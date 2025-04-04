Donald Trump announced the extension of TikTok's work for 75 days to conclude a deal. He hopes to cooperate with China on trade and national security issues.
According to Zelenskyy, the trade turnover between Ukraine and the USA is small, and the volume of arms supplies will not be affected. He added that Kyiv is working to improve conditions.
Donald Trump announced a conversation with the Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who expressed readiness to reduce duties to zero. Trump also mentioned US duties for other countries.
US Secretary of State acknowledged the collapse of markets after Trump's introduction of duties, but assured that business will adapt. He stressed the need to reboot world trade.
The European Union is preparing a large fine for the social network X for violating the law on combating disinformation. The fine may exceed $1 billion.
In March, global prices for oil and butter rose due to reduced production and high demand. The FAO Food Price Index exceeded last year's figure by 6.9%.
Exporters from China are paying almost 40% more for shipping goods to the US due to new Trump tariffs. The market is preparing for a "seismic shock" after the abolition of exemptions for small deliveries.
From April 10, China will introduce a 34% duty on imports of goods from the USA in response to the introduction of duties on Chinese goods by D. Trump. They will also strengthen control over the export of rare earth metals.
Secretary of State Rubio stated that the United States does not plan to annex Greenland, emphasizing respect for the self-determination of Greenlanders. He called on Denmark to focus on Greenland's desire for independence.
Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.
Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods may force Apple to raise prices on the iPhone. The most expensive model may cost around $2300, which will lead to a drop in demand.
The US president insists that his new "reciprocal" tariff rollout is "going very well" despite the market downturn. He assures that the markets will recover and the pain will be short-lived.
Due to Trump's new tariffs on clothing manufacturers in Vietnam and Indonesia, prices for Nike and Adidas may rise. Shares of Nike, Adidas and Puma fell sharply after the tariff announcement.
The US President hinted that he is ready to make concessions on tariffs if China allows ByteDance to sell TikTok. The Trump administration is close to a deal with investors.
Ukrainian corn may benefit from US tariffs by partially replacing American corn. Experts see an opportunity for Ukraine to increase exports of corn, soybeans and wheat.
TikTok's owner, ByteDance, may be fined more than 500 million euros. The reason is the illegal sending of European users' data to China.
The US government has banned its employees in China from having romantic relationships with Chinese citizens due to the threat of espionage. Violators face immediate expulsion from the country.
A trio of Russian Kosmos series satellites has launched a mysterious object into Earth orbit. The Russian Federation provides no details about the mission of the devices, which is causing concern among analysts.
Kia plans to increase electric vehicle sales in Europe to over 60% by 2030 due to US tariffs. The company intends to increase annual sales in the US to 1.2 million cars by 2033.
France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.
Barclays analysts warn that new US tariffs, especially for Europe and China, could lead to a recession. High tariffs and uncertainty create risks for corporate profits.
The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will discuss military assistance to Ukraine and support in the fight against Russian aggression. Rutte also stressed the need to increase defense spending.
US tariffs of 10% are insignificant for Ukraine due to the small volume of trade. Experts warn that Trump's economic policy may trigger a global crisis, especially for America itself.
China threatens to take countermeasures over new US tariffs on Chinese imports. Trump increased tariffs to 54% and introduced additional tariffs on Asian countries.
The US is imposing high tariffs on goods from Vietnam, India and China, which will increase Apple's costs. The company may raise prices on iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches or suffer financial losses.
Amazon and OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok as the deadline to find a buyer in the US approaches. This comes amid concerns about the app's ties to China.
US Treasury Secretary urges trading partners not to respond to new Trump tariffs. Ukraine will face a 10% duty.
Jean-Noël Barrot stated that world powers must conclude an agreement with Iran regarding its nuclear program, otherwise confrontation cannot be avoided. In October 2025, the UN sanctions expire.
Taiwan reported the detection of 59 Chinese aircraft and 23 ships near the island. Some of the aircraft crossed the median line of the strait, which is an unofficial border.
Seoul is preparing for economic challenges after the US announced new tariffs. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed to support the affected industries and intensify negotiations with Washington.