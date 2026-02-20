$43.270.03
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 30268 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 59514 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 35369 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 59049 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 34092 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 48965 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 30925 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 27400 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 26632 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
Financial Times

Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

US President Donald Trump, according to the Daily Beast, almost fell asleep during speeches at the inaugural meeting of the "Peace Council". Cameras repeatedly captured him with his eyes closed, which was not the first such incident.

Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - media

US President Donald Trump "seemed to barely manage to stay awake" while others spoke at his inaugural meeting of the so-called "Peace Council," reports the Daily Beast, writes UNN.

Details

The publication writes that the 79-year-old president spoke non-stop for more than 45 minutes before taking his seat on stage on Thursday, as others addressed the group gathered in Washington, D.C.

"Cameras repeatedly captured Trump with his eyes closed as the event dragged on," the publication writes.

"On Thursday, the president's eyelids seemed to grow heavy as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair spoke, less than an hour after the president took his seat after his address. At one point, as world leaders spoke, he abruptly straightened up when applause erupted, and his eyes snapped open," the publication states.

This is the latest in a series of public gatherings where the oldest president ever elected has allegedly fallen asleep on camera, the publication writes.

The president, the publication notes, "has defended his moments of drowsiness during meetings after being seen dozing at roundtables and cabinet meetings at the White House."

During his last meeting of high-ranking officials late last month, the president insisted that he did not fall asleep at the December cabinet meeting, but claimed that he only closed his eyes at a previous meeting because it had become "quite boring."

"It was a little boring, but I wasn't asleep," Trump said at the time.

He also claimed that the cameras simply caught him in a moment when he was blinking, but the explanation contradicted the moments captured on video, the publication writes.

Trump said he passed his third cognitive test with "flying colors"10.12.25, 13:58 • 3502 views

Julia Shramko

