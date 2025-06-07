$41.470.00
Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control
12:42 PM • 2 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM • 3042 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 70866 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 93694 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 125474 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 89164 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 180541 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 109512 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 138627 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 167914 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2768 views

Clashes occurred between police and opponents of "KyivPride Park" in the center of Kyiv. Radically-minded individuals have been detained for verification, and the police are maintaining order.

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

Today, June 7, in the center of Kyiv, before the planned start of "KyivPride Park", clashes occurred between police officers and a group of people who were radically настроених to the planned event with the participation of the LGBT community, there was a scuffle. Currently, these persons have been invited to the police station for verification. This was reported to UNN by the National Police Department in Kyiv.

Details

"During preventive measures between police officers and a group of people radically настроених to the planned event with the participation of the LGBT community, there was a scuffle. Currently, these persons have been invited to the police station for verification. The police are on the scene and continue to ensure public order," the Kyiv police press service said.

Supplement

It was reported online that clashes occurred in the center of Kyiv on the eve of the LGBTQ+ "KyivPride Park" action between police officers and young people. The video shows law enforcement officers taking participants to a police van.

Video - instagram.com/your_leleka

The "KyivPride Park" event is scheduled for today, June 7, in the public space in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv.

Initially, the event was planned to be held on the territory of the National Exhibition Center of Ukraine, but due to threats from aggressively настроених individuals and a potential terrorist threat, the National Police of Ukraine set conditions under which it became impossible to hold the event on the territory of the National Exhibition Center of Ukraine, noted organizers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyiv
National Police of Ukraine
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Kyiv
