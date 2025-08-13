Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage

Ashley, the eldest daughter of former United States President Joe Biden, filed for divorce this week from her husband of 13 years. The 44-year-old also posted an Instagram story that same day with Beyoncé's song "Freedom," writes UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

In her post, Ashley Biden walks through a park, giving a thumbs-up while the song plays, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, which first reported the filing.

She also posted a quote: "New life, new beginnings mean new boundaries. New ways of being that won't look or sound like before" under the song "Freedom Time" by Lauryn Hill.

Ashley Biden has been married to plastic surgeon Howard Krein since 2012. According to People magazine, the divorced couple married in Greenville, Delaware, in a ceremony that combined her Catholic faith and his Jewish roots. The reception was held at the Biden family's lake house in Wilmington.

"This is the guy she needs. And he's getting an incredible woman." - said the former president at the time.

Biden met her husband through her late brother Beau Biden and began dating him in 2010. She mentioned her wedding when introducing the former president at the Democratic National Convention last year.

"At the time, my dad was vice president, but he was also the dad who literally organized the entire reception. He drove his John Deere SUV, arranged the table settings, placed the plants, and, by the way, he was very emotional." - she said.

Ashley Biden added: "Before he walked me down the aisle, he turned to me and said he would always be my best friend. All these years later, Dad, you're still my best friend."

Addition

