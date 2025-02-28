Popular
Meta is reportedly preparing a separate AI application to challenge ChatGPT
Meta plans to launch an autonomous AI application in the second quarter of the year. The company is also considering the possibility of introducing a paid subscription similar to OpenAI.
Blue Origin is preparing a historic flight: who will be part of the first female crew in 62 years
Jeff Bezos has announced the launch of a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew of six, including Katy Perry and his fiancée. This will be the first such flight since Valentina Tereshkova in 1963.
Amazon unveils Ocelot, a revolutionary quantum chip that could change the future of computing
Amazon Web Services has announced Ocelot, the first quantum chip capable of reducing error correction costs by up to 90%. The innovative chip design solves the problem of “noise” and increases the efficiency of quantum computing.
Musk's Starlink is in line for a deal with the FAA to modernize the US air traffic control system
The US FAA plans to use the Starlink system to modernize air traffic control networks. Musk's company has already installed equipment in two FAA facilities and is bidding for a $2 billion contract.
Athena launched to the Moon: a new module from SpaceX with an innovative communication station
Intuitive Machines' Athena lunar lander has successfully launched on a Falcon 9 rocket. The device will land on the Moon on March 6 and test the soil near the South Pole.
Incredible robbery on the Bybit crypto exchange: billions were stolen due to hacking of a secure wallet - expertise
Crypto exchange Bybit has published the results of a $1. 46 billion hack. The FBI confirms the involvement of the North Korean hacker group Lazarus Group in the attack through a compromised Safe wallet.
Nvidia sharply increased sales in the fourth quarter due to demand for AI chips
Nvidia reported revenue of $39. 3 billion in the fourth quarter, up 78% year-on-year. The company expects further sales growth to reach $43 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.
Speeds up to 450 km/h: China tests a new high-speed train
China Railway has started testing a new CR450 train capable of reaching speeds of up to 450 km/h. The model features improved energy efficiency, comfort and safety compared to its predecessor, the CR400.
“Kyiv Digital has launched an accessibility map
The Kyiv Digital app has launched an online map of accessibility with information on barrier-free entry and other amenities. More than 1,200 facilities have already been marked on the map, and their number will continue to grow.
People in high-tech countries sleep longer and better, but there is a nuance - research
People in high-tech countries sleep 45 minutes longer and have 14% better sleep efficiency. However, this leads to a disruption of natural circadian rhythms, which can cause health problems.
A new sport using drones and robots has appeared in Ukraine
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has officially recognized military-technology sport as a non-Olympic sport in Ukraine. Competitions will be held in four areas using drones and robotic systems.
Russians are attacking Sumy with new drones - they are invisible and quiet
Russia is using a new type of stealthy drones to attack Sumy, which has already resulted in the death of one person. The drones have bi-tiered wings, a push rotor, and a 3 kg warhead.
Poland to provide Ukraine with 5 thousand more Starlink soon
Poland has ordered an additional 5,000 Starlink terminals for Ukraine and is paying for their subscription fees. Currently, there are 25,000 such devices in Ukraine, most of which are financed by foreign partners.
Hackers attack Ukrainian notaries to gain access to state registers of Ukraine
Cybercriminals are sending phishing emails to notaries to gain remote access to their computers. CERT-UA has identified affected computers in six regions of Ukraine.
Ukrainian insurtech enters the European level: UKASKO as part of the AUB delegation in Brussels
UKASKO representatives took part in meetings with European officials and financial institutions in Brussels. The delegation discussed digital transformation and the implementation of insurtech solutions in the financial sector.
Tesla to update autopilot software in China: plans to add driver assistance system - Reuters
Tesla plans to release an update to its autopilot software for Chinese users with features for city roads. The new version will be simplified compared to the American one due to the peculiarities of Chinese roads.
Ukraine showed partners new military developments: from fiber-optic FPV to river drones
President Zelenskyy presented new developments of the Ukrainian defense industry to partners, including fiber-optic FPV drones and robotic platforms. During the three years of war, the defense industry has developed significantly and plans to increase drone production.
Does asteroid 2024 YR4 threaten the Earth: final calculations
NASA has confirmed that the asteroid 2024 YR4 does not threaten the Earth in the next 100 years. There is only a 1.7% chance of its collision with the Moon, and in March, the object will be studied by the James Webb Telescope.
Huawei doubles production of AI chips: a key step in the fight for China's technological independence
China's Huawei has increased the yield of quality Ascend 910C chips from 20% to 40% over the year, making production profitable. The company plans to produce 100,000 910C processors this year, challenging Nvidia's market dominance.
Bitcoin has fallen to a 6-week low: what is the reason
Bitcoin hits a 6-week low due to Trump's announcement of new tariffs and a hacker attack on the Bybit exchange with a loss of $1. 5 billion. The cryptocurrency market shows a general decline, including Ethereum, XRP, and other altcoins.
DPRK hackers steal $1.5 billion from Dubai crypto exchange during asset transfer
Crypto exchange Bybit has lost $1. 5 billion due to a hacker attack while moving Ethereum between wallets. According to Arkham Intelligence, the North Korean group Lazarus is behind the hack.
Apple is preparing a major breakthrough in the US: what's behind the $500 billion investment
Apple has announced large-scale investments in the US worth $500 billion over the next 4 years. The company will open a new server factory in Texas and create 20,000 new jobs.
A unique testing ground for AI in demining will appear in Ukraine
The Ministry of Defense will create a special training ground to test the latest demining technologies, including artificial intelligence solutions. The facility will form a bank of innovative solutions and a coordination platform for humanitarian demining.
A balance between progress and security: 50 years ago, scientists created a model of self-regulation of science without politicians
In 1975, at a conference in Asilomar, scientists developed rules for exploring the “uncharted territories” of science. These principles of self-regulation became the basis for the development of genetic engineering, nanotechnology, and AI.
Chornobyl NPP: dismantling of the structure continues to eliminate smoldering centers, radiation background remains unchanged
Rescuers of the State Emergency Service are dismantling the structure and eliminating smoldering centers at the Chernobyl NPP Shelter. The radiation background remains unchanged, and there is no threat to the public.
Trump officials defy Musk's ultimatum on performance reporting
Elon Musk demanded that federal employees report weekly accomplishments under the threat of being fired. The heads of key US agencies, including the FBI and the Pentagon, have banned their employees from responding to this demand.
Grok artificial intelligence blocked the detection of disinformation in Musk and Trump's statements without management approval
The Grok chatbot by xAI has stopped responding to requests for disinformation from Musk and Trump. The changes were made by a former employee without the approval of the company's management.
Zelensky on the possible disconnection of Starlink in Ukraine: “There were no hints”
The President denied information from the Trump team about a possible disconnection of Starlink. According to him, Ukraine pays for the service on a monthly basis, along with partners from Poland and Germany.
Scientists have found a brain circuit that unleashes creativity
Researchers at Mass General Brigham have identified a brain circuit in the right hemisphere responsible for creativity. Injuries and neurological diseases that affect this area can enhance a person's creativity.
Syrsky: we are already 1750 km deep into Russian territory
Ukraine's unmanned systems forces conducted about 130 operations in 2024, hitting 377 Russian targets. The Ukrainian army has received more than 1.3 million drones and has a range of up to 1700 km.