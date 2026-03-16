Zelenskyy instructed Umerov on negotiations and announced new meetings with partners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave new instructions to National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov regarding negotiations with the Russians, and also announced new meetings with partners this week. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

State defense is the first priority. The Russians are not preparing for peace. We must ensure 100% protection – and we are doing so. Negotiations are not being postponed, and no one is disappointed in diplomacy. This is not a matter of emotions, as some might say. It is a matter of what partners are ready for. Russia operates very simply: if they are afraid, they are ready to keep themselves within limits. If the pressure on Russia is eased, Russia thinks it is lucky and that it can seemingly continue to fight. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that pressure on Russia is the key to peace, to true diplomacy, and to true agreements.

Today I gave new instructions to Rustem Umerov – he is constantly communicating with the American side, 24/7. Also, this week we will work with our partners in Europe so that Ukraine has more protection capabilities, and partners have more readiness to support us, to support Ukraine. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Spain this Wednesday, March 18, where he will meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.