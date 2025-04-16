Nemchinov declared a retro car ZAZ: what else is in the declaration of the Cabinet minister The Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, Oleh Nemchinov, submitted a declaration for 2023. He owns an apartment in Lviv, a land plot in the Kyiv region and a retro car ZAZ-965A. This is reported by "Slidstvo.Info" [Investigation.Info], referring to the register of declarations of persons authorized to perform state functions. According to the declaration, Nemchinov owns an apartment in Lviv (57.8 sq.m.) and a land plot in the village of Petrivske, Kyiv region (1200 sq.m.). The Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers also declared a ZAZ-965A car from 1962. In 2023, Nemchinov received UAH 713,000 in salary, UAH 54,000 in pension payments, and UAH 90,000 from renting out property. The minister keeps his savings in cash: $18,000 and EUR 7,000. His wife, Olena Nemchinova, declared $9,000 and UAH 50,000 in cash. She also owns shares in Ukrsibbank. According to the register of declarations, in 2020, Oleh Nemchinov had a larger amount of cash savings - $28,000.