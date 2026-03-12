$43.980.1150.930.10
Fire breaks out on the largest US aircraft carrier in the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2410 views

A fire broke out in the laundry room aboard the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier, injuring two sailors. The ship remains combat-ready, and its power plant is intact.

Fire breaks out on the largest US aircraft carrier in the Middle East

Two crew members were injured after a non-combat fire broke out aboard the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier. This was reported by representatives of the US Armed Forces on the social network X, writes UNN.

On March 12, a fire broke out on the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), which originated in the ship's main laundry facilities. The cause of the fire is not combat-related and it has been contained.

- the report says.

There is no damage to the ship's propulsion system, and the aircraft carrier remains fully combat-ready.

Currently, two sailors are receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries, and their condition is stable. Further information will be provided later.

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Red Sea in support of Operation Epic Fury.

US sank Iranian ship with torpedo for first time since WWII - Pentagon chief gives update on operation against Iran04.03.26, 16:13 • 5976 views

