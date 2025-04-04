Iran withdraws military personnel from Yemen due to increased US airstrikes on Houthis to avoid direct confrontation. Tehran is focusing on threats from the US rather than supporting regional intermediaries.
US strikes on areas of Yemen have resulted in deaths, including near the city of Hodeidah. The operation is in response to Houthi attacks on ships and aims to put pressure on Tehran.
Israel has expressed outrage over the leak of confidential information from a Signal chat discussing plans for strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. The leak may have compromised an intelligence source.
A submarine sank in the Red Sea near Hurghada, killing 6 Russians. 39 foreign tourists were rescued, and an investigation into the causes of the disaster is underway.
American warships shot down about a dozen Houthi drones that were targeting the U. S. Navy's "Truman" aircraft carrier strike group. Trump ordered airstrikes on areas in Yemen.
Yemeni Houthi rebels announced the resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in adjacent waters. This happened after the deadline set for Israel to deliver aid to Gaza.
The Liberian-flagged tanker Chrysalis has successfully transited the Red Sea after a ceasefire announced by the Houthis. This is the vessel's first voyage since the attack last July.
French shipping company CMA CGM refuses to resume operations in the Red Sea due to security threats. The company will continue to use alternative routes through the Cape of Good Hope.
The UN has temporarily suspended the movement of staff in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen after the detention of 7 staff members in Sanaa. The organization demands the immediate release of the detainees and condemns the actions of the Houthis.
The missile cruiser USS Gettysburg mistakenly shot down an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet from its own strike group. Both pilots ejected and were rescued, one suffered minor injuries.
Russia, through Iran, provided satellite intelligence to the Houthis to attack merchant ships in the Red Sea. This led to changes in global trade routes and economic consequences.
US B-2 stealth bombers attacked Houthi weapons depots in Yemen. The operation is aimed at reducing the group's attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.
The 73-meter-long German tanker Annika caught fire after an explosion in the Baltic Sea near the city of Kjellungsborn. Seven crew members were evacuated, and rescuers are trying to extinguish the fire on the vessel, which was carrying hundreds of tons of fuel oil.
After Western media reported that Russia, with the help of Iran, was negotiating the transfer of modern anti-ship missiles to the Yemeni Houthis, the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation explained what this could mean for Russia.
Iran is mediating secret talks between Russia and the Yemeni Houthis on the transfer of anti-ship missiles. This indicates that Tehran's ties with Moscow are deepening against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.
The US military has eliminated a Yemeni Houthi surface drone in the Red Sea. The operation was conducted to protect navigation and the security of international waters in the region.
US forces destroyed two threatening Houthi vessels in the Red Sea. This underscores the danger posed by the Iranian-backed Houthis to stability in the region.
The Pentagon is stepping up its military presence in the Middle East by sending the nuclear-powered submarine USS Georgia and the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. This is a response to rising tensions in the region.
The U. S. military destroyed two anti-ship missiles and a Houthi ground control station in Yemen overnight. They also destroyed an unmanned surface vessel in the Red Sea that threatened the security of the region.
Oil prices jumped due to concerns about supply risks in the Middle East and declining US inventories. Brent rose to $78.39 and WTI to $75.39 per barrel, recovering from the lows of 2024.
russian LNG supplies to France more than doubled in the first half of this year. French companies imported almost 4.4 bcm of russian LNG, making France the largest importer in the EU.
19% of the ships attacked by Houthis in the Red Sea came from Russian ports. The rebels attacked ships with Russian cargo and crews, despite promises of safe passage.
Yemeni Houthis attacked three vessels, including an oil tanker, in the Red Sea and Mediterranean using missiles, drones and booby-trapped boats in response to an Israeli air strike on Gaza.
The European Council has extended restrictive measures against Iran until July 27, 2025, due to Iran's military support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and armed groups in the Middle East and the Red Sea region.
The U. S. military destroyed three Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea over the past 24 hours in a self-defense operation.
Houthi rebels have announced new attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean, including using an unmanned surface vessel and missiles, causing minor damage to the Greek ship, Centcom reports.
In the past 24 hours, the US military has destroyed three Houthi surface ships in the Red Sea.
Yemeni Houthis likely sink second ship in Red Sea - media.
The Houthi attacks on civilian tankers in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden have led to increased costs for shipping companies due to higher insurance premiums and additional expenses, which has seriously affected international maritime trade in the region.
US forces destroyed four Houthi radars and two drones in Yemen over the past 24 hours to protect freedom of navigation in international waters.