Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential Office
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OP
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
China converted a civilian cargo ship into a carrier of attack UAVs with a catapult

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

China quickly modified a cargo ship into an improvised warship for launching combat drones. The ship was equipped with an electromagnetic catapult and spotted with stealthy CCA-type UAVs.

China converted a civilian cargo ship into a carrier of attack UAVs with a catapult

China has rapidly modified a medium-sized cargo ship, transforming it into an improvised warship for launching advanced combat drones. According to The War Zone, citing satellite images, the vessel was equipped with an electromagnetic catapult to launch drones directly from the deck. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The converted vessel was spotted at the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard in Shanghai. Journalists recorded stealth combat drones with a large wingspan, similar to Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), next to it. The ship's configuration was changed in just a few days: previously it functioned as an arsenal ship, and now it has become a multi-purpose platform for aviation systems.

US calls on China for restraint after military drills near Taiwan02.01.26, 04:00 • 4240 views

To integrate the air group, the ship's design was significantly reworked:

  • The number of vertical launch cells was reduced from 60 to 24 units.
    • A modular catapult system, assembled from individual truck-based segments, was installed on the deck.
      • The 30mm Type 1130 close-in weapon system and a large phased array radar remained on board.

        Changing naval warfare tactics

        A distinctive feature of the development is the scalability of the launch track, which can be quickly deployed or dismantled. This concept allows China to rapidly transform its civilian fleet into military platforms capable of striking from the sea using drones.

        Experts note that the use of improvised "drone carriers" could significantly alter the balance of power in the region. The presence of modern sensors and communication systems on board allows such a vessel to act as a full-fledged combat unit in modern conflicts.

        Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein01.01.26, 10:01 • 233568 views

        Stepan Haftko

