"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 15893 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 67334 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37357 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 42585 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 49943 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91055 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83316 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35320 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60485 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109253 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

A gem of the domestic program: the Ministry of Defense told the story of the "Neptune" missile

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5802 views

The Ministry of Defense told the story of the creation of the Neptune coastal missile system, with which the cruiser Moskva was destroyed. The missile is capable of speeds up to 900 km/h.

A gem of the domestic program: the Ministry of Defense told the story of the "Neptune" missile

The Neptune coastal missile system, designed to destroy enemy warships, is one of the jewels of the Ukrainian missile program. It was thanks to the "Neptune" that the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser "Moscow", was destroyed in 2022. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told the detailed history of the complex, reports UNN.

Details

Work on the creation of the missile system began in 2013, even before the Russian aggression. In 2020, it passed tests and was adopted into service by the Ukrainian Navy.

Two years later, after the start of the full-scale invasion, the Neptune missile destroyed a Russian warship for the first time. We are talking about the frigate "Admiral Essen". But it was after the destruction of the missile cruiser "Moscow" that the whole world started talking about the Ukrainian missile program.

The complex includes unified launchers, transport-charging vehicles, transport vehicles and a mobile command post. Missiles can be used in any weather under any meteorological conditions, the Ministry of Defense said.

The firing range of the "Neptune" complex is from 7 to 280 km, the deployment time of the complex at a new position is up to 10 minutes. The missile is capable of speeds up to 900 km/h, weighs 870 kg, and its warhead weighs 150 kg.

Let us remind you

The Ukrainian missile "Long Neptune", which is capable of covering a distance of more than a thousand kilometers, passed testing and successful combat use.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

