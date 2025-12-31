$42.390.17
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 2512 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
12:36 PM • 9906 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
10:25 AM • 14325 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 15891 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 15265 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 14334 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 13599 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 14976 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 28357 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Ferrari registers HC25 trademark: new ultra-rare supercar expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Ferrari has filed an application to register the name "HC25" with the World Intellectual Property Office, indicating the preparation of a new unique supercar from its special projects line. Experts suggest that the name may refer to the customer's initials, a limited series, or a dedication to the 25th anniversary of an event or model.

Ferrari registers HC25 trademark: new ultra-rare supercar expected

Ferrari has filed an application with the World Intellectual Property Office to register the name "HC25". This has sparked a wave of speculation about the preparation of another unique supercar from Maranello's special projects line, the cost of which usually runs into millions of dollars. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The four-character name HC25 follows Ferrari's recent tradition of naming its exclusive models using a similar principle, as was the case with the track-only KC23 or SC40. Experts from Road & Track suggest several options for deciphering the abbreviation:

  • a reference to the customer's initials and the year of manufacture (2025);
    • marking a limited series of 25 copies;
      • dedication to the 25th anniversary of a certain event or model.

        Of particular interest is the number "25", which may hint at a modern reinterpretation of the legendary Ferrari 250 GTO – one of the most expensive and revered cars in the world.

        Most popular new car brands in the EU: market leaders ranking29.12.25, 09:10 • 3211 views

        Given the experience of creating the SC40 as a reincarnation of the F40, Ferrari may be preparing an updated version of another of its icons.

        Exclusivity strategy

        The trademark application was filed in July, but was only discovered in late December. Despite official registration, there is a possibility that the name will not be used in the near future. The manufacturer carefully doses the release of unique models to maintain their high collectible value. If the project is not presented by the end of the current year, it is possible that the company will update its plans in favor of the "HC26" index.

        Volkswagen released the new ID.UNYX 08 electric crossover: up to 730 km and 800 V fast charging25.12.25, 08:26 • 3432 views

