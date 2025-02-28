Popular
The US Treasury Secretary confirmed the completion of a framework agreement on minerals between the two countries. The document will be signed on February 28 during a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.
The British Prime Minister announced a meeting with 18 countries on March 2 to discuss Ukraine and security. Britain is ready to play a key role in securing a deal with Ukraine and strengthening Europe's defense sector.
Trump announced a scheduled meeting with Zelenskiy tomorrow at 18:00 Kyiv time. He refused to comment on his earlier remark about the “dictator” and emphasized good relations with Ukraine.
EU leaders will discuss the appointment of a special representative to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. The summit on March 6 will also consider a plan to finance the defense industry for hundreds of billions of euros.
The Ministry of Culture has temporarily suspended the issuance of travel permits for artists and media professionals subject to military service from March 3. The decision will remain in effect until the government decree is amended due to the identified abuses.
Trump announced the signing of a mining agreement with Ukraine. According to him, the presence of American workers in the mining industry will be an insurance policy against future Russian attacks.
Donald Trump has denied calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator. A week ago, Trump criticized the Ukrainian president, calling him a “dictator without elections.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with US President Donald Trump to discuss important issues. The leaders plan to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Russia, trade, and have a joint lunch.
The United States expects to receive $20 billion from a deal with Ukraine on rare earth minerals. Zelenskiy refuses to sign a new deal without expanded security guarantees for Ukraine.
Following the resumption of negotiations with the United States, demand for Russian bonds has reached record levels since 2022. In the last three auctions, the Russian government sold bonds worth RUB 608 billion, which is 60% of the quarterly plan.
Donald Trump has signed a document extending US sanctions against Russia for a year over the invasion of Ukraine. The restrictive measures imposed in 2014-2022 will remain in effect until March 6, 2025.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is facing a dilemma over a possible EU military mission in Ukraine. She has to balance between supporting European ambitions and maintaining good relations with Trump.
The US imposes a 25% duty on goods from Canada and Mexico due to drug trafficking and illegal migration. An additional 10% duty is imposed on Chinese imports, causing financial markets to fall.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the provocative statements of Polish presidential candidate Slawomir Mencen regarding Lviv. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not consider these statements to be the official position of Poland and reserves the right to take appropriate measures.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Georgiy Tykhyi commented on Peskov's statement about unwillingness to discuss the status of the occupied territories. He reminded of the illegitimacy of Russia's claims and pointed out that Russia itself violates its own constitution.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry emphasizes the importance of Turkey's participation in discussions on European security. Turkey, which has the second largest army in NATO, is ready to provide troops for the peacekeeping force.
Alyona Atamaniuk, the first deputy head of the Chernivtsi RMA, resigned after the scandal. She wrote in a messenger that the head of the Veterans Administration was “not her equal,” which caused a public outcry.
The President of Ukraine met with Michael Martin to discuss steps to end the war and security guarantees. The parties discussed cooperation in demining, EU training missions and the Food from Ukraine program.
The HACC upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover the assets of the Russian oil company Tatneft to the state. Ukraine received corporate rights to a network of gas stations and oil depots in Kharkiv and Poltava regions.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi said there are no specifics on the deployment of foreign military contingent in Ukraine. He emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive approach, including the closure of the skies and the presence of allies at sea.
The United States plans to sign an agreement with Ukraine on rare earth metals mining to reduce its dependence on China. Ukraine has significant reserves of lithium, graphite, and neodymium, accounting for up to 20% of the world's resources.
Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev is trying to engage the United States in a deal with Russia through business proposals to Trump and Musk. Russia is offering access to oil and joint projects in the Arctic in exchange for a settlement in Ukraine that is favorable to the Kremlin.
The UK has imposed sanctions on 40 tankers of Russia's shadow fleet. Together with the EU and Canadian sanctions, more than half of the tankers transporting Russian oil are under restrictions.
The head of the NSDC's CDC said that Russia sees the ceasefire as a pause to further destabilize Ukraine. He emphasized the need to control the Russian military-industrial complex and support national groups in Russia.
Ukraine has not received any official requests from the United States to consider the Istanbul Accords. This denial came in response to Trump's special envoy's statement about the proximity of a peace agreement.
The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized either Svyrydenko or Sibiga to sign an agreement on a reconstruction investment fund with the United States. The final decision on the signatory will be announced tomorrow.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it is necessary to expand the discussion on the allied contingent at sea and in the air. The issue will be discussed at a special meeting of the European Council on March 6 with Zelenskyy's participation.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that all the aid allocated by the United States continues to flow to Ukraine. Statements about the freezing of arms sales are not true.
Ukraine and the United States finalized the text of the subsoil agreement, removing the clauses on debt and double reimbursement of aid. The fund will be filled in Ukraine and used jointly to invest in reconstruction.
The Polish prosecutor's office accused Mateusz Morawiecki of abuse of power in organizing the 2020 remote elections. The former prime minister denied the charges and refused to give explanations until he had familiarized himself with the case file.