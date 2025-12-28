Poland plans to complete drone defense system in two years

The construction of a new complex of fortifications to protect against drones will be completed in two years, UNN writes with reference to DW.

Poland plans to complete the construction of a new complex of fortifications to protect against unmanned aerial vehicles along its eastern borders within two years. This is reported with reference to the country's Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk.

According to him, part of the complex will be put into operation in about six months, and possibly even earlier.

The new systems will be integrated into the defense line deployed ten years ago, which includes, in particular, missile systems and multi-barrel artillery systems.

Tomczyk clarified that the project will cost more than 2 billion euros and will be financed mainly from European funds within the SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defense credit program, as well as partly from the Polish state budget.

Poland strengthens land borders

Warsaw is also strengthening its land borders with Belarus and Kaliningrad. Special logistics centers have been created in each border community with equipment for blocking the border, which can be deployed within a few hours.

Drone attack

On the night of September 10, at least 19 Russian drones invaded Polish airspace. A significant part of them arrived from the territory of Belarus. Planes from Poland and other NATO countries were involved in the interception. Warsaw stated that Russia deliberately attacked the country.

Poland developed an "invisible shield" against drones