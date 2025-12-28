Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduled

Today's meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his American counterpart Donald Trump will take place earlier than planned, UNN reports with reference to the US head's schedule.

The bilateral conversation has been moved to 1:00 PM local time (8:00 PM Kyiv time) — two hours earlier than originally anticipated.

The reason for the time change has not been reported. However, such adjustments are not unusual.

We should add that President Zelenskyy has already arrived in the US.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after communicating with Western partners, stated that Ukraine needs strong positions both on the front and in diplomacy so that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot manipulate and avoid a real and just end to the war.