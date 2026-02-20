$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
07:56 AM • 2266 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 30438 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 59832 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 35585 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 59444 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 34245 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 49237 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 30984 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 27421 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 26647 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
1.8m/s
70%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 11:04 PM • 16338 views
Trump appoints son-in-law Jared Kushner as "special peace envoy"February 19, 11:39 PM • 10758 views
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The EconomistFebruary 20, 12:15 AM • 22837 views
Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reportedFebruary 20, 01:28 AM • 17089 views
New conscription mechanism: Russia creates fire department to "protect" Zaporizhzhia NPPFebruary 20, 02:03 AM • 13951 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 35067 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 59467 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 49251 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 45642 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 56755 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 136 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM • 8262 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM • 8270 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 17001 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 27897 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Tu-95
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2282 views

Ukraine could export military goods and services worth "several billion dollars" this year. The possibility of introducing a tax on these exports is being considered.

Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

Ukraine could export military goods and services worth "several billion dollars" this year after allowing its first wartime foreign sales, and is considering imposing a tax on these exports, said Davyd Arahamia, Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, in an interview with Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier this month, a state commission dealing with relevant wartime licenses approved most of the 40 applications from defense sector manufacturers to export materials and services, Arahamia said in an interview.

Ukraine suspended arms exports after Russia's invasion in February 2022 and has largely relied on partners' arms supplies to defend against Russian forces.

At the same time, Ukraine has invested resources in developing its defense industry, including drones and missiles. Leveraging its vast combat experience, Ukraine has seen a boom in defense technologies in recent years.

Asked about this year's export potential, Arahamia replied: "Considering finished products, spare parts, components, and services that can be provided, this amounts to several billion dollars."

Overall, the potential is "significantly higher" than pre-war exports, he said.

But Arahamia, who is a member of the commission that authorizes exports, downplayed talk of an immediate export boom for arms manufacturers and developers.

Ukraine's own military needs must come first, he said.

Ukraine's allies have expressed interest in acquiring its advanced defense technologies, Arahamia said, naming Germany, the UK, the US, Northern European countries, three Middle Eastern countries, and at least one Asian country among the most interested.

One Middle Eastern country, which has a long history of arms trade with Ukraine, is exploring opportunities in the drone and heavy equipment sectors, Arahamia said, declining to name the country.

Priority will be given to exports to countries that are Ukraine's biggest supporters in the war, Arahamia said.

Ukraine also seeks to prioritize joint ventures and other forms of cooperation with foreign countries to attract financial resources, create new arms supply chains to the front, and access new technologies. This is more important than simply exporting ready-to-use products, Arahamia added.

Zelenskyy received the first jointly produced attack drone in Germany13.02.26, 14:14 • 11755 views

Defense manufacturers, the publication writes, are pressuring Ukraine to resume exports, saying it risks losing opportunities in the global arms market. Some have already established subsidiaries to operate abroad.

"There is no desire or goal to lock all manufacturers here and just leave their own... There is an approach, and it is focused on creating a system that prioritizes the front line and national interests," Arahamia said. "And then commercial interests follow."

Ukraine is also considering imposing an export duty on defense manufacturers, he said.

Although a final decision has not yet been made, he believes that this measure would justify the state's decision to resume exports, as Ukraine could use the revenues for its own underfunded military needs.

Among the applications approved by the commission, none concern the export of ready-to-use weapons, Arahamia said, and most are aimed at re-importing weapons to Ukraine for use on the front line. "But some are related to equipment for the Ukrainian-American FrankenSAM program, which develops anti-aircraft missile systems by combining Soviet systems owned by Ukraine with Western missiles," the publication writes.

Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports12.02.26, 15:47 • 106847 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Technology
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
United States
Ukraine