Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary father

The son of legendary British rocker Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, and his wife are experiencing a happy period. The couple had a daughter, named after her late grandfather and iconic musician, reports UNN with reference to Jack's Instagram.

The parents published a black-and-white video of the newborn child, in which they noted that the girl was born on March 5, 2026. In the caption to the video, they introduced their daughter's full name — Ozzy Matilda Osbourne.

This happened less than eight months after the death of the frontman of the band "Black Sabbath". Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76 due to a heart attack. In the last years of his life, he also battled coronary heart disease and Parkinson's disease. A few weeks before his death, the musician managed to say goodbye to fans at the farewell concert "Back to the Beginning" in his native Birmingham at Villa Park stadium with the members of his band.

After losing his father, Jack Osbourne shared a touching post on social media, admitting that he felt happy to have had the opportunity to call him dad and spend 14,501 days of his life with him.

Ozzy Matilda became the second child of Jack and Ari together — in 2022, the couple had a daughter, Clen Artemis. In addition, Jack is raising three more daughters from his previous marriage to Lisa Stelly — Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose, and Minnie Theodora.