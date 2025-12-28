Poland plans to complete drone defense system in two years

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
December 27, 08:03 PM • 16337 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 30775 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 28877 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 25688 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 23190 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 20000 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 41182 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 38884 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 108298 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 51481 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
93%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered in black ice on December 28: Level I and II danger declaredPhotoDecember 27, 09:03 PM • 6744 views
Sumy rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire after a repeated Russian strikeVideoDecember 27, 09:44 PM • 11204 views
Situation in Kyiv after the shelling on December 27: mobile boiler houses deployed in the city, utility workers went out to clear snowVideoDecember 27, 09:50 PM • 17090 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 4666 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduled03:48 AM • 14451 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 21013 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 58731 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 108308 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 48004 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 77973 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Mark Carney
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 4674 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 20438 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 58731 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 22995 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 22322 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
YouTube
The Guardian
Social network

Poland plans to complete drone defense system in two years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 850 views

Poland plans to complete the construction of a new complex of fortifications to protect against drones along its eastern borders within two years. The project, worth over 2 billion euros, will be financed by European funds and the Polish budget.

Poland plans to complete drone defense system in two years

The construction of a new complex of fortifications to protect against drones will be completed in two years, UNN writes with reference to DW.

Poland plans to complete the construction of a new complex of fortifications to protect against unmanned aerial vehicles along its eastern borders within two years. This is reported with reference to the country's Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk.

According to him, part of the complex will be put into operation in about six months, and possibly even earlier.

The new systems will be integrated into the defense line deployed ten years ago, which includes, in particular, missile systems and multi-barrel artillery systems.

Tomczyk clarified that the project will cost more than 2 billion euros and will be financed mainly from European funds within the SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defense credit program, as well as partly from the Polish state budget.

Poland strengthens land borders

Warsaw is also strengthening its land borders with Belarus and Kaliningrad. Special logistics centers have been created in each border community with equipment for blocking the border, which can be deployed within a few hours.

Drone attack

On the night of September 10, at least 19 Russian drones invaded Polish airspace. A significant part of them arrived from the territory of Belarus. Planes from Poland and other NATO countries were involved in the interception. Warsaw stated that Russia deliberately attacked the country.

Poland developed an "invisible shield" against drones26.12.25, 23:36 • 4722 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
State budget
War in Ukraine
Belarus
NATO
Poland