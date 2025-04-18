$41.220.04
Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread
05:00 AM • 18702 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 34723 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 101028 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 74169 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 81164 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 79008 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 64064 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 54329 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 56241 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58461 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

+16°
3.9m/s
45%
A ceasefire in Ukraine is unrealistic, says Russian envoy to the UN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1892 views

Russia claims Ukraine is violating the ceasefire by attacking energy infrastructure. Nebenzya stressed that under such circumstances it is impossible to talk about a ceasefire.

A ceasefire in Ukraine is unrealistic, says Russian envoy to the UN

It is unrealistic to talk about a ceasefire in Ukraine at this stage. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, Vasyl Nebenzya, during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the ceasefire is hampered by Ukraine's violation of the moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure.

We had an attempt at a limited ceasefire regarding energy infrastructure facilities, which was not observed by the Ukrainian side. Under the current circumstances, it is simply unrealistic to talk about a ceasefire at this stage.

- Nebenzya explained.

Earlier, we reported that IAEA experts record explosions and shootings near the Zaporizhzhia NPP almost daily. There are also reports of drones being detected near the South Ukrainian NPP.

Let us remind you

On April 16, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Russia has already violated the energy truce more than 30 times, damaging energy facilities. During the 22 days of the truce, Russia killed 72 Ukrainians, including 11 children.

Ukraine intends to extend the agreements on a temporary ceasefire, but the situation is complicated by violations by Russia, which creates serious doubts about their effectiveness. 

The Kremlin will continue to accuse Ukraine of violating the ceasefire: ISW names the reason14.04.25, 03:07 • 5127 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine
