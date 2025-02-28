Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 3300 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 7120 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101536 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 81027 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110545 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 115969 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143748 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115047 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167524 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122276 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Last news • Politics
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 3047 views
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

February 27, 10:22 PM • 6240 views
Trump: Tomorrow we will have a great meeting with Zelenskiy

Trump: Tomorrow we will have a great meeting with Zelenskiy

February 27, 09:33 PM • 9826 views
EU to appoint representative to negotiate end to war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

EU to appoint representative to negotiate end to war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

February 27, 07:48 PM • 12486 views
Suspension of artists and media traveling abroad is temporary - Ministry of Culture

Suspension of artists and media traveling abroad is temporary - Ministry of Culture

February 27, 07:21 PM • 13363 views
trump: the agreement between the us and ukraine on mining will work and will be an insurance against future attacks by russia

trump: the agreement between the us and ukraine on mining will work and will be an insurance against future attacks by russia

February 27, 07:16 PM • 13845 views
Trump answers whether he still considers Zelensky a “dictator”

Trump answers whether he still considers Zelensky a “dictator”

February 27, 06:40 PM • 18214 views
Starmer and Trump meet in the Oval Office: what the leaders discuss

Starmer and Trump meet in the Oval Office: what the leaders discuss

February 27, 06:23 PM • 16032 views
The US expects $20 billion from the minerals deal with Ukraine

The US expects $20 billion from the minerals deal with Ukraine

February 27, 06:06 PM • 17241 views
US-Russia talks boost demand for bonds that finance Putin's war

US-Russia talks boost demand for bonds that finance Putin's war

February 27, 05:59 PM • 16402 views
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

February 27, 05:54 PM • 68093 views
Meloni is caught between two fires: support for Ukraine or friendship with Trump

Meloni is caught between two fires: support for Ukraine or friendship with Trump

February 27, 05:35 PM • 16426 views
Trump announces tariffs on Canada, Mexico and additional fees on China

Trump announces tariffs on Canada, Mexico and additional fees on China

February 27, 05:08 PM • 30239 views
We do not regard the statements of individual anti-Ukrainian politicians as the position of the country: MFA on the words of the Polish presidential candidate

We do not regard the statements of individual anti-Ukrainian politicians as the position of the country: MFA on the words of the Polish presidential candidate

February 27, 04:56 PM • 17875 views
It's ridiculous to see Russian officials referring to their constitution: foreign ministry responds to peskov's words

It's ridiculous to see Russian officials referring to their constitution: foreign ministry responds to peskov's words

February 27, 04:46 PM • 19277 views
Turkey should be a key participant in security talks in Europe - Foreign Ministry

Turkey should be a key participant in security talks in Europe - Foreign Ministry

February 27, 04:43 PM • 19850 views
Caught in a scandal with a veteran: Deputy Head of Chernivtsi RMA resigns

Caught in a scandal with a veteran: Deputy Head of Chernivtsi RMA resigns

February 27, 04:40 PM • 18085 views
Zelenskyy discusses steps to end the war with Irish Prime Minister

Zelenskyy discusses steps to end the war with Irish Prime Minister

February 27, 04:34 PM • 14772 views
The court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover Tatneft's assets into the state's revenue

The court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover Tatneft's assets into the state's revenue

February 27, 04:26 PM • 15195 views
Quiet about the military contingent: no specifics yet, discussion continues

Quiet about the military contingent: no specifics yet, discussion continues

February 27, 04:18 PM • 17148 views
Ukrainian minerals against China's restrictions: what Trump is up to

Ukrainian minerals against China's restrictions: what Trump is up to

February 27, 04:07 PM • 17420 views
Putin's representative tries to bring US into Ukraine deal - Bloomberg

Putin's representative tries to bring US into Ukraine deal - Bloomberg

February 27, 03:27 PM • 19582 views
Sanctions against the shadow fleet: more than 300 Russian tankers under attack

Sanctions against the shadow fleet: more than 300 Russian tankers under attack

February 27, 03:17 PM • 19691 views
Russia will use ceasefire to prepare new aggression - CPJ

Russia will use ceasefire to prepare new aggression - CPJ

February 27, 03:14 PM • 18751 views
Ukraine has not received official requests for consideration of the so-called Istanbul agreements - MFA

Ukraine has not received official requests for consideration of the so-called Istanbul agreements - MFA

February 27, 03:11 PM • 18163 views
“We'll see tomorrow” - the Foreign Ministry on who will sign the subsoil agreement with the US

“We'll see tomorrow” - the Foreign Ministry on who will sign the subsoil agreement with the US

February 27, 03:04 PM • 21284 views
Foreign Ministry on foreign contingent: long-term security should include allies' presence in the sea and air, discussions are underway

Foreign Ministry on foreign contingent: long-term security should include allies' presence in the sea and air, discussions are underway

February 27, 03:01 PM • 17725 views
All US aid continues to flow to Ukraine - MFA

All US aid continues to flow to Ukraine - MFA

February 27, 02:49 PM • 18037 views
It has become much better and acceptable for Ukraine to sign: MFA on subsoil agreement with the US

It has become much better and acceptable for Ukraine to sign: MFA on subsoil agreement with the US

February 27, 02:47 PM • 18939 views
Former Polish Prime Minister accused of abuse of power

Former Polish Prime Minister accused of abuse of power

February 27, 02:35 PM • 17593 views
Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

The US Treasury Secretary confirmed the completion of a framework agreement on minerals between the two countries. The document will be signed on February 28 during a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.

Politics • February 27, 11:30 PM • 3047 views
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The British Prime Minister announced a meeting with 18 countries on March 2 to discuss Ukraine and security. Britain is ready to play a key role in securing a deal with Ukraine and strengthening Europe's defense sector.

Politics • February 27, 10:22 PM • 6240 views
Trump: Tomorrow we will have a great meeting with Zelenskiy

Trump: Tomorrow we will have a great meeting with Zelenskiy

Trump announced a scheduled meeting with Zelenskiy tomorrow at 18:00 Kyiv time. He refused to comment on his earlier remark about the “dictator” and emphasized good relations with Ukraine.

Politics • February 27, 09:33 PM • 9826 views
EU to appoint representative to negotiate end to war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

EU to appoint representative to negotiate end to war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

EU leaders will discuss the appointment of a special representative to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. The summit on March 6 will also consider a plan to finance the defense industry for hundreds of billions of euros.

Politics • February 27, 07:48 PM • 12486 views
Suspension of artists and media traveling abroad is temporary - Ministry of Culture

Suspension of artists and media traveling abroad is temporary - Ministry of Culture

The Ministry of Culture has temporarily suspended the issuance of travel permits for artists and media professionals subject to military service from March 3. The decision will remain in effect until the government decree is amended due to the identified abuses.

Society • February 27, 07:21 PM • 13363 views
trump: the agreement between the us and ukraine on mining will work and will be an insurance against future attacks by russia

trump: the agreement between the us and ukraine on mining will work and will be an insurance against future attacks by russia

Trump announced the signing of a mining agreement with Ukraine. According to him, the presence of American workers in the mining industry will be an insurance policy against future Russian attacks.

War • February 27, 07:16 PM • 13845 views
Trump answers whether he still considers Zelensky a “dictator”

Trump answers whether he still considers Zelensky a “dictator”

Donald Trump has denied calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator. A week ago, Trump criticized the Ukrainian president, calling him a “dictator without elections.

Politics • February 27, 06:40 PM • 18214 views
Starmer and Trump meet in the Oval Office: what the leaders discuss

Starmer and Trump meet in the Oval Office: what the leaders discuss

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with US President Donald Trump to discuss important issues. The leaders plan to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Russia, trade, and have a joint lunch.

Politics • February 27, 06:23 PM • 16032 views
The US expects $20 billion from the minerals deal with Ukraine

The US expects $20 billion from the minerals deal with Ukraine

The United States expects to receive $20 billion from a deal with Ukraine on rare earth minerals. Zelenskiy refuses to sign a new deal without expanded security guarantees for Ukraine.

Economy • February 27, 06:06 PM • 17241 views
US-Russia talks boost demand for bonds that finance Putin's war

US-Russia talks boost demand for bonds that finance Putin's war

Following the resumption of negotiations with the United States, demand for Russian bonds has reached record levels since 2022. In the last three auctions, the Russian government sold bonds worth RUB 608 billion, which is 60% of the quarterly plan.

War • February 27, 05:59 PM • 16402 views
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Donald Trump has signed a document extending US sanctions against Russia for a year over the invasion of Ukraine. The restrictive measures imposed in 2014-2022 will remain in effect until March 6, 2025.

War • February 27, 05:54 PM • 68093 views
Meloni is caught between two fires: support for Ukraine or friendship with Trump

Meloni is caught between two fires: support for Ukraine or friendship with Trump

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is facing a dilemma over a possible EU military mission in Ukraine. She has to balance between supporting European ambitions and maintaining good relations with Trump.

Politics • February 27, 05:35 PM • 16426 views
Trump announces tariffs on Canada, Mexico and additional fees on China

Trump announces tariffs on Canada, Mexico and additional fees on China

The US imposes a 25% duty on goods from Canada and Mexico due to drug trafficking and illegal migration. An additional 10% duty is imposed on Chinese imports, causing financial markets to fall.

Economy • February 27, 05:08 PM • 30239 views
We do not regard the statements of individual anti-Ukrainian politicians as the position of the country: MFA on the words of the Polish presidential candidate

We do not regard the statements of individual anti-Ukrainian politicians as the position of the country: MFA on the words of the Polish presidential candidate

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the provocative statements of Polish presidential candidate Slawomir Mencen regarding Lviv. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not consider these statements to be the official position of Poland and reserves the right to take appropriate measures.

Politics • February 27, 04:56 PM • 17875 views
It's ridiculous to see Russian officials referring to their constitution: foreign ministry responds to peskov's words

It's ridiculous to see Russian officials referring to their constitution: foreign ministry responds to peskov's words

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Georgiy Tykhyi commented on Peskov's statement about unwillingness to discuss the status of the occupied territories. He reminded of the illegitimacy of Russia's claims and pointed out that Russia itself violates its own constitution.

Politics • February 27, 04:46 PM • 19277 views
Turkey should be a key participant in security talks in Europe - Foreign Ministry

Turkey should be a key participant in security talks in Europe - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry emphasizes the importance of Turkey's participation in discussions on European security. Turkey, which has the second largest army in NATO, is ready to provide troops for the peacekeeping force.

War • February 27, 04:43 PM • 19850 views
Caught in a scandal with a veteran: Deputy Head of Chernivtsi RMA resigns

Caught in a scandal with a veteran: Deputy Head of Chernivtsi RMA resigns

Alyona Atamaniuk, the first deputy head of the Chernivtsi RMA, resigned after the scandal. She wrote in a messenger that the head of the Veterans Administration was “not her equal,” which caused a public outcry.

Society • February 27, 04:40 PM • 18085 views
Zelenskyy discusses steps to end the war with Irish Prime Minister

Zelenskyy discusses steps to end the war with Irish Prime Minister

The President of Ukraine met with Michael Martin to discuss steps to end the war and security guarantees. The parties discussed cooperation in demining, EU training missions and the Food from Ukraine program.

Politics • February 27, 04:34 PM • 14772 views
The court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover Tatneft's assets into the state's revenue

The court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover Tatneft's assets into the state's revenue

The HACC upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover the assets of the Russian oil company Tatneft to the state. Ukraine received corporate rights to a network of gas stations and oil depots in Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

Economy • February 27, 04:26 PM • 15195 views
Quiet about the military contingent: no specifics yet, discussion continues

Quiet about the military contingent: no specifics yet, discussion continues

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi said there are no specifics on the deployment of foreign military contingent in Ukraine. He emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive approach, including the closure of the skies and the presence of allies at sea.

War • February 27, 04:18 PM • 17148 views
Ukrainian minerals against China's restrictions: what Trump is up to

Ukrainian minerals against China's restrictions: what Trump is up to

The United States plans to sign an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals mining to reduce its dependence on China. Ukraine has significant reserves of lithium, graphite, and neodymium, accounting for up to 20% of the world's resources.

Economy • February 27, 04:07 PM • 17420 views
Putin's representative tries to bring US into Ukraine deal - Bloomberg

Putin's representative tries to bring US into Ukraine deal - Bloomberg

Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev is trying to engage the United States in a deal with Russia through business proposals to Trump and Musk. Russia is offering access to oil and joint projects in the Arctic in exchange for a settlement in Ukraine that is favorable to the Kremlin.

Economy • February 27, 03:27 PM • 19582 views
Sanctions against the shadow fleet: more than 300 Russian tankers under attack

Sanctions against the shadow fleet: more than 300 Russian tankers under attack

The UK has imposed sanctions on 40 tankers of Russia's shadow fleet. Together with the EU and Canadian sanctions, more than half of the tankers transporting Russian oil are under restrictions.

Economy • February 27, 03:17 PM • 19691 views
Russia will use ceasefire to prepare new aggression - CPJ

Russia will use ceasefire to prepare new aggression - CPJ

The head of the NSDC's CDC said that Russia sees the ceasefire as a pause to further destabilize Ukraine. He emphasized the need to control the Russian military-industrial complex and support national groups in Russia.

War • February 27, 03:14 PM • 18751 views
Ukraine has not received official requests for consideration of the so-called Istanbul agreements - MFA

Ukraine has not received official requests for consideration of the so-called Istanbul agreements - MFA

Ukraine has not received any official requests from the United States to consider the Istanbul Accords. This denial came in response to Trump's special envoy's statement about the proximity of a peace agreement.

Politics • February 27, 03:11 PM • 18163 views
“We'll see tomorrow” - the Foreign Ministry on who will sign the subsoil agreement with the US

“We'll see tomorrow” - the Foreign Ministry on who will sign the subsoil agreement with the US

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized either Svyrydenko or Sibiga to sign an agreement on a reconstruction investment fund with the United States. The final decision on the signatory will be announced tomorrow.

Economy • February 27, 03:04 PM • 21284 views
Foreign Ministry on foreign contingent: long-term security should include allies' presence in the sea and air, discussions are underway

Foreign Ministry on foreign contingent: long-term security should include allies' presence in the sea and air, discussions are underway

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it is necessary to expand the discussion on the allied contingent at sea and in the air. The issue will be discussed at a special meeting of the European Council on March 6 with Zelenskyy's participation.

War • February 27, 03:01 PM • 17725 views
All US aid continues to flow to Ukraine - MFA

All US aid continues to flow to Ukraine - MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that all the aid allocated by the United States continues to flow to Ukraine. Statements about the freezing of arms sales are not true.

War • February 27, 02:49 PM • 18037 views
It has become much better and acceptable for Ukraine to sign: MFA on subsoil agreement with the US

It has become much better and acceptable for Ukraine to sign: MFA on subsoil agreement with the US

Ukraine and the United States finalized the text of the subsoil agreement, removing the clauses on debt and double reimbursement of aid. The fund will be filled in Ukraine and used jointly to invest in reconstruction.

Economy • February 27, 02:47 PM • 18939 views
Former Polish Prime Minister accused of abuse of power

Former Polish Prime Minister accused of abuse of power

The Polish prosecutor's office accused Mateusz Morawiecki of abuse of power in organizing the 2020 remote elections. The former prime minister denied the charges and refused to give explanations until he had familiarized himself with the case file.

Politics • February 27, 02:35 PM • 17593 views