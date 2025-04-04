$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15744 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28734 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64791 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213838 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122627 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391896 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310771 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213752 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244222 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131878 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213838 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391896 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254351 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310771 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3108 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14211 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45424 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72107 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57196 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

China

Trump extended TikTok's work for another 75 days

Donald Trump announced the extension of TikTok's work for 75 days to conclude a deal. He hopes to cooperate with China on trade and national security issues.

News of the World • 06:25 PM • 6018 views

This is not a problem for us: Zelenskyy on tariffs from the USA

According to Zelenskyy, the trade turnover between Ukraine and the USA is small, and the volume of arms supplies will not be affected. He added that Kyiv is working to improve conditions.

Economy • 06:10 PM • 6188 views

Vietnam is ready to reset duties for the USA - Trump

Donald Trump announced a conversation with the Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who expressed readiness to reduce duties to zero. Trump also mentioned US duties for other countries.

Economy • 04:34 PM • 10279 views

Rubio admits "markets are crashing" due to Trump's new tariffs, but says they will "adjust"

US Secretary of State acknowledged the collapse of markets after Trump's introduction of duties, but assured that business will adapt. He stressed the need to reboot world trade.

Economy • April 4, 01:52 PM • 10467 views

EU prepares large fines against Elon Musk's X - NYT

The European Union is preparing a large fine for the social network X for violating the law on combating disinformation. The fine may exceed $1 billion.

News of the World • April 4, 12:40 PM • 9136 views

Global prices for vegetable oil and butter soared in March - FAO

In March, global prices for oil and butter rose due to reduced production and high demand. The FAO Food Price Index exceeded last year's figure by 6.9%.

Economy • April 4, 12:35 PM • 8326 views

Air delivery of goods from China to the USA has risen sharply amid the excitement over Trump's tariffs - FT

Exporters from China are paying almost 40% more for shipping goods to the US due to new Trump tariffs. The market is preparing for a "seismic shock" after the abolition of exemptions for small deliveries.

Economy • April 4, 12:27 PM • 7266 views

China introduces 34% duty on imports of goods from the USA in response to Trump's tariffs

From April 10, China will introduce a 34% duty on imports of goods from the USA in response to the introduction of duties on Chinese goods by D. Trump. They will also strengthen control over the export of rare earth metals.

News of the World • April 4, 12:08 PM • 5970 views

Rubio stated that the US did not talk about the annexation of Greenland

Secretary of State Rubio stated that the United States does not plan to annex Greenland, emphasizing respect for the self-determination of Greenlanders. He called on Denmark to focus on Greenland's desire for independence.

News of the World • April 4, 11:44 AM • 6784 views

Trump's tariffs threaten US defence cooperation with allies, including arms supplies

Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.

Economy • April 4, 10:58 AM • 5258 views

iPhone could soar in price to $2300 due to Trump's tariffs - Reuters

Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods may force Apple to raise prices on the iPhone. The most expensive model may cost around $2300, which will lead to a drop in demand.

Economy • April 4, 08:55 AM • 10883 views

Trump: tariff rollout "going very well," markets will "thrive" despite downturn

The US president insists that his new "reciprocal" tariff rollout is "going very well" despite the market downturn. He assures that the markets will recover and the pain will be short-lived.

News of the World • April 4, 07:19 AM • 4652 views

Trump's new tariffs will hit clothing and sneaker retailers: H&M, Nike and Adidas shares have already fallen

Due to Trump's new tariffs on clothing manufacturers in Vietnam and Indonesia, prices for Nike and Adidas may rise. Shares of Nike, Adidas and Puma fell sharply after the tariff announcement.

Economy • April 4, 06:44 AM • 7418 views

Trump offers China tariff relief in exchange for TikTok sale approval

The US President hinted that he is ready to make concessions on tariffs if China allows ByteDance to sell TikTok. The Trump administration is close to a deal with investors.

News of the World • April 4, 05:48 AM • 3626 views

Ukrainian corn may benefit from US tariffs - Reuters

Ukrainian corn may benefit from US tariffs by partially replacing American corn. Experts see an opportunity for Ukraine to increase exports of corn, soybeans and wheat.

Economy • April 4, 05:19 AM • 3814 views

TikTok may be fined half a billion euros for transferring data from the EU to China - Bloomberg

TikTok's owner, ByteDance, may be fined more than 500 million euros. The reason is the illegal sending of European users' data to China.

Economy • April 4, 12:25 AM • 3938 views

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

The US government has banned its employees in China from having romantic relationships with Chinese citizens due to the threat of espionage. Violators face immediate expulsion from the country.

News of the World • April 3, 06:18 PM • 11026 views

A mysterious object launched into orbit by Russian satellites is causing concern among researchers

A trio of Russian Kosmos series satellites has launched a mysterious object into Earth orbit. The Russian Federation provides no details about the mission of the devices, which is causing concern among analysts.

News of the World • April 3, 12:59 PM • 9458 views

Found an alternative to the US market: Kia seeks to sell products in Europe due to Trump's tariffs

Kia plans to increase electric vehicle sales in Europe to over 60% by 2030 due to US tariffs. The company intends to increase annual sales in the US to 1.2 million cars by 2033.

Economy • April 3, 12:49 PM • 7712 views

Germany and France are pushing for a more aggressive response to new US tariffs – Bloomberg

France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.

Economy • April 3, 12:25 PM • 8986 views

Trump's tariffs hit Europe and China harder than expected - analysts

Barclays analysts warn that new US tariffs, especially for Europe and China, could lead to a recession. High tariffs and uncertainty create risks for corporate profits.

Economy • April 3, 11:33 AM • 9856 views

"Let's discuss military aid for Ukraine": Rutte told what issues will be raised during the NATO meeting

The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will discuss military assistance to Ukraine and support in the fight against Russian aggression. Rutte also stressed the need to increase defense spending.

War • April 3, 09:51 AM • 12228 views
Exclusive

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

US tariffs of 10% are insignificant for Ukraine due to the small volume of trade. Experts warn that Trump's economic policy may trigger a global crisis, especially for America itself.

Economy • April 3, 09:14 AM • 372827 views

China promises a response to "bullying" Trump's tariffs

China threatens to take countermeasures over new US tariffs on Chinese imports. Trump increased tariffs to 54% and introduced additional tariffs on Asian countries.

News of the World • April 3, 07:45 AM • 7268 views

The US is introducing new tariffs: Apple may raise prices on its products - NYT

The US is imposing high tariffs on goods from Vietnam, India and China, which will increase Apple's costs. The company may raise prices on iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches or suffer financial losses.

News of the World • April 3, 07:05 AM • 6652 views

Deadline approaching: Amazon and OnlyFans founder join the fight for TikTok in the US

Amazon and OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok as the deadline to find a buyer in the US approaches. This comes amid concerns about the app's ties to China.

News of the World • April 3, 07:00 AM • 5652 views

US Treasury Secretary urges no response to new Trump tariffs: says "wait and see" on negotiations

US Treasury Secretary urges trading partners not to respond to new Trump tariffs. Ukraine will face a 10% duty.

Economy • April 3, 06:38 AM • 5310 views

May become inevitable: French Foreign Minister speaks about possible confrontation with Iran

Jean-Noël Barrot stated that world powers must conclude an agreement with Iran regarding its nuclear program, otherwise confrontation cannot be avoided. In October 2025, the UN sanctions expire.

News of the World • April 3, 06:35 AM • 4076 views

China has increased military activity around Taiwan: dozens of planes and ships

Taiwan reported the detection of 59 Chinese aircraft and 23 ships near the island. Some of the aircraft crossed the median line of the strait, which is an unofficial border.

News of the World • April 3, 01:39 AM • 3876 views

South Korea reacts to US tariffs: support for the automotive industry and negotiations

Seoul is preparing for economic challenges after the US announced new tariffs. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed to support the affected industries and intensify negotiations with Washington.

News of the World • April 3, 01:12 AM • 4446 views