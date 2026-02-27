$43.210.03
Death toll from Milan tram accident rises: driver says he felt unwell

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

In Milan, a tram derailed, crashed into a building, and overturned, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to 39. The tram driver, who had significant experience, claims he felt unwell at the wheel.

Death toll from Milan tram accident rises: driver says he felt unwell

A tragic incident in Italy, in Milan's Porta Venezia district, led to the death of a sixty-year-old Italian and a Senegalese citizen who died in the hospital from his injuries. In total, 41 people were injured when tram number 9 derailed, 39 of whom sustained injuries of varying severity. This is reported by Italian media, writes UNN.

Details

The main version of the incident is currently human error, as the tram driver told colleagues: "I felt unwell." Despite significant work experience and being on shift for only an hour, the man could not maintain control of the steering on a turn, which led to a collision with a building and the overturning of the carriages.

Technical checks on the railway switches have not yet revealed any malfunctions, which confirms the mayor's words about the absence of complaints about the condition of the new Tramlink tram.

Government reaction and consequences of the devastating impact

Prosecutor Marcello Viola, who is working at the scene of the tragedy, called the collision a "devastating impact," referring to surveillance footage and amateur recordings that captured an extremely high speed of movement.

The Italian government and the Milan leadership expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims, while trade unions demand an urgent meeting with the transport company ATM to analyze working conditions. Investigators are preparing to conduct a kinematic examination to accurately reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the death of a passenger and a passerby.

Tram derails in Milan, at least one person killed27.02.26, 19:44 • 1840 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Road traffic accident
Milan
Italy