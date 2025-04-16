In the first two months of the year, Dacia Sandero became the leader in European sales with 45,524 cars. The top ten also included Renault Clio and Volkswagen Golf.
Tesla has halted the import of Cybercab parts from China due to Trump's tariffs. This could hurt the company's plans for autonomous cars and trucks.
In March 2024, Ukrainians purchased over 2. 1 thousand hybrid cars, which is 15% more than last year. The most popular models were TOYOTA RAV-4, AUDI Q8, and SUZUKI Vitara.
In the first quarter of 2025, a third of new cars bought in Ukraine were gray, with the TOYOTA RAV-4 becoming the leader. Next are white (RENAULT Duster) and black (TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado).
In March, the number of used Teslas put up for sale in the US rose by a record 67%. At the same time, sales of new Tesla cars fell by almost 9% compared to last year.
In January-March 2025, Ukrainians purchased 2,641 passenger cars from China, which is 36% less than last year. The most popular models are BYD Song Plus and ZEEKR 001.
Aptera Solar EV - an ultra-light car with solar panels, made a trip from Arizona to California. The company has received over 48,000 orders for the production model.
Since the beginning of 2025, Ukrainians have purchased almost 9,000 used cars from the USA, 42% of which are electric vehicles. The most popular models are: TESLA Model Y, TESLA Model 3, and FORD Escape.
The Canadian government will introduce a 25% tariff on American cars that do not meet USMCA requirements. Ottawa will also stimulate domestic production and attract investment in the automotive industry.
In March 2025, Ukrainians purchased 4,680 electric vehicles, which is 6% more than last year. The most popular were BYD Song Plus and TESLA Model Y.
Mercedes-Benz sales fell by 7% in the first quarter of 2024, due to a 21% decrease in van sales. Electric vehicle sales fell by 14%.
UFC star Conor McGregor has added a luxury Rolls Royce Phantom VIII Diamond Edition worth over $1. 3 million to his car collection. The car has a V12 engine with 571 horsepower and accelerates to 100 km/h in 5 seconds.
Audi has stopped exporting cars to the USA in response to Trump's new tariffs. The company wants to sell shares that are already in the USA.
On April 7, Tesla shares fell 10% to $214. 80, below Howard Lutnick's forecast. Overall, shares have fallen 50% from their December high due to Elon Musk's political controversies.
Jaguar Land Rover suspends all deliveries to the USA due to new tariffs. The USA is the second largest export market for the British automotive industry.
The Porsche SE holding company, which has suffered losses, is considering re-entering the arms market. The company has experience in developing the Leopard tank for the Bundeswehr and is already investing in the development of drones.
US President Donald Trump has stated that America will introduce a 25% duty on all foreign cars. Also on Wednesday, a 25% tariff on beer and aluminum can imports was announced.
Mercedes-Benz is considering reducing sales of entry-level models in the US, such as the GLA, due to the introduction of a 25% tariff on car imports. The company wants to focus on more expensive models.
The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed mopeds and motorcycles (without a side trailer) to move in the lane for scheduled vehicles. This will help reduce traffic jams and improve traffic safety.
17 cars burned down at a Tesla dealership in Rome. Elon Musk called the incident terrorism, and police are investigating a possible arson and connection with anarchist groups.
Borys Filatov declared a collection of Japanese art worth over UAH 50 million, cars and motorcycles. He also has real estate, cash in dollars and hryvnias, and income from rent.
Traffic will be temporarily restricted in Kyiv and the Kyiv region on March 31 due to the arrival of foreign delegations. This was reported by the State Security Department, without specifying the places and times of restrictions.
In Kyiv, from April 1, the speed of 80 km/h will be allowed only on 4 road sections instead of 17. The decision is related to the analysis of accidents and traffic accidents.
Tesla can easily adapt to the new 25% car duties, as the company is less dependent on foreign components. Tesla shares rose as other automakers' shares fell.
Trump will introduce 25% tariffs on car imports, which will hit European manufacturers. Porsche and Mercedes may lose billions of euros in profits due to the new US duties.
The Rada has adopted a law that integrates road transport of Ukraine into the European transport space. The law provides for changes in licensing, requirements for financial companies and a system of competence of managers.
Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 25% duty on all imported cars to the US from April 2. The decision caused concern in the EU, which is assessing the consequences.
BMW is collaborating with Alibaba to integrate Banma AI into cars. This will create an intelligent assistant for drivers in China.
The EU has agreed on changes to the rules for issuing driver's licenses, strengthened penalties for serious violations that will apply in all EU countries. Digital rights are also being introduced and the age for bus drivers is being lowered.
Oleh Nemchinov declared over UAH 1. 2 million in salary for the past year. He owns apartments in Lviv and Kyiv, as well as a CHEVROLET BOLT EV electric car.