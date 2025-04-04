$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15403 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27987 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64475 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213346 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122379 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391612 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310481 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213697 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244195 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131483 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213352 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391613 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254146 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310482 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2874 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13924 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45090 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72031 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57135 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Red Sea

News by theme

Iran abandons Houthis under relentless US bombardment - The Telegraph

Iran withdraws military personnel from Yemen due to increased US airstrikes on Houthis to avoid direct confrontation. Tehran is focusing on threats from the US rather than supporting regional intermediaries.

News of the World • April 4, 08:55 AM • 8968 views

The US has attacked Yemen in response to Houthi attacks

US strikes on areas of Yemen have resulted in deaths, including near the city of Hodeidah. The operation is in response to Houthi attacks on ships and aims to put pressure on Tehran.

News of the World • April 2, 03:03 AM • 99882 views

Leaked US military plans: Israel outraged by intelligence disclosure in Signal - media

Israel has expressed outrage over the leak of confidential information from a Signal chat discussing plans for strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. The leak may have compromised an intelligence source.

Politics • March 29, 08:59 AM • 17429 views

Tragedy in Egypt: six Russian citizens died in a submersible accident

A submarine sank in the Red Sea near Hurghada, killing 6 Russians. 39 foreign tourists were rescued, and an investigation into the causes of the disaster is underway.

News of the World • March 28, 01:23 AM • 16297 views

U.S. military repelled Houthi attempts to strike their ships

American warships shot down about a dozen Houthi drones that were targeting the U. S. Navy's "Truman" aircraft carrier strike group. Trump ordered airstrikes on areas in Yemen.

News of the World • March 17, 12:13 PM • 65174 views

The Houthis threaten attacks on Israeli ships in the Red and Arabian Seas

Yemeni Houthi rebels announced the resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in adjacent waters. This happened after the deadline set for Israel to deliver aid to Gaza.

News of the World • March 12, 07:42 AM • 12884 views

First tanker passes through the Red Sea after Houthi attacks stop

The Liberian-flagged tanker Chrysalis has successfully transited the Red Sea after a ceasefire announced by the Houthis. This is the vessel's first voyage since the attack last July.

News of the World • February 4, 12:18 AM • 30601 views

French shipping company CMA CGM is not returning to the Red Sea despite the truce between Israel and Hamas

French shipping company CMA CGM refuses to resume operations in the Red Sea due to security threats. The company will continue to use alternative routes through the Cape of Good Hope.

News of the World • January 25, 10:17 PM • 30687 views

UN suspends work in Yemen due to detention of its staff by Houthis

The UN has temporarily suspended the movement of staff in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen after the detention of 7 staff members in Sanaa. The organization demands the immediate release of the detainees and condemns the actions of the Houthis.

News of the World • January 25, 12:44 AM • 34331 views

US military shoots down its fighter jet over the Red Sea

The missile cruiser USS Gettysburg mistakenly shot down an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet from its own strike group. Both pilots ejected and were rescued, one suffered minor injuries.

News of the World • December 22, 06:20 AM • 57696 views

Russia transmitting satellite data to Houthis to strike merchant ships in the Red Sea - WSJ

Russia, through Iran, provided satellite intelligence to the Houthis to attack merchant ships in the Red Sea. This led to changes in global trade routes and economic consequences.

News of the World • October 24, 10:35 PM • 21319 views

US B-2 bombers strike Houthi weapons depots in Yemen

US B-2 stealth bombers attacked Houthi weapons depots in Yemen. The operation is aimed at reducing the group's attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

News of the World • October 17, 03:17 AM • 76114 views

Oil tanker catches fire in the Baltic Sea, crew evacuated

The 73-meter-long German tanker Annika caught fire after an explosion in the Baltic Sea near the city of Kjellungsborn. Seven crew members were evacuated, and rescuers are trying to extinguish the fire on the vessel, which was carrying hundreds of tons of fuel oil.

News of the World • October 11, 09:46 AM • 13376 views

Center for Countering Disinformation explains the consequences of supplying Russian missiles to Yemeni Houthis

After Western media reported that Russia, with the help of Iran, was negotiating the transfer of modern anti-ship missiles to the Yemeni Houthis, the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation explained what this could mean for Russia.

War • September 25, 02:48 PM • 16924 views

Reuters: Iran mediates missile talks between Russia and Houthis, signaling deepening ties between Tehran and Moscow

Iran is mediating secret talks between Russia and the Yemeni Houthis on the transfer of anti-ship missiles. This indicates that Tehran's ties with Moscow are deepening against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

War • September 25, 06:58 AM • 17477 views

US military destroys Yemeni Houthis' maritime drone

The US military has eliminated a Yemeni Houthi surface drone in the Red Sea. The operation was conducted to protect navigation and the security of international waters in the region.

News of the World • August 17, 02:34 AM • 27593 views

US destroys two Houthi vessels in the Red Sea

US forces destroyed two threatening Houthi vessels in the Red Sea. This underscores the danger posed by the Iranian-backed Houthis to stability in the region.

War • August 14, 01:40 AM • 117922 views

Warning to Iran and Hezbollah: The Pentagon is sending a nuclear submarine to the Middle East

The Pentagon is stepping up its military presence in the Middle East by sending the nuclear-powered submarine USS Georgia and the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. This is a response to rising tensions in the region.

News of the World • August 12, 10:53 AM • 23163 views

US destroys Houthi missiles and control station in Yemen

The U. S. military destroyed two anti-ship missiles and a Houthi ground control station in Yemen overnight. They also destroyed an unmanned surface vessel in the Red Sea that threatened the security of the region.

News of the World • August 9, 06:34 AM • 22637 views

Oil prices continue to rise due to tensions in the Middle East - Reuters

Oil prices jumped due to concerns about supply risks in the Middle East and declining US inventories. Brent rose to $78.39 and WTI to $75.39 per barrel, recovering from the lows of 2024.

Economy • August 8, 06:55 AM • 27259 views

French imports of russian liquefied natural gas are growing - media

russian LNG supplies to France more than doubled in the first half of this year. French companies imported almost 4.4 bcm of russian LNG, making France the largest importer in the EU.

Economy • August 6, 01:15 PM • 23273 views

Vessels carrying Russian cargo were the main victims of Houthi attacks

19% of the ships attacked by Houthis in the Red Sea came from Russian ports. The rebels attacked ships with Russian cargo and crews, despite promises of safe passage.

War • July 26, 01:32 AM • 37901 views

Houthis attack 3 vessels, including an oil tanker in the Red Sea and Mediterranean

Yemeni Houthis attacked three vessels, including an oil tanker, in the Red Sea and Mediterranean using missiles, drones and booby-trapped boats in response to an Israeli air strike on Gaza.

News of the World • July 16, 02:18 AM • 22811 views

EU extends sanctions against Iran for supporting Russian aggression

The European Council has extended restrictive measures against Iran until July 27, 2025, due to Iran's military support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and armed groups in the Middle East and the Red Sea region.

Politics • July 15, 11:22 AM • 24280 views

The United States reported the destruction of three Houthi surface drones in the Red Sea

The U. S. military destroyed three Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea over the past 24 hours in a self-defense operation.

War • July 1, 12:58 AM • 109042 views

The Houthis launched new attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean

Houthi rebels have announced new attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean, including using an unmanned surface vessel and missiles, causing minor damage to the Greek ship, Centcom reports.

Politics • June 24, 03:24 AM • 66596 views

US destroys 3 Houthi ships in the Red Sea

In the past 24 hours, the US military has destroyed three Houthi surface ships in the Red Sea.

Politics • June 23, 03:16 AM • 100339 views

Yemeni Houthis likely sink second ship in Red Sea

Yemeni Houthis likely sink second ship in Red Sea - media.

War • June 19, 01:13 AM • 34444 views

Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea lead to a sharp rise in shipping companies' costs

The Houthi attacks on civilian tankers in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden have led to increased costs for shipping companies due to higher insurance premiums and additional expenses, which has seriously affected international maritime trade in the region.

Economy • June 18, 10:35 AM • 17811 views

US destroys 4 Houthi radars and a drone in Yemen

US forces destroyed four Houthi radars and two drones in Yemen over the past 24 hours to protect freedom of navigation in international waters.

Politics • June 18, 01:47 AM • 120799 views