In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

Today, June 7, in the center of Kyiv, before the planned start of "KyivPride Park", clashes occurred between police officers and a group of people who were radically настроених to the planned event with the participation of the LGBT community, there was a scuffle. Currently, these persons have been invited to the police station for verification. This was reported to UNN by the National Police Department in Kyiv.

"During preventive measures between police officers and a group of people radically настроених to the planned event with the participation of the LGBT community, there was a scuffle. Currently, these persons have been invited to the police station for verification. The police are on the scene and continue to ensure public order," the Kyiv police press service said.

It was reported online that clashes occurred in the center of Kyiv on the eve of the LGBTQ+ "KyivPride Park" action between police officers and young people. The video shows law enforcement officers taking participants to a police van.

Video - instagram.com/your_leleka

The "KyivPride Park" event is scheduled for today, June 7, in the public space in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv.

Initially, the event was planned to be held on the territory of the National Exhibition Center of Ukraine, but due to threats from aggressively настроених individuals and a potential terrorist threat, the National Police of Ukraine set conditions under which it became impossible to hold the event on the territory of the National Exhibition Center of Ukraine, noted organizers.