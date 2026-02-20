Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - media

US President Donald Trump "seemed to barely manage to stay awake" while others spoke at his inaugural meeting of the so-called "Peace Council," reports the Daily Beast, writes UNN.

Details

The publication writes that the 79-year-old president spoke non-stop for more than 45 minutes before taking his seat on stage on Thursday, as others addressed the group gathered in Washington, D.C.

"Cameras repeatedly captured Trump with his eyes closed as the event dragged on," the publication writes.

"On Thursday, the president's eyelids seemed to grow heavy as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair spoke, less than an hour after the president took his seat after his address. At one point, as world leaders spoke, he abruptly straightened up when applause erupted, and his eyes snapped open," the publication states.

This is the latest in a series of public gatherings where the oldest president ever elected has allegedly fallen asleep on camera, the publication writes.

The president, the publication notes, "has defended his moments of drowsiness during meetings after being seen dozing at roundtables and cabinet meetings at the White House."

During his last meeting of high-ranking officials late last month, the president insisted that he did not fall asleep at the December cabinet meeting, but claimed that he only closed his eyes at a previous meeting because it had become "quite boring."

"It was a little boring, but I wasn't asleep," Trump said at the time.

He also claimed that the cameras simply caught him in a moment when he was blinking, but the explanation contradicted the moments captured on video, the publication writes.

