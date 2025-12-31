Ferrari registers HC25 trademark: new ultra-rare supercar expected

Ferrari has filed an application with the World Intellectual Property Office to register the name "HC25". This has sparked a wave of speculation about the preparation of another unique supercar from Maranello's special projects line, the cost of which usually runs into millions of dollars. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

The four-character name HC25 follows Ferrari's recent tradition of naming its exclusive models using a similar principle, as was the case with the track-only KC23 or SC40. Experts from Road & Track suggest several options for deciphering the abbreviation:

a reference to the customer's initials and the year of manufacture (2025);

marking a limited series of 25 copies;

dedication to the 25th anniversary of a certain event or model.

Of particular interest is the number "25", which may hint at a modern reinterpretation of the legendary Ferrari 250 GTO – one of the most expensive and revered cars in the world.

Given the experience of creating the SC40 as a reincarnation of the F40, Ferrari may be preparing an updated version of another of its icons.

Exclusivity strategy

The trademark application was filed in July, but was only discovered in late December. Despite official registration, there is a possibility that the name will not be used in the near future. The manufacturer carefully doses the release of unique models to maintain their high collectible value. If the project is not presented by the end of the current year, it is possible that the company will update its plans in favor of the "HC26" index.

