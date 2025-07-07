First time in several months: Houthis attacked a dry cargo ship in the Red Sea

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 23700 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 87118 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 98855 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 196764 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 332247 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 352775 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 141241 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 116560 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 127259 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 195334 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.2m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news
Has no relation to CHP-6: Klitschko explained what explodedJuly 6, 02:05 PM • 2023 views
Explosion on a tanker in Russia: ammonia leak recordedJuly 6, 02:23 PM • 1870 views
Russian attack on Kremenchuk: a civilian injuredJuly 6, 02:51 PM • 2233 views
Son beat father to death in Dnipro: details of the crimeJuly 6, 03:27 PM • 7825 views
In June, attempts were made to dismiss Budanov, but he retained his position - The Economist06:58 PM • 2830 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 131989 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 332247 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 352775 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 211384 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 210229 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 196764 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 69559 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 191162 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 217887 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 187163 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

First time in several months: Houthis attacked a dry cargo ship in the Red Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Yemeni Houthis attacked the Greek dry cargo ship Magic Seas, flying the Liberian flag, 51 nautical miles southeast of Hodeidah. The vessel caught fire and began to sink after drone boat strikes and shelling; the crew abandoned the ship.

First time in several months: Houthis attacked a dry cargo ship in the Red Sea

On Sunday, July 6, Yemeni Houthis attacked a vessel 51 nautical miles southeast of the port city of Hodeidah in the Red Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Reuters agency and the report of the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Details

It is noted that the Greek bulk carrier Magic Seas, flying the Liberian flag, was attacked with unmanned boats, small arms, and hand-held grenade launchers. The sailors on board returned fire.

Two unmanned surface vessels struck the port side of the vessel, damaging the ship's cargo. Two more were intercepted and destroyed

- reported UKMTO.

During the incident, the ship caught fire and began to sink. There were no reports of injured crew members. According to agency sources, the sailors abandoned the ship.

The Houthis later claimed responsibility for the attack. They stated that they attacked the bulk carrier in "support" of Palestinians in Gaza.

According to the news agency, this was the first such Houthi attack in the vital shipping lane in the Red Sea since mid-April. At that time, in the Aden area, for the first time in several months, members of the Yemeni group followed a ship in small vessels and fired at it.

Recall

NATO commanders state the need to rethink naval defense due to growing threats from new technologies. Warships face a wide range of threats, including missiles and drones, which are actively developing in conflict zones.

In March 2025, US warships shot down about a dozen Houthi drones that were targeting the US Navy's "Truman" aircraft carrier strike group. Trump ordered airstrikes on areas in Yemen.

The US military has carried out over 800 strikes against Houthis in Yemen, eliminating hundreds of militants and leaders. The Houthis claim dozens of deaths as a result of US attacks.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Reuters
Liberia
NATO
Red Sea
United States
Gaza Strip
Yemen
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9