. The radiation background remains unchanged, and there is no threat to the public.

Society • February 24, 10:24 AM • 24657 views
Trump officials defy Musk's ultimatum on performance reporting

Trump officials defy Musk's ultimatum on performance reporting

Elon Musk demanded that federal employees report weekly accomplishments under the threat of being fired. The heads of key US agencies, including the FBI and the Pentagon, have banned their employees from responding to this demand.

News of the World • February 24, 09:36 AM • 28458 views
Grok artificial intelligence blocked the detection of disinformation in Musk and Trump's statements without management approval

Grok artificial intelligence blocked the detection of disinformation in Musk and Trump's statements without management approval

The Grok chatbot by xAI has stopped responding to requests for disinformation from Musk and Trump. The changes were made by a former employee without the approval of the company's management.

News of the World • February 24, 08:17 AM • 30430 views
Zelensky on the possible disconnection of Starlink in Ukraine: “There were no hints”

Zelensky on the possible disconnection of Starlink in Ukraine: “There were no hints”

The President denied information from the Trump team about a possible disconnection of Starlink. According to him, Ukraine pays for the service on a monthly basis, along with partners from Poland and Germany.

Politics • February 23, 03:39 PM • 25830 views
Scientists have found a brain circuit that unleashes creativity

Scientists have found a brain circuit that unleashes creativity

Researchers at Mass General Brigham have identified a brain circuit in the right hemisphere responsible for creativity. Injuries and neurological diseases that affect this area can enhance a person's creativity.

Health • February 23, 02:13 PM • 23854 views
Syrsky: we are already 1750 km deep into Russian territory

Syrsky: we are already 1750 km deep into Russian territory

Ukraine's unmanned systems forces conducted about 130 operations in 2024, hitting 377 Russian targets. The Ukrainian army has received more than 1.3 million drones and has a range of up to 1700 km.

War • February 23, 01:42 PM • 61411 views