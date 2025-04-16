A gem of the domestic program: the Ministry of Defense told the story of the "Neptune" missile

The Neptune coastal missile system, designed to destroy enemy warships, is one of the jewels of the Ukrainian missile program. It was thanks to the "Neptune" that the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser "Moscow", was destroyed in 2022. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told the detailed history of the complex, reports UNN.

Details

Work on the creation of the missile system began in 2013, even before the Russian aggression. In 2020, it passed tests and was adopted into service by the Ukrainian Navy.

Two years later, after the start of the full-scale invasion, the Neptune missile destroyed a Russian warship for the first time. We are talking about the frigate "Admiral Essen". But it was after the destruction of the missile cruiser "Moscow" that the whole world started talking about the Ukrainian missile program.

The complex includes unified launchers, transport-charging vehicles, transport vehicles and a mobile command post. Missiles can be used in any weather under any meteorological conditions, the Ministry of Defense said.

The firing range of the "Neptune" complex is from 7 to 280 km, the deployment time of the complex at a new position is up to 10 minutes. The missile is capable of speeds up to 900 km/h, weighs 870 kg, and its warhead weighs 150 kg.

Let us remind you

The Ukrainian missile "Long Neptune", which is capable of covering a distance of more than a thousand kilometers, passed testing and successful combat use.