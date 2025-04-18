A ceasefire in Ukraine is unrealistic, says Russian envoy to the UN

It is unrealistic to talk about a ceasefire in Ukraine at this stage. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, Vasyl Nebenzya, during a briefing, reports UNN.

According to him, the ceasefire is hampered by Ukraine's violation of the moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure.

We had an attempt at a limited ceasefire regarding energy infrastructure facilities, which was not observed by the Ukrainian side. Under the current circumstances, it is simply unrealistic to talk about a ceasefire at this stage. - Nebenzya explained.

Earlier, we reported that IAEA experts record explosions and shootings near the Zaporizhzhia NPP almost daily. There are also reports of drones being detected near the South Ukrainian NPP.

On April 16, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Russia has already violated the energy truce more than 30 times, damaging energy facilities. During the 22 days of the truce, Russia killed 72 Ukrainians, including 11 children.

Ukraine intends to extend the agreements on a temporary ceasefire, but the situation is complicated by violations by Russia, which creates serious doubts about their effectiveness.

