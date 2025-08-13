$41.430.02
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 4254 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 14584 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 30542 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 20480 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 35452 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 48939 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 32136 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 64855 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 83267 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 52665 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Ashley Biden, daughter of former US President Joe Biden, has filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage to plastic surgeon Howard Krein. She posted on Instagram with Beyoncé's song "Freedom" and a quote about new boundaries.

Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage

Ashley, the eldest daughter of former United States President Joe Biden, filed for divorce this week from her husband of 13 years. The 44-year-old also posted an Instagram story that same day with Beyoncé's song "Freedom," writes UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

In her post, Ashley Biden walks through a park, giving a thumbs-up while the song plays, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, which first reported the filing.

She also posted a quote: "New life, new beginnings mean new boundaries. New ways of being that won't look or sound like before" under the song "Freedom Time" by Lauryn Hill.

Ashley Biden has been married to plastic surgeon Howard Krein since 2012. According to People magazine, the divorced couple married in Greenville, Delaware, in a ceremony that combined her Catholic faith and his Jewish roots. The reception was held at the Biden family's lake house in Wilmington.

"This is the guy she needs. And he's getting an incredible woman."

- said the former president at the time.

Biden met her husband through her late brother Beau Biden and began dating him in 2010. She mentioned her wedding when introducing the former president at the Democratic National Convention last year.

"At the time, my dad was vice president, but he was also the dad who literally organized the entire reception. He drove his John Deere SUV, arranged the table settings, placed the plants, and, by the way, he was very emotional."

- she said.

Ashley Biden added: "Before he walked me down the aisle, he turned to me and said he would always be my best friend. All these years later, Dad, you're still my best friend."

Addition

From December 2024 to January 2025, former United States President Joe Biden certified pardons and commutations using an automatic pen that replicates his signature. Now, the White House will conduct its own investigation and review over one million documents signed with such a pen.

Pavlo Zinchenko

UNN Lite
Democratic Party (United States)
White House
Joe Biden
United States