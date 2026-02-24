$43.300.02
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2458 views

G7 leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts. They also welcomed assistance to Ukraine for getting through the winter.

G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts

G7 leaders made a statement regarding the war in Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion, reaffirming unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, as well as its freedom, sovereignty, and independence, and expressing support for the efforts of US President Donald Trump to achieve these goals by initiating a peace process and engaging the parties in direct negotiations, writes UNN.

On the fourth anniversary of the Russian further invasion of Ukraine in 2022, we, the leaders of the G7, reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, and its freedom, sovereignty and independence. We express our continued support for President Trump’s efforts to achieve these objectives by initiating a peace process and bringing the parties to direct discussions. Europe has a leading role to play in this process, joined by other partners. We also support the commitments under the Coalition of the Willing to provide robust and reliable security guarantees to Ukraine. We acknowledge that only Ukraine and Russia, working together in good faith negotiations, can reach a peace agreement

- the statement of the G7 leaders reads.

"Trump is committed to efforts to achieve a settlement and establish lasting peace" - US Embassy made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion24.02.26, 16:41 • 1270 views

The statement of the G7 leaders also states: "We welcome the efforts of G7 members and other partners to provide Ukraine with substantial financial and material support to help the country get through this winter."

"In recent weeks, significant additional electricity generation capacity has been mobilized along with other critical equipment, including, since January, over 2,500 generators and other necessary equipment such as transformers, turbines, cogeneration units, boilers, and repair equipment have been delivered from G7 countries to Kyiv, and over half a billion euros in new commitments have been made to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to purchase equipment for repairing and protecting the Ukrainian energy system. A stable and reliable energy system will be needed by next winter and for the country's recovery," the statement emphasizes.

Partners to provide Ukraine with over 600 million euros for energy - Shmyhal20.02.26, 15:46 • 4124 views

"We commit to working closely to ensure nuclear safety, including with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Ukraine, to facilitate fundraising for the earliest possible restoration of the Chernobyl NPP containment arch and to prevent any radiological incident that would have serious humanitarian and environmental consequences for the entire continent," the statement notes.

"We also support initiatives aimed at ensuring the immediate, safe, and unconditional return of Ukrainian children to their families and communities, and highly appreciate the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children," the G7 leaders stated in the declaration.

"We will continue to provide humanitarian assistance and support to the people of Ukraine," the statement said.

Reference

The Group of Seven (G7) includes the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements said24.02.26, 10:32 • 18766 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
