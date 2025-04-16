$41.180.14
46.610.42
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 14422 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 58879 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 34134 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 39237 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 46955 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 86797 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 79570 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35131 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60352 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 108920 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 61926 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 80516 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 45176 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 23980 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 18111 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 58879 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 82900 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 86797 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 79570 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 180681 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 47020 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 27691 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 28814 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 30250 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 32612 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Dacia Sandero took first place in the ranking of the most popular cars in Europe

In the first two months of the year, Dacia Sandero became the leader in European sales with 45,524 cars. The top ten also included Renault Clio and Volkswagen Golf.

Economy • 09:05 AM • 4674 views

Tesla Suspends Cybercab Parts Import from China Due to Trump Tariffs

Tesla has halted the import of Cybercab parts from China due to Trump's tariffs. This could hurt the company's plans for autonomous cars and trucks.

News of the World • April 16, 07:37 AM • 2744 views

Ukrainians are buying hybrids more actively: which brands are chosen

In March 2024, Ukrainians purchased over 2. 1 thousand hybrid cars, which is 15% more than last year. The most popular models were TOYOTA RAV-4, AUDI Q8, and SUZUKI Vitara.

Society • April 15, 08:51 AM • 10779 views

Gray is in trend: the most popular colors of new cars in Ukraine have been named

In the first quarter of 2025, a third of new cars bought in Ukraine were gray, with the TOYOTA RAV-4 becoming the leader. Next are white (RENAULT Duster) and black (TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado).

Society • April 14, 06:23 AM • 4283 views

Tesla is being massively sold: the number of used cars for sale in the USA has increased amid Musk's actions

In March, the number of used Teslas put up for sale in the US rose by a record 67%. At the same time, sales of new Tesla cars fell by almost 9% compared to last year.

Economy • April 11, 10:09 AM • 9472 views
Ukrainians are buying fewer Chinese cars: the market has fallen by 36% in first quarter

In January-March 2025, Ukrainians purchased 2,641 passenger cars from China, which is 36% less than last year. The most popular models are BYD Song Plus and ZEEKR 001.

Economy • April 11, 07:10 AM • 5685 views

Aptera Solar EV: Solar electric vehicle makes historic journey

Aptera Solar EV - an ultra-light car with solar panels, made a trip from Arizona to California. The company has received over 48,000 orders for the production model.

Technologies • April 10, 10:31 AM • 10512 views

Ukrainians are actively buying used cars from the USA, almost a third are Teslas

Since the beginning of 2025, Ukrainians have purchased almost 9,000 used cars from the USA, 42% of which are electric vehicles. The most popular models are: TESLA Model Y, TESLA Model 3, and FORD Escape.

Economy • April 10, 08:08 AM • 12137 views

Canada to impose tariffs on cars from the US in response to Trump's actions

The Canadian government will introduce a 25% tariff on American cars that do not meet USMCA requirements. Ottawa will also stimulate domestic production and attract investment in the automotive industry.

News of the World • April 9, 12:48 AM • 6757 views

Ukrainians began to buy electric cars more actively: the bestsellers of March were named

In March 2025, Ukrainians purchased 4,680 electric vehicles, which is 6% more than last year. The most popular were BYD Song Plus and TESLA Model Y.

Economy • April 8, 08:44 AM • 12835 views

Mercedes-Benz reported a slowdown in sales: what is the reason?

Mercedes-Benz sales fell by 7% in the first quarter of 2024, due to a 21% decrease in van sales. Electric vehicle sales fell by 14%.

News of the World • April 7, 04:10 PM • 14051 views

UFC star Conor McGregor has added a Rolls Royce Phantom worth over $1.3 million to his car collection

UFC star Conor McGregor has added a luxury Rolls Royce Phantom VIII Diamond Edition worth over $1. 3 million to his car collection. The car has a V12 engine with 571 horsepower and accelerates to 100 km/h in 5 seconds.

Sports • April 7, 03:21 PM • 60498 views

Audi freezes car deliveries to the USA due to Trump's tariffs

Audi has stopped exporting cars to the USA in response to Trump's new tariffs. The company wants to sell shares that are already in the USA.

Economy • April 7, 02:41 PM • 11229 views

Tesla shares fell below the forecast of the US Secretary of Commerce

On April 7, Tesla shares fell 10% to $214. 80, below Howard Lutnick's forecast. Overall, shares have fallen 50% from their December high due to Elon Musk's political controversies.

Economy • April 7, 12:16 PM • 11093 views

Jaguar Land Rover suspends deliveries to the USA due to Trump's tariffs

Jaguar Land Rover suspends all deliveries to the USA due to new tariffs. The USA is the second largest export market for the British automotive industry.

News of the World • April 5, 05:33 PM • 14254 views

Porsche SE after losses: Automotive holding company considers returning to the defense business

The Porsche SE holding company, which has suffered losses, is considering re-entering the arms market. The company has experience in developing the Leopard tank for the Bundeswehr and is already investing in the development of drones.

Economy • April 3, 11:09 AM • 11497 views

Trump stated that at midnight he will sign a decree introducing a 25% duty on all foreign cars

US President Donald Trump has stated that America will introduce a 25% duty on all foreign cars. Also on Wednesday, a 25% tariff on beer and aluminum can imports was announced.

News of the World • April 2, 08:24 PM • 11198 views

Mercedes-Benz may stop selling some models in the US due to Trump's tariffs - Bloomberg

Mercedes-Benz is considering reducing sales of entry-level models in the US, such as the GLA, due to the introduction of a 25% tariff on car imports. The company wants to focus on more expensive models.

News of the World • April 1, 06:28 PM • 13424 views

Mopeds and motorcycles will be able to ride in the public transport lane: changes have been made to the traffic rules

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed mopeds and motorcycles (without a side trailer) to move in the lane for scheduled vehicles. This will help reduce traffic jams and improve traffic safety.

Society • April 1, 12:12 PM • 16080 views

Fire in Rome: 17 Tesla electric vehicles burned

17 cars burned down at a Tesla dealership in Rome. Elon Musk called the incident terrorism, and police are investigating a possible arson and connection with anarchist groups.

News of the World • March 31, 09:07 PM • 9057 views

Declaration of the Mayor of Dnipro: 50 million UAH for art and a collection of cars and motorcycles

Borys Filatov declared a collection of Japanese art worth over UAH 50 million, cars and motorcycles. He also has real estate, cash in dollars and hryvnias, and income from rent.

Politics • March 31, 09:10 AM • 43811 views

Traffic in Kyiv will be temporarily restricted today due to security measures: details

Traffic will be temporarily restricted in Kyiv and the Kyiv region on March 31 due to the arrival of foreign delegations. This was reported by the State Security Department, without specifying the places and times of restrictions.

Society • March 31, 03:06 AM • 159900 views

In Kyiv, the number of sections with a permitted speed of up to 80 km/h will be significantly limited

In Kyiv, from April 1, the speed of 80 km/h will be allowed only on 4 road sections instead of 17. The decision is related to the analysis of accidents and traffic accidents.

Kyiv • March 28, 03:33 PM • 41337 views

Elon Musk will not be affected by the 25% car duty: Tesla is less dependent on imports

Tesla can easily adapt to the new 25% car duties, as the company is less dependent on foreign components. Tesla shares rose as other automakers' shares fell.

News of the World • March 28, 10:01 AM • 31721 views

EU automakers face billions in losses due to Trump's tariffs – what is the market situation

Trump will introduce 25% tariffs on car imports, which will hit European manufacturers. Porsche and Mercedes may lose billions of euros in profits due to the new US duties.

Economy • March 27, 02:22 PM • 474926 views

Road transportation in Ukraine will be brought closer to EU standards: The Rada has adopted an important law

The Rada has adopted a law that integrates road transport of Ukraine into the European transport space. The law provides for changes in licensing, requirements for financial companies and a system of competence of managers.

Economy • March 27, 11:15 AM • 22085 views

The US will introduce a 25% duty on imported cars from April 2

Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 25% duty on all imported cars to the US from April 2. The decision caused concern in the EU, which is assessing the consequences.

News of the World • March 26, 10:45 PM • 17731 views

BMW integrates Alibaba-backed AI into cars for the Chinese market

BMW is collaborating with Alibaba to integrate Banma AI into cars. This will create an intelligent assistant for drivers in China.

News of the World • March 26, 02:41 PM • 24395 views

Driver's licenses in the EU: new rules, penalties and changes for drivers

The EU has agreed on changes to the rules for issuing driver's licenses, strengthened penalties for serious violations that will apply in all EU countries. Digital rights are also being introduced and the age for bus drivers is being lowered.

News of the World • March 26, 10:01 AM • 42492 views

Nemchinov declared a retro car ZAZ: what else is in the declaration of the Cabinet minister The Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, Oleh Nemchinov, submitted a declaration for 2023. He owns an apartment in Lviv, a land plot in the Kyiv region and a retro car ZAZ-965A. This is reported by "Slidstvo.Info" [Investigation.Info], referring to the register of declarations of persons authorized to perform state functions. According to the declaration, Nemchinov owns an apartment in Lviv (57.8 sq.m.) and a land plot in the village of Petrivske, Kyiv region (1200 sq.m.). The Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers also declared a ZAZ-965A car from 1962. In 2023, Nemchinov received UAH 713,000 in salary, UAH 54,000 in pension payments, and UAH 90,000 from renting out property. The minister keeps his savings in cash: $18,000 and EUR 7,000. His wife, Olena Nemchinova, declared $9,000 and UAH 50,000 in cash. She also owns shares in Ukrsibbank. According to the register of declarations, in 2020, Oleh Nemchinov had a larger amount of cash savings - $28,000.

Oleh Nemchinov declared over UAH 1. 2 million in salary for the past year. He owns apartments in Lviv and Kyiv, as well as a CHEVROLET BOLT EV electric car.

Economy • March 26, 09:51 AM • 35754 views